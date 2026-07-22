First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Data
(Dollars in 000s, except
Q2-2026
Q1-2026
Q2-2025
Summary Income Statement
Total interest income
$ 148,315
$ 142,390
$ 136,731
Total interest expense
37,049
35,274
40,065
Net interest income
111,266
107,116
96,666
Provision for credit losses
1,169
3,083
2,212
Noninterest income
16,034
15,178
14,292
Noninterest expenses
62,761
60,218
58,924
Income tax expense
12,851
12,334
11,256
Net income
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 38,566
Key Metrics
Diluted EPS
$ 1.22
$ 1.13
$ 0.93
Book value per share
41.49
40.68
37.53
Tangible book value per
29.84
29.01
25.82
ROA
1.56 %
1.48 %
1.24 %
ROCE
11.89 %
11.22 %
10.11 %
ROTCE
16.88 %
16.05 %
15.25 %
NIM
3.71 %
3.67 %
3.32 %
NIM- T/E
3.73 %
3.69 %
3.32 %
Efficiency ratio
49.12 %
49.05 %
53.00 %
Quarterly NCO ratio
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
ACL ratio
1.39 %
1.42 %
1.47 %
Capital Ratios (1)
Tangible common equity
9.83 %
9.63 %
8.83 %
Common equity tier I
14.09 %
14.13 %
14.64 %
Total risk-based capital
16.06 %
16.12 %
16.90 %
(1) June 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- D-EPS was $1.22 per share for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.13 for the linked quarter and $0.93 for the like quarter.
- The net interest margin was 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an expansion of 0.04% from the linked quarter and 0.39% from the like quarter.
- The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 49.12%, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.
- Total assets exceeded $13 billion at June 30, 2026, the highest level in First Bancorp's history.
- Total loans were $9.0 billion at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $194.9 million, or 8.9% annualized.
- Total loan yield was 5.67%, up 10 basis points from the linked quarter and 14 basis points from the like quarter.
- The yield on securities decreased 3 basis points to 2.71% from 2.74% for the linked quarter.
- Total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 1.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 1.31% for the linked quarter and decreased 14 basis points from the like quarter.
- Average core deposits were $11.0 billion, an increase of $181.0 million for the linked quarter and $268.1 million from the like quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.31%, an increase of 3 basis points for the linked quarter and a decrease of 12 basis points from the like quarter.
- Noninterest expenses of $62.8 million represented a $2.5 million increase from the linked quarter and a $3.8 million increase from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $2.0 million increase in Total personnel expense.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, period end customer deposits grew by 2.6% annualized.
- The loan-to-deposit ratio was 81.1% as of June 30, 2026.
- On July 14, 2026, First Bancorp announced its pending acquisition of First Carolina Bancshares Corporation, scheduled to close in late 2026 or early 2027.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited second quarter earnings today. The Company reported net income of $50.5 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS"), for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $46.7 million, or $1.13 D-EPS, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("linked quarter") and $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the second quarter of 2025 ("like quarter").
On July 14, 2026, the Company announced an agreement to acquire First Carolina Bancshares Corporation ("First Carolina"), and its subsidiary, Carolina Bank & Trust Company ("Carolina Bank") headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, in a 75% stock and 25% cash transaction. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of First Carolina's shareholders, and is expected to close in the late fourth quarter of 2026 or early first quarter of 2027. Carolina Bank operates 14 branches throughout the Pee Dee region of South Carolina and had approximately $831 million in total assets, $596 million in loans, and $714 million in deposits at June 30, 2026.
The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the second quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net interest income of $111.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $107.1 million for the linked quarter and $96.7 million for the like quarter. NIM for the second quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.71% from 3.67% for the linked quarter and 3.32% for the like quarter.
Noninterest expenses were $62.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, up from $60.2 million for the linked quarter, and $58.9 million for the like quarter. The efficiency ratio was 49.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.
Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp continued to build on its positive start to 2026 with strong second quarter financial results driven by continued margin expansion, prudent balance sheet execution, high quality loans and a controlled efficiency ratio. Earnings continue to benefit from the repositioning of lower-yielding assets into higher-yielding opportunities, while our liquidity position, capital levels, and credit quality remain strong. We are pleased with our performance through the first half of the year and remain confident in our ability to sustain positive momentum and deliver continued success in 2026. We are excited about the acquisition of First Carolina which brings talented bankers and will help us accelerate our South Carolina growth expansion."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $111.3 million, an increase of 3.9% from the linked quarter of $107.1 million and an increase of 15.1% from the like quarter of $96.7 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters resulted from additional loan volume and increasing loan yield through originations as well as one additional earning day compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the like quarter also resulted from our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.
The Company's NIM for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.71%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and 39 basis points from the like quarter.
The linked quarter expansion of NIM was driven a $114.9 million increase in average loans along with a 10 basis points expansion in loan yield. Additionally, short-term investments contributed an additional $1.5 million from increased balances partially reduced by lower yields. Offsetting these increases, the cost of interest bearing deposits increased 5 basis points on growth of $98.8 million in average balances. Driving these increases, the average balance of money market deposits increased $99.6 million while the cost of those deposits increased 8 basis points.
The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by growth of $708.9 million in average loans, coupled with a 14 basis point yield increase as well as the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 20 basis points. The Company shifted its mix of interest-earning assets to higher yielding assets from the like quarter, with loans increasing from 70.1% of average interest-earning assets to 74.1% in the current quarter, while securities contracted from 25.6% of average interest-earning assets to 22.3% and short-term investments contracted from 4.3% of average interest-bearing assets to 3.7%.
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Yield on loans
5.67 %
5.57 %
5.53 %
Yield on securities
2.71 %
2.74 %
2.41 %
Yield on other earning assets
3.99 %
4.36 %
4.63 %
Yield on total interest-earning assets
4.95 %
4.88 %
4.69 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.94 %
1.89 %
2.14 %
Cost of borrowings
6.64 %
6.68 %
7.22 %
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities
1.99 %
1.94 %
2.20 %
Total cost of funds
1.34 %
1.31 %
1.48 %
Cost of total deposits
1.31 %
1.28 %
1.43 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.71 %
3.67 %
3.32 %
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.73 %
3.69 %
3.32 %
Average prime rate
6.75 %
6.75 %
7.50 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
See Appendix H regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.
Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality
For the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $1.2 million, $3.1 million and $2.2 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.0 million. The Allowance for Credit Losses increased $0.2 million to $124.9 million, or 1.39% of loans. Additionally, the $22 thousand provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of additional unfunded lending commitments.
The Company did not adjust its incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene, maintaining a $1.9 million reserve as of June 30, 2026. The remaining incremental reserve contributed two basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end.
Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2026. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $44.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 0.34% of total assets, up slightly from 0.32% at March 31, 2026 and 0.28% at June 30, 2025.
The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.
ASSET QUALITY DATA
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 44,283
$ 41,032
$ 34,625
Accruing loans> 90 days past due
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
44,283
41,032
34,625
Foreclosed real estate
659
740
1,218
Total nonperforming assets
$ 44,942
$ 41,772
$ 35,843
Asset Quality Ratios
Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.49 %
0.47 %
0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34 %
0.32 %
0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.39 %
1.42 %
1.47 %
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $16.0 million, a $0.9 million increase from the linked quarter, primarily related to a $0.7 million increase in Other income, net. The current quarter reflected a 12.2% increase from $14.3 million for the like quarter, primarily related to a $1.0 million increase in Other income net.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $62.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.9 million for the like quarter. The $2.5 million, or 4.2%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $2.0 million increase in Total personnel expenses. The $3.8 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $3.3 million increase in Total personnel expenses. While noninterest expenses have been increasing, they are the result of the Company's continued growth as the efficiency ratio was 49.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense totaled $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $12.3 million for the linked quarter and $11.3 million for the like quarter, reflecting effective tax rates of 20.3%, 20.9% and 22.6% for the respective periods.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $13.0 billion, an increase of $93.9 million, or 2.9% annualized, from the linked quarter and $433.4 million, or 3.4%, from a year earlier.
Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.
BALANCES
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
Change
Total assets
$ 13,041,615
$ 12,947,734
$ 12,608,265
0.7 %
3.4 %
Loans
8,988,748
8,793,814
8,225,650
2.2 %
9.3 %
Investment securities
2,448,787
2,491,035
2,661,236
(1.7) %
(8.0) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
550,332
597,991
711,286
(8.0) %
(22.6) %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,597,565
3,596,629
3,542,626
- %
1.6 %
Interest-bearing deposits
7,487,302
7,415,854
7,287,754
1.0 %
2.7 %
Borrowings
74,717
74,643
92,237
0.1 %
(19.0) %
Shareholders' equity
1,716,460
1,682,950
1,556,180
2.0 %
10.3 %
Driven by principal paydowns and maturities, total investment securities decreased to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2026, a $42.2 million decrease from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $204.5 million at June 30, 2026, as compared to $197.7 million at March 31, 2026 and $298.9 million at June 30, 2025.
Total loans were $9.0 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $194.9 million, or 8.9% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $763.1 million, or 9.3%, from June 30, 2025. Adjusting for the paydown of one larger seasonal loan, loan growth for the current quarter was 10.9% annualized. Please see the below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of June 30, 2026, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina or South Carolina or within industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.2% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2026, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.
The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.
LOAN PORTFOLIO
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Commercial and industrial
$ 1,014,295
11 %
$ 1,000,037
11 %
$ 911,227
11 %
Construction, development & other land
847,912
10 %
821,826
10 %
633,529
8 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,358,100
15 %
1,352,473
15 %
1,254,596
15 %
Commercial real estate - non-owner
2,974,749
33 %
2,921,210
33 %
2,758,629
34 %
Multi-family real estate
619,489
7 %
545,586
6 %
509,419
6 %
Residential 1-4 family real estate
1,728,367
19 %
1,717,550
20 %
1,731,397
21 %
Home equity loans/lines of credit
377,949
4 %
369,062
4 %
355,876
4 %
Consumer loans
68,692
1 %
66,430
1 %
70,137
1 %
Loans, gross
8,989,553
100 %
8,794,174
100 %
8,224,810
100 %
Unamortized net deferred loan
(805)
(360)
840
Total loans
$ 8,988,748
$ 8,793,814
$ 8,225,650
Total deposits were $11.1 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $72.4 million, or 2.6% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and $254.5 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2025.
The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2026. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$ 3,597,565
32 %
$ 3,596,629
33 %
$ 3,542,626
33 %
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,422,592
13 %
1,462,606
13 %
1,443,010
13 %
Money market accounts
4,754,782
43 %
4,631,619
42 %
4,446,485
41 %
Savings accounts
510,392
5 %
519,266
5 %
536,247
5 %
Other time deposits
475,744
4 %
489,257
4 %
514,865
5 %
Time deposits>$250,000
318,821
3 %
308,177
3 %
337,382
3 %
Total customer deposits
11,079,896
100 %
11,007,554
100 %
10,820,615
100 %
Brokered deposits
4,971
- %
4,929
- %
9,765
- %
Total deposits
$ 11,084,867
100 %
$ 11,012,483
100 %
$ 10,830,380
100 %
As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 58.9%, and $6.5 billion, or 59.0%, of total deposits, respectively. In addition, at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, there were collateralized deposits of $748.7 million and $723.8 million, respectively, such that approximately 65.7% and 65.6%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.
Capital
The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2026 of 16.06%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.12% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.90%.
The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.83% at June 30, 2026, an increase of 20 basis points from the linked quarter and 100 basis points from June 30, 2025. The increase in TCE from the like quarter was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, arising from market value improvements and the 2025 securities loss-earnback transactions. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.83 %
9.63 %
8.83 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio
14.09 %
14.13 %
14.64 %
Tier I leverage ratio
11.60 %
11.46 %
11.23 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
14.81 %
14.87 %
15.45 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.06 %
16.12 %
16.90 %
Liquidity
Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.
The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2026 was 15.7%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.4 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 32.8%.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $13.0 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.
First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the risks and uncertainties relating to the level of success in integrating acquisitions, (including the ability to successfully integrate First Carolina into First Bank; to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; deposit attrition, customer loss or other revenue loss following completed acquisitions may be greater than anticipated; and the integration of operations and personnel may require more time and expense); actions of government regulators; the level of market interest rates; and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
Non-GAAP Measures
In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 125,845
$ 120,747
$ 112,921
$ 246,592
$ 223,418
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable interest income
16,925
17,556
16,857
34,481
32,381
Tax-exempt interest income
1,115
1,115
1,116
2,230
2,232
Other, principally overnight investments
4,430
2,972
5,837
7,402
11,324
Total interest income
148,315
142,390
136,731
290,705
269,355
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
35,812
34,046
38,405
69,858
76,524
Interest on borrowings
1,237
1,228
1,660
2,465
3,318
Total interest expense
37,049
35,274
40,065
72,323
79,842
Net interest income
111,266
107,116
96,666
218,382
189,513
Provision for credit losses
1,169
3,083
2,212
4,252
3,328
Net interest income after provision for
110,097
104,033
94,454
214,130
186,185
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,205
3,954
3,976
8,159
7,743
Other service charges and fees
5,986
5,942
6,605
11,928
12,524
Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale
660
669
315
1,329
765
Commissions from sales of financial products
1,707
1,492
1,388
3,199
2,796
SBA loan sale gains
529
903
151
1,432
203
Bank-owned life insurance income
1,358
1,340
1,221
2,698
2,449
Other Income, net
1,589
878
636
2,467
768
Total noninterest income
16,034
15,178
14,292
31,212
27,248
Noninterest expenses
Salaries, incentives and commissions expense
31,529
29,978
29,005
61,507
57,666
Employee benefit expense
6,958
6,516
6,187
13,474
12,282
Total personnel expense
38,487
36,494
35,192
74,981
69,948
Occupancy and equipment expense
4,961
5,355
5,195
10,316
10,387
Intangibles amortization expense
1,199
1,247
1,468
2,446
2,984
Other operating expenses
18,114
17,122
17,069
35,236
33,516
Total noninterest expenses
62,761
60,218
58,924
122,979
116,835
Income before income taxes
63,370
58,993
49,822
122,363
96,598
Income tax expense
12,851
12,334
11,256
25,185
21,626
Net income
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 38,566
$ 97,178
$ 74,972
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.22
$ 1.13
$ 0.93
$ 2.35
$ 1.81
Diluted
1.22
1.13
0.93
2.35
1.81
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Assets
Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing
$ 128,424
$ 135,176
$ 139,486
Due from banks, interest-bearing
421,908
462,815
571,800
Total cash and cash equivalents
550,332
597,991
711,286
Securities available for sale
1,939,075
1,979,606
2,144,831
Securities held to maturity
509,712
511,429
516,405
Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale
12,304
11,191
8,928
Loans
8,988,748
8,793,814
8,225,650
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(124,894)
(124,734)
(120,545)
Net loans
8,863,854
8,669,080
8,105,105
Premises and equipment, net
138,129
139,374
141,661
Accrued interest receivable
38,272
37,296
36,681
Goodwill
478,750
478,750
478,750
Other intangible assets, net
14,786
15,985
19,920
Bank-owned life insurance
195,984
194,626
190,817
Other assets
300,417
312,406
253,881
Total assets
$ 13,041,615
$ 12,947,734
$ 12,608,265
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,597,565
$ 3,596,629
$ 3,542,626
Interest-bearing deposits
7,487,302
7,415,854
7,287,754
Total deposits
11,084,867
11,012,483
10,830,380
Borrowings
74,717
74,643
92,237
Accrued interest payable
3,813
3,733
4,340
Other liabilities
161,758
173,925
125,128
Total liabilities
11,325,155
11,264,784
11,052,085
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
966,777
968,675
973,041
Retained earnings
906,976
866,387
812,657
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(534)
(893)
(869)
Rabbi trust obligation
534
893
869
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(157,293)
(152,112)
(229,518)
Total shareholders' equity
1,716,460
1,682,950
1,556,180
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,041,615
$ 12,947,734
$ 12,608,265
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
TREND INFORMATION
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
ROA (1)
1.56 %
1.48 %
0.49 %
0.64 %
1.24 %
Adjusted ROA (2)
1.56 %
1.48 %
1.54 %
1.31 %
1.24 %
ROCE (3)
11.89 %
11.22 %
3.83 %
5.14 %
10.11 %
Adjusted ROCE (4)
11.89 %
11.22 %
12.01 %
10.55 %
10.11 %
ROTCE (5)
16.88 %
16.05 %
5.80 %
7.83 %
15.25 %
Adjusted ROTCE (6)
16.88 %
16.05 %
17.45 %
15.66 %
15.25 %
Efficiency ratio (7)
49.12 %
49.05 %
73.75 %
66.95 %
53.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)
49.12 %
49.05 %
48.53 %
51.09 %
53.00 %
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
Book value per common share
$ 41.49
$ 40.68
$ 39.89
$ 38.67
$ 37.53
Tangible book value per share (8)
$ 29.84
$ 29.01
$ 28.23
$ 26.98
$ 25.82
Common shares outstanding at end of period
41,374,221
41,375,026
41,466,227
41,465,437
41,468,098
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
41,375,377
41,459,357
41,481,132
41,481,542
41,441,393
CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (9)
9.83 %
9.63 %
9.61 %
9.12 %
8.83 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio
14.09 %
14.13 %
14.10 %
14.35 %
14.64 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.06 %
16.12 %
16.12 %
16.58 %
16.90 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2) See Appendix D for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA.
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix E for the components of the calculation.
(4) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE.
(5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.
(6) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE.
(7) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to the adjusted efficiency ratio.
(8) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation.
(9) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Net interest income
$ 111,266
$ 107,116
$ 106,199
$ 102,489
$ 96,666
Provision for credit losses
1,169
3,083
4,732
3,442
2,212
Noninterest income
16,034
15,178
(22,299)
(12,879)
14,292
Noninterest expense
62,761
60,218
62,223
60,211
58,924
Income before income taxes
63,370
58,993
16,945
25,957
49,822
Income tax expense
12,851
12,334
1,232
5,594
11,256
Net income
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 15,713
$ 20,363
$ 38,566
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.22
$ 1.13
$ 0.38
$ 0.49
$ 0.93
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Assets
Loans (1) (2)
$ 8,896,592
$ 125,845
5.67 %
$ 8,781,728
$ 120,747
5.57 %
$ 8,187,662
$ 112,921
5.53 %
Taxable securities
2,384,076
16,925
2.84 %
2,442,140
17,556
2.88 %
2,697,338
16,857
2.50 %
Non-taxable securities
283,645
1,115
1.57 %
284,712
1,115
1.57 %
287,848
1,116
1.55 %
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
444,845
4,430
3.99 %
276,471
2,972
4.36 %
505,912
5,837
4.63 %
Total interest-earning assets
12,009,158
148,315
4.95 %
11,785,051
142,390
4.88 %
11,678,760
136,731
4.69 %
Cash and due from banks
136,181
147,124
153,074
Premises and equipment
139,177
139,775
142,090
Other assets
664,823
690,864
484,448
Total assets
$ 12,949,339
$ 12,762,814
$ 12,458,372
Liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 1,420,738
$ 2,233
0.63 %
$ 1,416,600
$ 2,230
0.64 %
$ 1,434,559
$ 2,426
0.68 %
Money market deposits
4,666,044
28,268
2.43 %
4,566,409
26,516
2.35 %
4,358,877
29,947
2.76 %
Savings deposits
516,779
250
0.19 %
524,123
241
0.19 %
538,843
252
0.19 %
Other time deposits
487,071
2,790
2.30 %
495,115
2,819
2.31 %
534,242
3,088
2.32 %
Time deposits>$250,000
314,506
2,271
2.90 %
304,089
2,240
2.99 %
345,916
2,692
3.12 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,405,138
35,812
1.94 %
7,306,336
34,046
1.89 %
7,212,437
38,405
2.14 %
Short-term borrowings
757
1
0.72 %
745
1
0.61 %
848
2
1.09 %
Long-term borrowings
73,950
1,236
6.70 %
73,858
1,227
6.74 %
91,351
1,658
7.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,479,845
37,049
1.99 %
7,380,939
35,274
1.94 %
7,304,636
40,065
2.20 %
Noninterest-bearing checking
3,597,511
3,515,359
3,522,117
Other liabilities
167,595
179,753
101,069
Shareholders' equity
1,704,388
1,686,763
1,530,550
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,949,339
$ 12,762,814
$ 12,458,372
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
$ 111,266
3.71 %
$ 107,116
3.67 %
$ 96,666
3.32 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income -
$ 111,732
3.73 %
$ 107,595
3.69 %
$ 96,877
3.32 %
Interest rate spread
2.96 %
2.94 %
2.49 %
Average prime rate
6.75 %
6.75 %
7.50 %
(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.
(2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Assets
Loans (1) (2)
$ 8,839,477
$ 246,592
5.62 %
$ 8,147,750
$ 223,418
5.52 %
Taxable securities
2,412,948
34,481
2.86 %
2,663,390
32,381
2.43 %
Non-taxable securities
284,176
2,230
1.57 %
288,373
2,232
1.55 %
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
361,123
7,402
4.13 %
504,652
11,324
4.52 %
Total interest-earning assets
11,897,724
290,705
4.92 %
11,604,165
269,355
4.67 %
Cash and due from banks
141,622
143,469
Premises and equipment
139,474
142,574
Other assets
677,771
453,023
Total assets
$ 12,856,591
$ 12,343,231
Liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 1,418,681
$ 4,462
0.63 %
$ 1,433,066
$ 4,923
0.69 %
Money market deposits
4,616,502
54,785
2.39 %
4,348,277
59,126
2.74 %
Savings deposits
520,429
491
0.19 %
538,973
493
0.18 %
Other time deposits
491,071
5,609
2.30 %
546,377
6,441
2.38 %
Time deposits>$250,000
309,327
4,511
2.94 %
349,028
5,541
3.20 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,356,010
69,858
1.92 %
7,215,721
76,524
2.14 %
Short-term borrowings
751
2
0.66 %
822
3
0.86 %
Long-term borrowings
73,904
2,463
6.72 %
91,259
3,315
7.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,430,665
72,323
1.96 %
7,307,802
79,842
2.20 %
Noninterest-bearing checking
3,556,662
3,449,013
Other liabilities
173,640
87,032
Shareholders' equity
1,695,624
1,499,384
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,856,591
$ 12,343,231
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
$ 218,382
3.69 %
$ 189,513
3.28 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)
$ 219,327
3.71 %
$ 190,161
3.30 %
Interest rate spread
2.96 %
2.47 %
Average prime rate
6.75 %
7.50 %
(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.
(2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $2.1 million and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
APPENDIX A:Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Total shareholders' common equity
$ 1,716,460
$ 1,682,950
$ 1,654,168
$ 1,603,323
$ 1,556,180
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of
(481,673)
(482,640)
(483,644)
(484,623)
(485,657)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,234,787
$ 1,200,310
$ 1,170,524
$ 1,118,700
$ 1,070,523
APPENDIX B:Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Tangible common equity (Appendix A)
$ 1,234,787
$ 1,200,310
$ 1,170,524
$ 1,118,700
$ 1,070,523
Common shares outstanding
41,374,221
41,375,026
41,466,227
41,465,437
41,468,098
Tangible book value per common share
$ 29.84
$ 29.01
$ 28.23
$ 26.98
$ 25.82
APPENDIX C:TCE Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Tangible common equity (Appendix A)
$ 1,234,787
$ 1,200,310
$ 1,170,524
$ 1,118,700
$ 1,070,523
Total assets
13,041,615
12,947,734
12,668,339
12,750,263
12,608,265
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of
(481,673)
(482,640)
(483,644)
(484,623)
(485,657)
Tangible assets ("TA")
$ 12,559,942
$ 12,465,094
$ 12,184,695
$ 12,265,640
$ 12,122,608
TCE to TA ratio
9.83 %
9.63 %
9.61 %
9.12 %
8.83 %
APPENDIX D:Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Net income (A)
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 15,713
$ 20,363
$ 38,566
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
-
-
33,581
21,433
-
Adjusted net income (B)
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 49,294
$ 41,796
$ 38,566
Average total assets (C)
$ 12,949,339
$ 12,762,814
$ 12,716,139
$ 12,640,016
$ 12,458,372
ROA (A/C)
1.56 %
1.48 %
0.49 %
0.64 %
1.24 %
Adjusted ROA (B/C)
1.56 %
1.48 %
1.54 %
1.31 %
1.24 %
APPENDIX E:Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Net income (A)
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 15,713
$ 20,363
$ 38,566
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
-
-
33,581
21,433
-
Adjusted net income (B)
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 49,294
$ 41,796
$ 38,566
Average common equity (C)
$ 1,704,388
$ 1,686,763
$ 1,627,976
$ 1,571,104
$ 1,530,550
ROCE (A/C)
11.89 %
11.22 %
3.83 %
5.14 %
10.11 %
Adjusted ROCE (B/C)
11.89 %
11.22 %
12.01 %
10.55 %
10.11 %
APPENDIX F:Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Net Income
$ 50,519
$ 46,659
$ 15,713
$ 20,363
$ 38,566
Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes
923
960
994
1,066
1,123
Tangible Net income (A)
51,442
47,619
16,707
21,429
39,689
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
-
-
33,581
21,433
-
Adjusted tangible net income (B)
$ 51,442
$ 47,619
$ 50,288
$ 42,862
$ 39,689
Average common equity
$ 1,704,388
$ 1,686,763
$ 1,627,976
$ 1,571,104
$ 1,530,550
Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles,
(482,326)
(483,314)
(484,313)
(485,331)
(486,393)
Average TCE (C)
$ 1,222,062
$ 1,203,449
$ 1,143,663
$ 1,085,773
$ 1,044,157
ROTCE (A/C)
16.88 %
16.05 %
5.80 %
7.83 %
15.25 %
Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)
16.88 %
16.05 %
17.45 %
15.66 %
15.25 %
APPENDIX G: Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Noninterest expenses (A)
$ 62,761
$ 60,218
$ 62,043
$ 60,171
$ 58,924
Nointerest income (B)
16,034
15,178
(22,479)
(12,951)
14,292
Securities losses, net
-
-
(43,722)
(27,905)
-
Adjusted nointerest income (C)
16,034
15,178
21,243
14,954
14,292
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (D)
111,732
107,595
106,601
102,829
96,877
Efficiency ratio A/(B+D)
49.12 %
49.05 %
73.75 %
66.95 %
53.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio A/(C+D)
49.12 %
49.05 %
48.53 %
51.09 %
53.00 %
Supplemental information
APPENDIX H: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM
Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.5 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of three basis points, three basis points and four basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the second quarter of 2026, the linked quarter and the like quarter.
The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
$ 1,083
$ 1,065
$ 1,457
Total interest income impact
1,083
1,065
1,457
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits
(62)
(61)
(102)
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings
(87)
(86)
(194)
Total net interest expense impact
(149)
(147)
(296)
Total impact on net interest income
$ 934
$ 918
$ 1,161
SOURCE First Bancorp