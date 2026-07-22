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WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: GL0
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:17
34,400 Euro
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter Delivers Record EPS, Improved Margin Performance, and Double-Digit Increase in Net Interest Income

HOUSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: TCBX) (and NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 second quarter financial results.

2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.34% annualized for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin of 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $22.0 million, or $1.25 and $1.08 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $5.44 billion as of June 30, 2026, from $5.25 billion reported as of March 31, 2026.
  • Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $36.34 and increased to $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $35.28 and $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.
  • Effective June 25, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the assets of Third Coast Commercial Capital, Inc., recognizing a gain of $3.5 million and entering into a structured ongoing revenue sharing arrangement.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued execution across our core strategy, with record diluted earnings per share, a double-digit increase in net interest income, disciplined expense management and solid credit performance," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Third Coast. "We remain focused on attracting top talent, growing high-quality loans and deposits, and sustaining this momentum through the second half of the year."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and the gain on sale of factored receivables. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.25 per share and $1.08 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.83%, compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 7.06%, compared to 7.01% for the first quarter of 2026 and 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.41%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.00% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.4% from $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 22.1% from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $106.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 8.8% from $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 19.5% from $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans. Interest expense was $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.5%, from $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $6.4 million, or 16.4%, from $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in noninterest income was primarily due to the gain on sale of factored receivables during the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense remained flat at $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2026, the number of employees decreased to 504, compared to 514 at March 31, 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.44 billion, an increase of $185.0 million, or 3.5%, from $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 33.3%, from $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025. Commercial and industrial loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $186.7 million from the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026 were $30.0 million, compared to $35.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the transfer of a $17.1 million loan to other real estate owned, offset by the placement on nonaccrual of three relationships totaling $10.1 million and an increase of $2.1 million in loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of June 30, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.55%, compared to 0.68% as of March 31, 2026 and 0.49% as of June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $53.6 million represented 0.99% of the $5.44 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $150,000 and net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.86 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2.5% from $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of 36.8% from $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026, to $642.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and represented 11.0% and 10.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $44.2 million, or 1.0%, time deposits increased $28.1 million, or 3.4%, and savings accounts increased $2.5 million, or 9.9%, respectively, from March 31, 2026.

The average cost of deposits was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 12-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2026 and a 54-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757904#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.














(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

404,165



$

425,174



$

175,202



$

116,383



$

113,141


Federal funds sold



6,732




6,133




6,027




6,629




5,815


Total cash and cash equivalents



410,897




431,307




181,229




123,012




118,956


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



273




270




267




265




262


Investment securities available-for-sale



405,251




435,846




383,192




376,719




355,753


Investment securities held to maturity



191,952




191,980




192,008




206,037




206,065


Loans held for investment



5,436,414




5,251,458




4,394,751




4,165,116




4,079,736


Less: allowance for credit losses



(53,591)




(51,455)




(43,949)




(42,563)




(40,035)


Loans held for investment, net



5,382,823




5,200,003




4,350,802




4,122,553




4,039,701


Accrued interest receivable



30,306




31,385




29,236




29,537




27,736


Premises and equipment, net



40,178




40,558




24,789




24,718




24,908


Other real estate owned



27,321




8,388




8,388




8,388




8,580


Bank-owned life insurance



77,856




77,107




76,357




75,547




74,761


Non-marketable securities, at cost



23,538




21,759




16,424




26,157




18,761


Deferred tax asset, net



23,843




7,493




6,450




6,989




8,646


Derivative assets



2,594




2,350




2,544




2,803




3,059


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



16,953




17,615




17,066




17,677




18,769


Core deposit intangibles, net



8,081




8,516




646




686




727


Goodwill



46,079




46,367




18,034




18,034




18,034


Other assets



47,556




61,129




33,327




22,686




19,053


Total assets


$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

642,748



$

577,217



$

495,000



$

450,013



$

440,964


Interest bearing



5,212,718




5,137,860




4,131,888




3,922,728




3,839,905


Total deposits



5,855,466




5,715,077




4,626,888




4,372,741




4,280,869


















Accrued interest payable



5,872




7,205




5,957




7,153




6,691


Derivative liabilities



4,289




3,517




3,142




3,521




3,779


Lease liability - operating leases



18,011




18,676




18,130




18,735




19,835


Other liabilities



39,647




48,177




36,775




32,040




24,745


Line of credit - Senior Debt



60,375




57,875




37,875




32,875




30,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,068




81,016




80,965




80,913




80,862


Total liabilities



6,064,728




5,931,543




4,809,732




4,547,978




4,447,656


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



16,718




16,641




13,970




13,958




13,930


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



429,931




428,815




323,929




323,491




322,972


Retained earnings



219,238




198,435




183,238




166,537




149,677


Accumulated other comprehensive income



5,916




7,669




10,920




10,874




10,566


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



670,773




650,530




531,027




513,830




496,115


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

94,584



$

85,893



$

81,368



$

82,054



$

79,706



$

180,477



$

152,793



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,482




6,107




6,464




6,289




5,505




12,589




11,198



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,549




2,398




2,681




2,882




1,607




4,947




1,607



Federal funds sold and other



2,374




2,988




1,586




1,278




1,844




5,362




3,830



Total interest income



105,989




97,386




92,099




92,503




88,662




203,375




169,428


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



43,384




41,484




37,530




39,030




37,535




84,868




73,761



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,329




2,257




2,372




2,624




1,753




4,586




3,496



Total interest expense



45,713




43,741




39,902




41,654




39,288




89,454




77,257


























Net interest income



60,276




53,645




52,197




50,849




49,374




113,921




92,171


























Provision for credit losses



2,069




580




2,245




2,763




2,130




2,649




2,580


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



58,207




53,065




49,952




48,086




47,244




111,272




89,591


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



3,174




3,175




3,518




2,839




2,125




6,349




4,402



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



748




750




811




786




743




1,498




1,420



Loss on sale of investment securities
available-for-sale



(93)




(11)




(272)




-




(110)




(104)




(338)



Gain on sale of factored receivables



3,463




-




-




-




-




3,463




-



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




-




-




-




44




-




74



Other



425




119




204




10




(152)




544




199



Total noninterest income



7,717




4,033




4,261




3,635




2,650




11,750




5,757


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



24,804




24,808




21,109




19,560




18,179




49,612




36,520



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,259




3,349




2,845




2,861




2,783




6,608




5,617



Legal and professional



2,271




3,221




2,850




1,254




1,927




5,492




3,358



Data processing and network expense



1,595




1,414




1,087




1,203




1,162




3,009




2,282



Regulatory assessments



1,331




1,210




1,172




1,152




1,203




2,541




2,509



Advertising and marketing



737




639




733




499




503




1,376




912



Software purchases and maintenance



1,421




1,419




1,067




1,094




1,149




2,840




2,408



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



656




537




397




29




439




1,193




708



Telephone and communications



158




144




126




134




115




302




290



Other



2,192




1,362




1,305




1,106




1,386




3,554




2,350



Total noninterest expense



38,424




38,103




32,691




28,892




28,846




76,527




56,954


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



27,500




18,995




21,522




22,829




21,048




46,495




38,394


























Income tax expense



5,513




2,627




3,624




4,772




4,301




8,140




8,058


























NET INCOME



21,987




16,368




17,898




18,057




16,747




38,355




30,336


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,184




1,171




1,197




1,197




1,185




2,355




2,356


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

20,803



$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

36,000



$

27,980


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

1.25



$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

2.29



$

2.03



Diluted earnings per share


$

1.08



$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

1.97



$

1.74



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




2026



2025



2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30
























Earnings per common share, basic


$

1.25



$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

2.29



$

2.03


Earnings per common share, diluted


$

1.08



$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

1.97



$

1.74


Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

17.25



$

17.06



$

33.94



$

33.94
























Return on average assets (A)



1.34

%



1.08

%



1.36

%



1.41

%



1.38

%



1.21

%



1.28

%

Return on average common equity (A)



13.96

%



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.69

%



13.59

%

Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



15.36

%



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.86

%



14.23

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.83

%



3.67

%



4.10

%



4.10

%



4.22

%



3.75

%



4.02

%

Efficiency ratio (D)



56.51

%



66.06

%



57.90

%



53.03

%



55.45

%



60.89

%



58.16

%























Capital Ratios






















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):






















Total common equity to total assets



8.98

%



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.98

%



8.70

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



8.24

%



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.24

%



8.35

%

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



8.82

%



8.84

%



8.65

%



8.85

%



8.75

%



8.82

%



8.75

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



9.89

%



9.96

%



9.97

%



10.25

%



10.20

%



9.89

%



10.20

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.01

%



12.13

%



12.48

%



12.90

%



12.87

%



12.01

%



12.87

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



9.35

%



9.65

%



9.65

%



9.55

%



9.65

%



9.35

%



9.65

%























Third Coast Bank:






















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



12.10

%



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.10

%



12.56

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.10

%



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.10

%



12.56

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.91

%



13.02

%



13.14

%



13.53

%



13.46

%



12.91

%



13.46

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



11.44

%



11.84

%



11.84

%



11.75

%



11.89

%



11.44

%



11.89

%























Other Data






















Weighted average common shares:






















Basic



16,591,144




14,814,661




13,889,497




13,860,149




13,836,830




15,707,810




13,807,079


Diluted



20,334,205




18,560,056




17,552,204




17,524,288




17,391,128




19,452,038




17,416,142


Period end common shares outstanding



16,639,127




16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




16,639,127




13,851,581


Book value per common share


$

36.34



$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

36.34



$

31.04


Tangible book value per common share (B)


$

33.08



$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

33.08



$

29.69















(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


























Assets

























Interest-earnings assets:

























Loans, gross


$

5,371,846



$

94,584



7.06 %


$

4,972,780



$

85,893



7.01 %


$

4,020,771



$

79,706



7.95 %

Investment securities
available-for-sale



432,863




6,482



6.01 %



402,372




6,107



6.16 %



382,439




5,505



5.77 %

Investment securities
held-to-maturity



191,970




2,549



5.33 %



191,998




2,398



5.07 %



117,407




1,607



5.49 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-
earning assets



315,434




2,374



3.02 %



364,681




2,988



3.32 %



169,943




1,844



4.35 %

Total interest-earning assets



6,312,113




105,989



6.73 %



5,931,831




97,386



6.66 %



4,690,560




88,662



7.58 %

Less: allowance for credit losses



(52,533)









(48,822)









(40,631)







Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance



6,259,580









5,883,009









4,649,929







Noninterest-earning assets



330,121









270,433









210,170







Total assets


$

6,589,701








$

6,153,442








$

4,860,099
































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing deposits


$

5,108,166



$

43,384



3.41 %


$

4,761,641



$

41,484



3.53 %


$

3,766,801



$

37,535



4.00 %

Note payable and line of credit



139,733




2,091



6.00 %



130,737




1,944



6.03 %



111,712




1,719



6.17 %

FHLB advances



24,719




238



3.86 %



40,155




313



3.16 %



2,916




34



4.68 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,272,618




45,713



3.48 %



4,932,533




43,741



3.60 %



3,881,429




39,288



4.06 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



599,000









549,111









431,144







Other liabilities



54,236









59,628









56,785







Total liabilities



5,925,854









5,541,272









4,369,358







Shareholders' equity



663,847









612,170









490,741







Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity


$

6,589,701








$

6,153,442








$

4,860,099







Net interest income





$

60,276








$

53,645








$

49,374




Net interest spread (1)








3.25 %








3.06 %








3.52 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.83 %








3.67 %








4.22 %














(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


















Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:

















Loans, gross


$

5,173,415



$

180,477



7.03 %


$

4,000,428



$

152,793



7.70 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



417,702




12,589



6.08 %



390,233




11,198



5.79 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



191,984




4,947



5.20 %



59,028




1,607



5.49 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



339,200




5,362



3.19 %



178,372




3,830



4.33 %

Total interest-earning assets



6,122,301




203,375



6.70 %



4,628,061




169,428



7.38 %

Less: allowance for credit losses



(50,688)









(40,613)







Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



6,071,613









4,587,448







Noninterest-earning assets



301,164









204,378







Total assets


$

6,372,777








$

4,791,826
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits


$

4,935,861



$

84,868



3.47 %


$

3,709,721



$

73,761



4.01 %

Note payable and line of credit



135,260




4,036



6.02 %



111,687




3,432



6.20 %

FHLB advances and other



32,394




550



3.42 %



2,735




64



4.72 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,103,515




89,454



3.53 %



3,824,143




77,257



4.07 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



574,193









427,482







Other liabilities



56,924









58,758







Total liabilities



5,734,632









4,310,383







Shareholders' equity



638,145









481,443







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,372,777








$

4,791,826







Net interest income





$

113,921








$

92,171




Net interest spread (1)








3.17 %








3.31 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.75 %








4.02 %














(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended





2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

583,989



$

572,037



$

434,715



$

408,996



$

423,959



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



932,147




929,598




710,401




687,924




666,840



Residential



530,189




543,804




333,419




334,583




323,898



Construction, development & other



887,805




894,767




823,353




826,566




784,364



Farmland



32,898




32,379




26,485




25,549




28,013



Commercial & industrial



2,369,582




2,182,864




1,906,616




1,772,045




1,724,583



Consumer



1,871




2,265




1,576




1,291




1,206



Municipal and other



97,933




93,744




158,186




108,162




126,873



Total loans


$

5,436,414



$

5,251,458



$

4,394,751



$

4,165,116



$

4,079,736




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

21,557



$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



8,464




6,396




11,360




11,016




6,755



Total nonperforming loans



30,021




35,618




21,480




21,739




20,113



Other real estate owned



27,321




8,388




8,388




8,388




8,580



Total nonperforming assets


$

57,342



$

44,006



$

29,868



$

30,127



$

28,693




















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs


$

(150)



$

(5)



$

844



$

(17)



$

2,376




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

3,320



$

618



$

1,235



$

1,237



$

2,191



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



5,584




17,140




99




111




111



Residential



198




374




387




214




637



Construction, development & other



-




603




-




6




344



Commercial & industrial



12,455




10,487




8,399




9,155




10,075



Total nonaccrual loans


$

21,557



$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.85

%



0.67

%



0.56

%



0.60

%



0.58

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.55

%



0.68

%



0.49

%



0.52

%



0.49

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.99

%



0.98

%



1.00

%



1.02

%



0.98

%


QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(annualized)



(0.01)

%



(0.00)

%



0.08

%



(0.00)

%



0.24

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




2026



2025



2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

670,773



$

650,530



$

531,027



$

513,830



$

496,115



$

670,773



$

496,115


Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Total common equity



604,613




584,370




464,867




447,670




429,955




604,613




429,955


Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net



54,160




54,883




18,680




18,720




18,761




54,160




18,761


Tangible common equity


$

550,453



$

529,487



$

446,187



$

428,950



$

411,194



$

550,453



$

411,194
























Common shares outstanding at end of
period



16,639,127




16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




16,639,127




13,851,581
























Book Value Per Common Share


$

36.34



$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

36.34



$

31.04


Tangible Book Value Per
Common Share


$

33.08



$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

33.08



$

29.69














































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

6,735,501



$

4,943,771


Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



54,160




54,883




18,680




18,720




18,761




54,160




18,761


Tangible assets


$

6,681,341



$

6,527,190



$

5,322,079



$

5,043,088



$

4,925,010



$

6,681,341



$

4,925,010
























Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.98

%



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.98

%



8.70

%

Tangible Common Equity to
Tangible Assets



8.24

%



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.24

%



8.35

%













































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

663,847



$

612,170



$

525,759



$

508,034



$

490,741



$

638,145



$

481,443


Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Average common equity



597,687




546,010




459,599




441,874




424,581




571,985




415,283


Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



54,580




42,115




18,705




18,746




18,784




48,382




18,805


Average tangible common equity


$

543,107



$

503,895



$

440,894



$

423,128



$

405,797



$

523,603



$

396,478
























Net Income


$

21,987



$

16,368



$

17,898



$

18,057



$

16,747



$

38,355



$

30,336


Less: Dividends declared on
preferred stock



1,184




1,171




1,197




1,197




1,185




2,355




2,356


Net Income Available to
Common Shareholders


$

20,803



$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

36,000



$

27,980
























Return on Average Common
Equity(A)



13.96

%



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.69

%



13.59

%

Return on Average Tangible
Common Equity (A)



15.36

%



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.86

%



14.23

%














(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

© 2026 PR Newswire
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