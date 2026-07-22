Century Communities, Inc.: Century Communities Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Deliveries of 2,506 Homes Generating $927.2 Million in Total Revenues -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,615 -

- Ending Community Count Increased Sequentially to 330, a Company Record -

- Net Income of $36.1 Million, or $1.26 Per Diluted Share -

- Book Value Per Share of $90.24, a Company Record -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $36.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $37.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share

Total revenues of $927.2 million

Community count of 330, a Company record

Deliveries of 2,506 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,615

Homebuilding gross margin of 18.1%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 20.0%

Repurchased 352,811 shares of common stock for $19.6 million

"We delivered strong second quarter results despite continued headwinds from macro challenges and weak consumer sentiment, with earnings per diluted share of $1.26 increasing by 11% on a year-over-year basis and 50% sequentially," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "We continued to invest in our business and ended the quarter with 330 open communities, a Company record. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $802 million of liquidity, and we repurchased 352,811 shares of our common stock for $19.6 million at a 38% discount to our Company record book value per share of $90.24 while maintaining our quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share and continuing to position Century for future growth."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our deliveries of 2,506 homes grew by 25% on a sequential basis and exceeded our guidance on stronger order activity, with our net orders of 2,615 homes increasing by 3% on a year-over-year basis and 10% sequentially. Our net orders were relatively stable throughout the quarter, with our traffic posting a sequential gain of 9% in the second quarter. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 20.0% increased by 30 basis points on a sequential basis, benefitting from lower incentives and direct costs as we controlled our costs and inventory levels."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income for the second quarter 2026 was $36.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $37.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $927.2 million, with second quarter home sales revenues totaling $897.5 million. Deliveries totaled 2,506 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the second quarter 2026 was $358,200.

Net new home contracts in the second quarter 2026 were 2,615, and at the end of the second quarter 2026, the Company had 1,264 homes in backlog, representing $469.3 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and purchase price accounting, was 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026, and homebuilding gross margin was 18.1%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 14.2% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the second quarter 2026 were $78.2 million and $71.0 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $25.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in the second quarter 2026.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter 2026 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $802.4 million of total liquidity, including $132.0 million of cash, including cash equivalents and cash held in escrow.

Book value per share was $90.24, a Company record, as of June 30, 2026.

During the second quarter, consistent with Century's disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our stockholders, Century maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share and repurchased 352,811 shares of common stock for $19.6 million.

As of June 30, 2026, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 34.2% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 31.9%.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We are raising the midpoint and low end of our full year 2026 home delivery guidance to be in the range of 9,750 to 10,500 homes, with our home sales revenues expected to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter 2026 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-461-5787 (domestic) or 585-542-9983 (international) and enter the conference ID 338 306 020. The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2026, including anticipated home deliveries and home sales revenues. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic conditions, including interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; consumer confidence and affordability concerns; the impact of geopolitical conflicts including in the Middle East, tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform and enforcement, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the availability and cost of financing; home incentive levels; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land and dispose of land when appropriate; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; reliance on contractors and key personnel; the effect of competition; risks associated with the Company's mortgage lending business and increased use of adjustable-rate mortgages; risks associated with the Company's multi-family rental businesses; future impairment and restructuring charges; the effect of tax changes; the effect of recent federal housing legislation; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 897,528

$ 976,467

$ 1,631,634

$ 1,860,204 Land sales and other revenues



4,255



483



37,426



1,445 Total homebuilding revenues



901,783



976,950



1,669,060



1,861,649 Financial services revenues



25,444



23,774



47,840



42,308 Total revenues



927,227



1,000,724



1,716,900



1,903,957 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(735,368)



(804,522)



(1,338,659)



(1,512,437) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(1,678)



(69)



(24,249)



(897) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(737,046)



(804,591)



(1,362,908)



(1,513,334) Financial services costs



(15,548)



(17,550)



(30,299)



(33,724) Selling, general, and administrative expense



(127,416)



(128,837)



(243,498)



(249,596) Other income (expense), net



1,851



(2,663)



2,204



(7,702) Income before income tax expense



49,068



47,083



82,399



99,601 Income tax expense



(12,920)



(12,229)



(21,842)



(25,363) Net income

$ 36,148

$ 34,854

$ 60,557

$ 74,238

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.26

$ 1.15

$ 2.09

$ 2.43 Diluted

$ 1.26

$ 1.14

$ 2.09

$ 2.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



28,637,901



30,366,109



28,912,225



30,582,376 Diluted



28,653,398



30,680,708



28,933,927



30,912,086

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts)

















June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 92,334

$ 109,443 Cash held in escrow



39,709



48,571 Accounts receivable



64,824



57,242 Inventories



3,598,982



3,361,158 Mortgage loans held for sale



233,347



299,145 Prepaid expenses and other assets



511,559



435,683 Property and equipment, net



73,090



69,368 Deferred tax assets, net



36,317



38,176 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,691,271

$ 4,459,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 151,298

$ 114,416 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



290,348



310,602 Notes payable



1,121,745



1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



329,600



51,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



232,529



289,269 Total liabilities



2,125,520



1,868,163 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,432,620 and 29,050,515 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



284



291 Additional paid-in capital



318,276



385,962 Retained earnings



2,247,191



2,205,479 Total stockholders' equity



2,565,751



2,591,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,691,271

$ 4,459,895

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change West

309



323



(4.3) %



645



715



(9.8) % Mountain

440



336



31.0 %



866



798



8.5 % Texas

568



504



12.7 %



1,041



1,003



3.8 % Southeast

386



384



0.5 %



745



771



(3.4) % Century Complete

912



999



(8.7) %



1,697



1,951



(13.0) % Total

2,615



2,546



2.7 %



4,994



5,238



(4.7) %

New Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)























































Three Months Ended June 30,















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

322

$ 568.9

335

$ 602.5

(3.9) %

(5.6) % Mountain

416



476.5

396



521.0

5.1 %

(8.5) % Texas

527



290.8

501



294.2

5.2 %

(1.2) % Southeast

362



383.2

401



429.9

(9.7) %

(10.9) % Century Complete

879



255.1

954



260.5

(7.9) %

(2.1) % Total / Weighted Average

2,506

$ 358.2

2,587

$ 377.5

(3.1) %

(5.1) %





































Six Months Ended June 30,















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

599

$ 568.8

638

$ 601.0

(6.1) %

(5.4) % Mountain

760



471.5

825



522.6

(7.9) %

(9.8) % Texas

898



288.3

958



296.5

(6.3) %

(2.8) % Southeast

677



388.2

704



435.7

(3.8) %

(10.9) % Century Complete

1,585



259.3

1,746



260.5

(9.2) %

(0.5) % Total / Weighted Average

4,519

$ 361.1

4,871

$ 381.9

(7.2) %

(5.4) %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of June 30,



Increase/Decrease



2026

2025



Amount

% Change West

40

36



4

11.1 % Mountain

53

51



2

3.9 % Texas

89

75



14

18.7 % Southeast

36

43



(7)

(16.3) % Century Complete

112

122



(10)

(8.2) % Total

330

327



3

0.9 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)





















































































As of June 30,





















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price West

165

$ 94,173

$ 570.7

236

$ 142,012

$ 601.7

(30.1) %

(33.7) %

(5.2) % Mountain

214



110,273



515.3

122



66,572



545.7

75.4 %

65.6 %

(5.6) % Texas

279



83,386



298.9

222



67,939



306.0

25.7 %

22.7 %

(2.3) % Southeast

168



71,714



426.9

174



75,720



435.2

(3.4) %

(5.3) %

(1.9) % Century Complete

438



109,726



250.5

463



113,747



245.7

(5.4) %

(3.5) %

2.0 % Total / Weighted Average

1,264

$ 469,272

$ 371.3

1,217

$ 465,990

$ 382.9

3.9 %

0.7 %

(3.0) %

Lot Inventory





































































































As of June 30,





















2026

2025

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,546



2,488



6,034



3,948



3,097



7,045



(10.2) %

(19.7) %

(14.4) % Mountain

7,491



2,203



9,694



8,905



1,344



10,249



(15.9) %

63.9 %

(5.4) % Texas

13,725



2,981



16,706



14,900



5,493



20,393



(7.9) %

(45.7) %

(18.1) % Southeast

4,864



6,247



11,111



5,095



8,392



13,487



(4.5) %

(25.6) %

(17.6) % Century Complete

4,055



12,528



16,583



4,571



12,956



17,527



(11.3) %

(3.3) %

(5.4) % Total

33,681



26,447



60,128



37,419



31,282



68,701



(10.0) %

(15.5) %

(12.5) % % of Total

56.0 %



44.0 %



100.0 %



54.5 %



45.5 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of specified factors that management believes affect comparability. The Company believes excluding specified factors that management believes affect comparability provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) abandonment of lot option contracts; (iv) restructuring costs; (v) loss on debt extinguishment; (vi) impairment on other investment; and (vii) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares - diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Numerator























Net income

$ 36,148

$ 34,854

$ 60,557

$ 74,238 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



28,637,901



30,366,109



28,912,225



30,582,376 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



15,497



314,599



21,702



329,710 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



28,653,398



30,680,708



28,933,927



30,912,086 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.26

$ 1.15

$ 2.09

$ 2.43 Diluted

$ 1.26

$ 1.14

$ 2.09

$ 2.40

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 36,148

$ 34,854

$ 60,557

$ 74,238 Income tax expense



12,920



12,229



21,842



25,363 Income before income tax expense



49,068



47,083



82,399



99,601 Inventory impairment



-



7,360



-



7,771 Abandonment of lot option contracts(1)



1,125



2,642



2,079



4,148 Restructuring costs



-



-



-



1,505 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



613



2,041



1,301



3,933 Adjusted income before income tax expense



50,806



59,126



85,779



116,958 Adjusted income tax expense(2)



(13,467)



(15,056)



(22,738)



(29,783) Adjusted net income

$ 37,339

$ 44,070

$ 63,041

$ 87,175

























Denominator - Diluted



28,653,398



30,680,708



28,933,927



30,912,086

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.30

$ 1.44

$ 2.18

$ 2.82

(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted net income calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



(2) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 were each 26.5%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were each 25.5%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

%

2025

% Home sales revenues

$ 897,528

100.0 %

$ 976,467

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues(1)



(735,368)

(81.9) %



(804,522)

(82.4) % Homebuilding gross margin



162,160

18.1 %



171,945

17.6 % Add: Inventory impairment



-

- %



7,360

0.8 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



162,160

18.1 %



179,305

18.4 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



16,342

1.8 %



14,204

1.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



613

0.1 %



2,041

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 179,115

20.0 %

$ 195,550

20.0 %























































































Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

%

2025

% Home sales revenues

$ 1,631,634

100.0 %

$ 1,860,204

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues(1)



(1,338,659)

(82.0) %



(1,512,437)

(81.3) % Homebuilding gross margin



292,975

18.0 %



347,767

18.7 % Add: Inventory impairment



-

- %



7,771

0.4 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



292,975

18.0 %



355,538

19.1 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



29,512

1.8 %



26,989

1.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,301

0.1 %



3,933

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 323,788

19.8 %

$ 386,460

20.8 %

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory impairment was reclassified to be included in cost of home sales revenues in the Company's consolidated statements of operations rather than presented as a separate line item and prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, abandonment of lot option contracts, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment on other investment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and other specified factors that management believes affect comparability. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or other specified factors that management believes affect comparability. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)





















































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Net income

$ 36,148

$ 34,854



3.7 %

$ 60,557

$ 74,238



(18.4) % Income tax expense



12,920



12,229



5.7 %



21,842



25,363



(13.9) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



16,342



14,204



15.1 %



29,512



26,989



9.3 % Interest expense (income)



218



(1,229)



(117.7) %



387



(431)



(189.8) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,389



6,434



(16.2) %



10,741



12,862



(16.5) % EBITDA

$ 71,017

$ 66,492



6.8 %

$ 123,039

$ 139,021



(11.5) % Inventory impairment



-



7,360



(100.0) %



-



7,771



(100.0) % Abandonment of lot option contracts (1)



1,125



2,642



(57.4) %



2,079



4,148



(49.9) % Stock-based compensation expense (2)



5,400



7,941



(32.0) %



7,180



8,233



(12.8) % Restructuring costs



-



-



- %



-



1,505



(100.0) % Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



613



2,041



(70.0) %



1,301



3,933



(66.9) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78,155

$ 86,476



(9.6) %

$ 133,599

$ 164,611



(18.8) %

(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company added "Stock-based compensation expense" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of homebuilding debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)





























June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Notes payable

$ 1,121,745

$ 1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



329,600



51,500 Construction loan agreements



(118,982)



(90,269) Total homebuilding debt



1,332,363



1,063,607 Total stockholders' equity



2,565,751



2,591,732 Total capital

$ 3,898,114

$ 3,655,339 Homebuilding debt to capital



34.2 %



29.1 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,332,363

$ 1,063,607 Cash and cash equivalents



(92,334)



(109,443) Cash held in escrow



(39,709)



(48,571) Net homebuilding debt



1,200,320



905,593 Total stockholders' equity



2,565,751



2,591,732 Net capital

$ 3,766,071

$ 3,497,325













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



31.9 %



25.9 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

303-268-8345

[email protected]

Category:

Earnings

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.