NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to $21.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2026 were 1.17% and 10.03%, respectively, increases from 0.87% and 7.05%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

Operating net income (1) for the second quarter of 2026 increased 38.5% and amounted to $21.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income (1) of $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating return on average assets (1) and operating return on average equity (1) for the second quarter of 2026 were 1.21% and 10.39%, respectively, increases from 0.92% and 7.43%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

for the second quarter of 2026 increased 38.5% and amounted to $21.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity for the second quarter of 2026 were 1.21% and 10.39%, respectively, increases from 0.92% and 7.43%, respectively, for the prior quarter. Net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points to 4.00% from 3.93% in the prior quarter as total loans increased 3.4% while total deposits increased 3.7% during the quarter. Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting adjustments (1) , expanded by 5 basis points to 3.87% during the current quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter.

, expanded by 5 basis points to 3.87% during the current quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter. Efficiency ratio improved to 58.92% from 61.55% in the prior quarter, while operating efficiency ratio (1) improved to 57.66% from 60.06% in the prior quarter.

improved to 57.66% from 60.06% in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans declined to 0.07% from 0.91% in the prior quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.43% at the end of the second quarter from 0.73% at the end of the prior quarter.

"The second quarter of 2026 displayed Needham Bank's continued execution of our strategy for disciplined growth in market share as total loans increased 3.4% during the quarter, while total deposits increased 3.7% over the same period. Through the first half of 2026, total loans and total deposits have increased by 15.0% and 15.9% on an annualized basis, while operating EPS increased 24%, respectively. Our teams remained focused on executing our strategic priorities and investing in the infrastructure, technology, and operating capabilities needed to support continued profitable growth. This included targeted investments in artificial intelligence, improved internal systems and automation tools designed to enhance internal efficiency, scalability, and employee effectiveness. We are well positioned to continue to enhance the customer experience and grow market share, while improving long-term operating leverage. The dedication and collaboration of our employees continue to be defining strengths for Needham Bank. As we invest thoughtfully in technology, artificial intelligence, and operational capabilities, while maintaining strong credit performance and disciplined growth, we are building a more scalable and efficient organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders," Campanelli concluded.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2026.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

Net income of $21.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income (1) , excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income (1) of $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating return on average assets increased to 1.21% from 0.92%, operating return on average equity increased to 10.39% from 7.43% and net interest margin expanded to 4.00% from 3.93%.

Credit trends from the BankProv acquisition improved during the quarter, where net charge-offs to average loans decreased to 0.07% from 0.91% and non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.37% from 0.63%

One-time pre-tax charges during the current quarter include:

Non-recurring fees for business line expansion of $649 thousand ($499 thousand net of tax); Final merger and acquisition costs of $296 thousand ($227 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's acquisition of Provident; and Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $27 thousand related to the surrender of Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies acquired from BankProv.



One-time pre-tax charges during the prior quarter include:

Pre-tax trailing merger and acquisition costs of $534 thousand ($390 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; Non-recurring fees for business line expansion of $500 thousand ($366 thousand net of tax); and Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $50 thousand related to the surrender of BOLI policies acquired from BankProv.



Net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points to 4.00% during the current quarter from 3.93% in the prior quarter. Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting adjustments (1) , expanded by 5 basis points to 3.87% during the current quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter.

, expanded by 5 basis points to 3.87% during the current quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter. Gross loans increased $213.0 million, or 3.4%, to $6.42 billion, from $6.21 billion in the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $222.9 million, or 3.7%, to $6.32 billion, from $6.10 billion in the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $73.1 million, or 1.3%, to $5.60 billion, from $5.53 billion in the prior quarter. Brokered deposits increased $149.8 million, or 26.3%, to $719.9 million, from $570.1 million in the prior quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $19.22 and $18.51, respectively, in the current quarter, compared to $18.83 and $18.11, respectively, in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of $21.1 million in net income for the quarter, partially offset by the repurchase of 918,727 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $20.13 per share and $3.1 million in dividends paid during the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $7.45 billion as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $220.2 million, or 3.0%, from $7.23 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $24.6 million, or 6.5%, to $400.2 million from $375.6 million in the prior quarter, as a result of net income earned during the quarter of $21.1 million, along with deposit growth of $222.9 million, partially offset by loan growth of $211.1 million and the repurchase of 918,727 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $20.13 per share.

Net loans increased $211.1 million, or 3.4%, to $6.34 billion, from $6.13 billion in the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter change was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $196.7 million, or 10.2%, residential real estate loans, which increased $45.0 million, or 3.4%, and multi-family residential loans, which increased $29.6 million, or 5.5%, partially offset by mortgage warehouse loans, which decreased $59.5 million, or 21.5% along with continued run-off of the acquired Enterprise Value portfolio, which decreased $29.5 million, or 18.5%, from the prior quarter.

Deposits increased $222.9 million, or 3.7%, to $6.32 billion from $6.10 billion in the prior quarter. The change in deposits was the result of noninterest bearing demand deposits, which increased $80.8 million, or 9.3%, NOW accounts, which increased $61.8 million, or 8.9% and brokered deposits, which increased $149.8 million, or 26.3%, partially offset by money market accounts, which decreased $77.4 million, or 4.4%.

Shareholders' equity decreased $776 thousand, or 0.1%, to $842.0 million, from $842.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the repurchase of 918,727 shares of common stock at an all-in weighted average cost of $20.13 per share totaling $18.5 million and $3.1 million in dividends paid during the current quarter, partially offset by net income of $21.1 million. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were 11.3% and 10.9%, respectively, at the end of the current quarter, compared to 11.7% and 11.3%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 6.6%, to $69.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $64.9 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin expanded 7 basis points to 4.00% for the current quarter, from 3.93% in the prior quarter.

Interest income increased during the current quarter, primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of and weighted average rate on loans as a result of the continued execution of our growth strategy, partially offset by a reduction in the average balance of and weighted average rate on short-term investments.

Interest expense increased for the current quarter, primarily driven by increases in the average balances of certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts and FHLB borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses decreased $3.1 million, or 49.5%, to a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million for the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased $3.4 million, or 53.1%, to $3.0 million for the current quarter, compared to $6.4 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by an $822 thousand recovery from a commercial and industrial loan, improved qualitative factors on commercial real estate and multi-family loans and no downgrades in qualitative factors, which existed in the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments increased $253 thousand, or 468.5%, to $199 thousand for the current quarter, compared to a release of $54 thousand for the prior quarter, primarily driven by an increase in net unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $1.0 million, or 23.2%, to $5.6 million for the current quarter, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter.

Customer service fees increased $550 thousand, or 17.6%, to $3.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter due to increased loan fee income, cash management fees and customer transactional volume.

Other income increased $315 thousand, or 150.0%, to $525 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $210 thousand in the prior quarter, primarily driven by $229 thousand of credit card branding and marketing income recognized during the quarter, along with higher preferred dividends from solar tax credit investments.

Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net, increased $228 thousand to a $227 thousand gain in the current quarter, compared to a $1 thousand loss in the prior quarter, resulting from the improvement in the fair market value of consumer loans held for sale during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 3.1%, to $44.0 million for the current quarter, compared to $42.7 million for the prior quarter.

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses increased $497 thousand, or 48.1%, to $1.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.0 million for the prior quarter, primarily resulting from advertising expenses related to customer events and branch openings, as well as a higher volume of Bank contributions to charities during the current quarter.

Data processing expenses increased $460 thousand, or 10.4%, to $4.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by our continued investment in technology and systems in support of upcoming revenue initiatives, requiring the operation of systems in parallel for a period of time while new systems are implemented.

FDIC and state insurance assessment expenses increased $432 thousand, or 37.5%, to $1.6 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.2 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by increased insurance assessments related to the BankProv acquisition.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense increased $1.0 million, or 18.7%, to $6.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $5.4 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in net income during the current quarter. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) were 23.2% and 23.1%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 26.4% and 26.2%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the decrease in the effective tax rate were a higher volume of earned income tax credits and tax-exempt interest income on loans due to the origination of a tax-exempt loan at the end of the prior quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $226.2 million, or 9.2%, to $2.69 billion, during the current quarter.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $3.7 million, or 1.7%, to $210.1 million during the current quarter. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation, in addition to, in most cases, a lien on all business assets. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $29.6 million, or 5.5%, during the current quarter to $567.7 million. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, all of which are adjustable-rate loans and performing at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's $335.7 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston and are performing at the end of the current quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $82.1 million as of June 30, 2026, or 1.28% of total loans, compared to $80.2 million, or 1.29% of total loans as of March 31, 2026.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million during the current quarter, which included a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.0 million and a provision of $199 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million during the prior quarter, which included a provision for credit losses on loans of $6.4 million and a release of provision of $54 thousand for unfunded commitments.

The increase in the ACL for the current quarter was primarily driven by loan growth.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") decreased $17.9 million, or 39.3%, to $27.7 million as of June 30, 2026, from $45.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in commercial and industrial loans on non-accrual of $18.4 million, resulting from improved performance or workouts. The ACL as a percent of NPLs is 297% as of June 30, 2026, an increase from 176% at the end of the prior quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.07% of average total loans on an annualized basis, which related to non-purchase-credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans, compared to net charge-offs of $13.6 million, or 0.91% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The $12.4 million decrease in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of prior quarter charge-offs on previously fully reserved for PCD commercial and industrial loans.

As part of its ongoing credit risk management framework and prudent oversight, the Company periodically reviews lending relationships across all portfolios to ensure alignment with its risk appetite, regulatory expectations, and evolving market conditions.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in greater New England.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on pages 13 and 14.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. Needham Bank also provides services to companies in the cannabis industry by providing loans and deposits, along with supporting payment platforms in this industry, such as Mosaic.

We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-provision net revenue, operating net income, operating pre-tax income, net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; risks related to the Company's acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 69,145

$ 64,868

$ 47,007 Noninterest income

5,559



4,513



4,278 Total revenue

74,704



69,381



51,285 Provision for credit losses

3,193



6,328



3,161 Noninterest expense

44,017



42,701



29,405 Pre-tax income

27,494



20,352



18,719 Net income

21,123



14,984



14,579 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

21,877



15,791



15,043 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

43,072



41,667



28,875

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.53

$ 0.37

$ 0.39 Earnings per share, diluted

0.53



0.36



0.39 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.55



0.39



0.40 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.55



0.38



0.40 Book value per share

19.22



18.83



18.09 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

18.51



18.11



18.07

















Profitability















Return on average assets

1.17 %



0.87 %



1.13 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.21 %



0.92 %



1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity

10.03 %



7.05 %



7.84 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

10.39 %



7.43 %



8.09 % Net interest margin

4.00 %



3.93 %



3.82 % Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting adjustments

3.87 %



3.82 %



3.82 % Cost of deposits

2.68 %



2.73 %



3.00 % Efficiency ratio

58.92 %



61.55 %



57.34 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.66 %



60.06 %



56.30 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 7,446,880

$ 7,226,649

$ 5,226,618 Total loans

6,482,821



6,273,881



4,540,969 Total deposits

6,320,090



6,097,200



4,268,115 Total shareholders' equity

842,002



842,778



737,122

















Asset quality















ACL $ 82,088

$ 80,195

$ 42,601 ACL / Total NPLs

296.8 %



176.0 %



341.4 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.43 %



0.73 %



0.27 % Annualized net charge-offs / Average total loans

(0.07) %



(0.91) %



0.00 %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

11.31 %



11.66 %



14.10 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

10.94 %



11.27 %



14.09 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

June 30, 2026 change from

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 372,522

$ 327,951

$ 157,175

$ 44,571 13.6 %

$ 215,347 137.0 % Federal funds sold

27,632



47,618



101,587



(19,986) (42.0) %



(73,955) (72.8) % Total cash and cash equivalents

400,154



375,569



258,762



24,585 6.5 %



141,392 54.6 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

272,640



277,241



235,408



(4,601) (1.7) %



37,232 15.8 %

































Loans held for sale, at fair value

59,927



63,971



-



(4,044) (6.3) %



59,927 0.0 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

6,422,894



6,209,910



4,540,969



212,984 3.4 %



1,881,925 41.4 % Allowance for credit losses

(82,088)



(80,195)



(42,601)



(1,893) 2.4 %



(39,487) 92.7 % Net loans

6,340,806



6,129,715



4,498,368



211,091 3.4 %



1,842,438 41.0 %

































Accrued interest receivable

28,898



27,150



20,386



1,748 6.4 %



8,512 41.8 % Banking premises and equipment, net

49,298



47,335



34,289



1,963 4.1 %



15,009 43.8 % Non-public investments

42,029



40,738



35,767



1,291 3.2 %



6,262 17.5 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

97,370



110,586



55,711



(13,216) (12.0) %



41,659 74.8 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

69,228



67,749



57,277



1,479 2.2 %



11,951 20.9 % Goodwill

18,512



18,512



-



- 0.0 %



18,512 0.0 % Core deposit intangible, net

17,519



18,411



1,005



(892) (4.8) %



16,514 1643.2 % Deferred income tax asset, net

50,499



49,672



29,645



827 1.7 %



20,854 70.3 % Total assets $ 7,446,880

$ 7,226,649

$ 5,226,618

$ 220,231 3.0 %

$ 2,220,262 42.5 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 5,600,238

$ 5,527,148

$ 4,013,955

$ 73,090 1.3 %

$ 1,586,283 39.5 % Brokered deposits

719,852



570,052



254,160



149,800 26.3 %



465,692 183.2 % Total deposits

6,320,090



6,097,200



4,268,115



222,890 3.7 %



2,051,975 48.1 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,420



4,858



4,117



(438) (9.0) %



303 7.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings

181,247



189,701



127,600



(8,454) (4.5) %



53,647 42.0 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

77,549



70,983



68,235



6,566 9.3 %



9,314 13.6 % Accrued retirement liabilities

21,572



21,129



21,429



443 2.1 %



143 0.7 % Total liabilities

6,604,878



6,383,871



4,489,496



221,007 3.5 %



2,115,382 47.1 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 43,818,490 issued and































outstanding at June 30, 2026, 44,765,178 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026































and 40,748,380 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025

438



448



407



(10) (2.2) %



31 7.6 % Additional paid-in capital

415,841



432,858



358,793



(17,017) (3.9) %



57,048 15.9 % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(41,285)



(41,873)



(43,643)



588 (1.4) %



2,358 (5.4) % Retained earnings

474,970



456,978



427,707



17,992 3.9 %



47,263 11.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,962)



(5,633)



(6,142)



(2,329) 41.3 %



(1,820) 29.6 % Total shareholders' equity

842,002



842,778



737,122



(776) (0.1) %



104,880 14.2 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,446,880

$ 7,226,649

$ 5,226,618

$ 220,231 3.0 %

$ 2,220,262 42.5 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

Change From Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 106,574

$ 100,042

$ 74,719

$ 6,532 6.5 %

$ 31,855 42.6 % Interest on securities

2,758



2,708



2,307



50 1.8 %



451 19.5 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

2,460



2,936



2,822



(476) (16.2) %



(362) (12.8) % Total interest and dividend income

111,792



105,686



79,848



6,106 5.8 %



31,944 40.0 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

40,686



39,579



31,690



1,107 2.8 %



8,996 28.4 % Interest on borrowings

1,961



1,239



1,151



722 58.3 %



810 70.4 % Total interest expense

42,647



40,818



32,841



1,829 4.5 %



9,806 29.9 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

69,145



64,868



47,007



4,277 6.6 %



22,138 47.1 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

2,994



6,382



4,244



(3,388) (53.1) %



(1,250) (29.5) % Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments

199



(54)



(1,083)



253 468.5 %



1,282 (118.4) % Total provision for credit losses

3,193



6,328



3,161



(3,135) (49.5) %



32 1.0 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

65,952



58,540



43,846



7,412 12.7 %



22,106 50.4 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

3,681



3,131



2,554



550 17.6 %



1,127 44.1 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

962



853



787



109 12.8 %



175 22.2 % Mortgage banking income

92



119



120



(27) (22.7) %



(28) (23.3) % Swap contract income

72



201



524



(129) (64.2) %



(452) (86.3) % Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net

227



(1)



21



228 22800.0 %



206 981.0 % Other income

525



210



272



315 150.0 %



253 93.0 % Total noninterest income

5,559



4,513



4,278



1,046 23.2 %



1,281 29.9 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

25,549



25,468



18,567



81 0.3 %



6,982 37.6 % Director and professional service fees

3,816



4,049



2,943



(233) (5.8) %



873 29.7 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,468



2,491



1,465



(23) (0.9) %



1,003 68.5 % Data processing expenses

4,899



4,439



2,493



460 10.4 %



2,406 96.5 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

1,530



1,033



954



497 48.1 %



576 60.4 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

1,584



1,152



883



432 37.5 %



701 79.4 % General and administrative expenses

4,171



4,069



2,100



102 2.5 %



2,071 98.6 % Total noninterest expense

44,017



42,701



29,405



1,316 3.1 %



14,612 49.7 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

27,494



20,352



18,719



7,142 35.1 %



8,775 46.9 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

6,371



5,368



4,140



1,003 18.7 %



2,231 53.9 %

































NET INCOME $ 21,123

$ 14,984

$ 14,579

$ 6,139 41.0 %

$ 6,544 44.9 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,693,140



40,969,748



37,191,460



(1,276,608) (3.1) %



2,501,680 6.7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

40,000,305



41,421,002



37,550,409



(1,420,697) (3.4) %



2,449,896 6.5 % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.53

$ 0.37

$ 0.39

$ 0.16 43.2 %

$ 0.14 35.9 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.36

$ 0.39

$ 0.17 47.2 %

$ 0.14 35.9 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans (5)

$ 6,377,025

$ 106,574

6.70 % $ 6,090,227

$ 100,042

6.66 % $ 4,479,479

$ 74,719

6.69 % Securities



279,196



2,758

3.96 %

273,308



2,708

4.02 %

232,812



2,307

3.97 % Other investments (5)



34,301



612

7.16 %

28,275



265

3.80 %

28,525



605

8.51 % Short-term investments (5)



237,667



1,848

3.12 %

295,394



2,671

3.67 %

200,524



2,217

4.43 % Total interest-earning assets



6,928,189



111,792

6.47 %

6,687,204



105,686

6.41 %

4,941,340



79,848

6.48 % Non-interest-earning assets



394,611













375,966













277,915











Allowance for credit losses



(81,276)













(88,102)













(39,931)











Total assets

$ 7,241,524











$ 6,975,068











$ 5,179,324































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 210,544



324

0.62 % $ 207,681



263

0.51 % $ 119,736



134

0.45 % NOW accounts



701,167



2,265

1.30 %

639,347



2,006

1.27 %

469,472



1,259

1.08 % Money market accounts



1,699,366



12,783

3.02 %

1,711,672



12,732

3.02 %

1,090,163



9,062

3.33 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



2,595,290



25,314

3.91 %

2,497,213



24,578

3.99 %

1,964,678



21,235

4.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits



5,206,367



40,686

3.13 %

5,055,913



39,579

3.17 %

3,644,049



31,690

3.49 % FHLB borrowings



209,002



1,961

3.76 %

135,441



1,239

3.71 %

103,406



1,151

4.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,415,369



42,647

3.16 %

5,191,354



40,818

3.19 %

3,747,455



32,841

3.52 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



883,487













824,839













593,136











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



98,225













97,370













93,063











Total liabilities



6,397,081













6,113,563













4,433,654











Shareholders' equity



844,443













861,505













745,670











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,241,524











$ 6,975,068











$ 5,179,324











Net interest income







$ 69,145











$ 64,868











$ 47,007





Net interest rate spread (1)













3.31 %











3.22 %











2.96 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,512,820











$ 1,495,850











$ 1,193,885











Net interest margin (3)













4.00 %











3.93 %











3.82 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



127.94 %











128.81 %











131.86 %











(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (5) Loans include loans held for sale, at fair value. Other investments are comprised of Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC.





















COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE





















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)















































June 30, 2026

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 567,722

$ 567,722



20 % Industrial

185,270



163,112



348,382



13 % Office

44,635



291,110



335,745



12 % Hospitality

41,266



247,242



288,508



11 % Mixed-Use

22,408



225,392



247,800



9 % Retail

126,323



109,201



235,524



9 % Cannabis Facility

201,153



8,913



210,066



8 % Special Purpose

84,655



69,837



154,492



6 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

13,255



65,162



78,417



3 % Self Storage Facilities

-



71,147



71,147



3 % Other

87,282



64,164



151,446



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 806,247

$ 1,883,002

$ 2,689,249



100 %



















































Change From March 31, 2026

Change From June 30, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 29,558

$ 29,558



5 %

$ -

$ 250,977

$ 250,977



79 % Industrial

55,111



6,772



61,883



22 %



98,479



50,105



148,584



74 % Office

2,706



(2,552)



154



0 %



18,478



110,801



129,279



63 % Hospitality

1,996



(11,711)



(9,715)



(3) %



41,266



75,083



116,349



68 % Mixed-Use

(922)



24,693



23,771



11 %



14,765



65,014



79,779



47 % Retail

73,112



(5,164)



67,948



41 %



86,769



22,358



109,127



86 % Cannabis Facility

(3,613)



(85)



(3,698)



(2) %



(54,604)



(6,185)



(60,789)



(22) % Special Purpose

(2,298)



8,159



5,861



4 %



6,535



12,860



19,395



14 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

(125)



13,159



13,034



20 %



13,255



65,162



78,417



100 % Self Storage Facilities

-



(16,443)



(16,443)



(19) %



-



71,147



71,147



100 % Other

38,079



15,791



53,870



55 %



47,462



9,372



56,834



60 % Total commercial real

estate $ 164,046

$ 62,177

$ 226,223



9 %

$ 272,405

$ 726,694

$ 999,099



59 %



















































March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 538,164

$ 538,164



21 %

$ -

$ 316,745

$ 316,745



19 % Industrial

130,159



156,340



286,499



12 %



86,791



113,007



199,798



12 % Office

41,929



293,662



335,591



13 %



26,157



180,309



206,466



12 % Hospitality

39,270



258,953



298,223



12 %



-



172,159



172,159



10 % Mixed-Use

23,330



200,699



224,029



9 %



7,643



160,378



168,021



10 % Retail

53,211



114,365



167,576



7 %



39,554



86,843



126,397



7 % Cannabis Facility

204,766



8,998



213,764



9 %



255,757



15,098



270,855



16 % Special Purpose

86,953



61,678



148,631



6 %



78,120



56,977



135,097



8 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

13,380



52,003



65,383



3 %



-



-



-



0 % Self Storage Facilities

-



87,590



87,590



4 %



-



-



-



0 % Other

49,203



48,373



97,576



4 %



39,820



54,792



94,612



6 % Total commercial real

estate $ 642,201

$ 1,820,825

$ 2,463,026



100 %

$ 533,842

$ 1,156,308

$ 1,690,150



100 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

















Net income (GAAP) $ 21,123

$ 14,984

$ 14,579

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

649



500



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

27



50



64 Merger and acquisition expenses

296



534



530 Total adjustments to net income $ 972

$ 1,084

$ 594 Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

218



277



130 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

754



807



464 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,877

$ 15,791

$ 15,043 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,693,140



40,969,748



37,191,460 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

40,000,305



41,421,002



37,550,409 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.55

$ 0.39

$ 0.40 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.55

$ 0.38

$ 0.40

















Pre-tax income (GAAP) $ 27,494

$ 20,352

$ 18,719

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to pre-tax income:















Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

649



500



- Merger and acquisition expenses

296



534



530 Total adjustments to pre-tax income

945



1,034



530 Operating pre-tax income (non-GAAP) $ 28,439

$ 21,386

$ 19,249

















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 69,145

$ 64,868

$ 47,007

















Subtract (Add):















Adjustments to net interest income:















Purchase accounting adjustments

1,972



1,623



- Total impact of non-GAAP interest net income adjustments $ 1,972

$ 1,623

$ - Net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 67,173

$ 63,245

$ 47,007

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 44,017

$ 42,701

$ 29,405

















Subtract (Add):















Adjustments to noninterest expense:















Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

649



500



- Merger and acquisition expenses

296



534



530 Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 945

$ 1,034

$ 530 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 43,072

$ 41,667

$ 28,875

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,877

$ 15,791

$ 15,043 Average assets

7,241,524



6,975,068



5,179,324 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.21 %



0.92 %



1.16 % Average shareholders' equity $ 844,443

$ 861,505

$ 745,670 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

10.39 %



7.43 %



8.09 %

















Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 43,072

$ 41,667

$ 28,875 Total pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

74,704



69,381



51,285 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.66 %



60.06 %



56.30 %

















Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 6,371

$ 5,368

$ 4,140

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to income tax expense:















Net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

218



277



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

(27)



(50)



(64) Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments $ 191

$ 227

$ (64) Operating income tax expense (non-GAAP) $ 6,562

$ 5,595

$ 4,076

















Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)

23.1 %



26.2 %



21.2 %





















As of

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 842,002

$ 842,778

$ 737,122 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible, net of tax and goodwill)

31,023



32,067



782 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

810,979



810,711



736,340

















Total assets (GAAP)

7,446,880



7,226,649



5,226,618 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible, net of tax and goodwill)

31,023



32,067



782 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,415,857

$ 7,194,582

$ 5,225,836 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

10.94 %



11.27 %



14.09 % Total common shares outstanding

43,818,490



44,765,178



40,748,380 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.51

$ 18.11

$ 18.07

NB BANCORP, INC.

















ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)









































June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 2,963

$ 1,763

$ 3,030 Home equity



1,547



1,673



1,368 Commercial real estate



957



394



1,984 Construction and land development



-



10



10 Commercial and industrial



20,446



38,885



4,558 Consumer



1,747



2,838



1,528 Total

$ 27,660

$ 45,563

$ 12,478



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.43 %



0.73 %



0.27 % Total non-performing PCD loans to total loans (2)



0.22 %



0.49 %



0.00 % Total non-performing non-PCD loans to total loans



0.21 %



0.24 %



0.27 %



















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.37 %



0.63 %



0.24 % Total non-performing PCD assets to total assets



0.19 %



0.42 %



0.00 % Total non-performing non-PCD assets to total assets



0.18 %



0.21 %



0.24 %

(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans. (2) PCD loans were the result of the BankProv acquisition closed on 11/15/25 and did not exist prior to that date.

NB BANCORP, INC.















ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)



































For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 80,195

$ 87,411

$ 38,338

















Provision for credit losses

2,994



6,382



4,244

















Charge-offs:















One-to-Four-Family Residential

-



(56)



- Commercial & Industrial

(294)



(12,370)



- Consumer

(2,081)



(1,409)



(1,190) Commercial real estate

(10)



-



- Total charge-offs

(2,385)



(13,835)



(1,190)

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

1,188



12



12 Commercial real estate

-



-



923 Consumer

96



225



274 Total recoveries

1,284



237



1,209

















Net charge-offs

(1,101)



(13,598)



19

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 82,088

$ 80,195

$ 42,601

















Allowance to non-performing loans

297 %



176 %



341.4 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

1.28 %



1.29 %



0.94 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.07) %



(0.91) %



0.00 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period - PCD loans (1)

0.00 %



(0.82) %



0.00 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period - Non-PCD loans

(0.07) %



(0.08) %



0.00 %

(1) PCD loans were the result of the BankProv acquisition closed on 11/15/25 and did not exist prior to that date.

SOURCE Needham Bank