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WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
20,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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20,80022,20011:42
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
55 Leser
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Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $99.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $7.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2026. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $115.9 million(1), or $0.60 per diluted share(1), an increase of $16.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $192.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, an increase of $5.0 million, and unchanged on a per diluted share basis, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $215.5 million(1), or $1.15 per diluted share(1), an increase of $19.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2025.

"During the quarter, we achieved record financial results and successfully completed the acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman, CEO, and President. "With the successful integration of Blue Foundry Bank already occurring earlier this month, we are well positioned to deepen existing relationships and drive growth in this expanded footprint. Our ongoing strong performance is due to high demand for our community banking approach and the commitment of our dedicated team members to making banking personal. Our sustained focus on executing our strategic priorities is creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction(2)

  • On April 1, 2026, the Corporation completed its acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bank became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. On July 11, 2026, Blue Foundry Bank merged with and into Fulton Bank.
  • As a result of the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, the Corporation acquired total assets with preliminary fair values of approximately $2.1 billion including total loans with a preliminary fair value of approximately $1.6 billion and investments with a fair value of $226.5 million. The Corporation assumed total liabilities with a fair value of $1.8 billion including total deposits with a fair value of $1.5 billion and borrowings with a fair value of $276.0 million.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter of 2026 operating results of $0.60 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

  • Net interest margin remained solid at 3.60%, representing a two basis point increase from the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income increased $9.5 million to $79.3 million compared to $69.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense increased $30.7 million to $231.0 million compared to $200.3 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $19.9 million to $210.6 million(1) compared to $190.7 million in the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $4.9 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $382.6 million, or 1.48% of total net loans as of June 30, 2026. The initial allowance for credit losses on loans acquired in the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction was $31.0 million.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3) increased to approximately 12.1% compared to 11.9% in the prior quarter.
  • During the second quarter of 2026, 525,000 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2026 Repurchase Program(4) at a cost of $11.1 million or an average of $21.19 per share. As of June 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased $35.6 million of common stock under the 2026 Repurchase Program.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026:

  • Net interest income increased $22.2 million to $284.3 million driven by a $17.5 million increase attributable to the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction. A $32.6 million increase in interest income on net loans, a $2.9 million increase in interest income on investment securities and a $2.6 million increase in interest income in other interest-earning assets were partially offset by a $10.9 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $4.9 million increase in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Republic Transaction(5) was $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $10.3 million in the prior quarter. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities included approximately $2.4 million from the Corporation's $195.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 that were redeemed on June 15, 2026.
  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $79.3 million compared to $69.8 million in the prior quarter. The $9.5 million increase was primarily attributable to a $7.3 million increase in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, that included $6.9 million of income recognized from an equity method investment that was sold during the quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, mortgage banking income increased by $1.0 million.
  • Non-interest expense was $231.0 million compared to $200.3 million in the prior quarter. The $30.7 million increase was primarily due to an $11.2 million increase in acquisition-related expenses and a $10.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense driven by a $6.2 million increase as a result of the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction and a $3.5 million increase in incentive compensation expense. Increases of $2.2 million and $1.8 million in other outside services expense and data processing and software expense, respectively, were primarily driven by the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction. Other non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 included a $2.1 million charge incurred related to merging two employee pension plans and $0.8 million of debt extinguishment costs.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total net loans increased $1.7 billion to $25.9 billion compared to $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 billion increase in loans, based on preliminary fair values, as a result of the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction. Excluding the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, net loans increased $102.6 million with an increase of $206.9 million in consumer loans(6), partially offset by a decrease of $104.3 million in commercial loans(6).
  • Deposits totaled $28.3 billion, a $1.5 billion increase compared to $26.8 billion as of March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 billion increase in deposits as a result of the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction. Excluding the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, net deposits increased $249.2 million due to increases of $257.4 million in brokered deposits, $189.4 million in savings deposits and $76.4 million in time deposits, partially offset by decreases of $155.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $118.5 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.
  • On May 5, 2026, the Corporation issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036. On June 15, 2026, the Corporation redeemed $195.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses totaled $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.
  • The allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans was $382.6 million, or 1.48% of total net loans as of June 30, 2026, compared to $367.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of March 31, 2026. The increase was largely due to a $28.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as a result of the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction.
  • Non-performing assets were $187.1 million, or 0.54% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026, in comparison to $177.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets include $16.4 million from the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction.
  • Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 were 0.34% of total average loans in comparison to 0.25% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2)

On April 1, 2026, the Corporation completed its previously announced acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp (the "Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction"). Following the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, Blue Foundry Bank, a New Jersey-chartered stock savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Foundry Bancorp, operated as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation until Blue Foundry Bank merged with and into the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank") on July 11, 2026, with Fulton Bank continuing as the surviving bank.



(3)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(4)

The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(5)

On April 26, 2024, Fulton Bank acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Republic Transaction"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(6)

Commercial loans, excluding those acquired in the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, include decreases of $54.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $29.7 million in commercial construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction, $18.8 million in real estate - commercial mortgage loans and $1.0 million in leases and other loans. Consumer loans, excluding those acquired in the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction, include increases of $132.3 million in real estate - residential mortgage loans, $48.7 million in real estate - home equity loans, $20.9 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction and $5.0 million in consumer loans.


Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are any statement that does not relate to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Numerous factors could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of adverse conditions in the economy and financial markets; trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impacts of events affecting the financial services industry; the effects of actions by the federal government, including those of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that impact the money supply and market interest rates; the effects of market interest rates and the relative balances of interest rate-sensitive assets to interest rate-sensitive liabilities on net interest margin and net interest income; the composition of the Corporation's loan portfolio and potential exposure to increased credit risk; the effects of changes in interest rates; investment securities gains and losses, including declines in the fair value of securities; disruptions in liquidity markets; capital and liquidity strategies; the Corporation's ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; the effects of competition; possible goodwill impairment charges; the impact of operational risks; the loss of, or failure to safeguard, confidential or proprietary information; the Corporation's failure to identify and promptly address cybersecurity risks; the impact of failures of the Corporation's third-party vendors to perform in accordance with contractual arrangements; the effects of concerns about other financial institutions on the Corporation; potential losses in connection with repurchase and indemnification payments related to sold loans; the effects of climate change on the Corporation's business and results of operations; the effects of increases in non-performing assets; the determination of the allowance for credit losses; the effects of the extensive level of regulation and supervision to which the Corporation and Fulton Bank are subject; changes in law, regulation and government policy; the continuing impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; potential negative consequences resulting from regulatory violations, investigations and examinations; the effects of adverse outcomes in litigation and governmental or administrative proceedings; the effects of changes in U.S. federal, state or local tax laws; the effects of the significant amounts of time and expense associated with regulatory compliance and risk management; the Corporation's ability to realize anticipated reductions in non-interest expense and increases in revenue from strategic initiatives implemented from time to time; risks related to the acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp; completed and potential future acquisitions may affect costs and the Corporation may not be able to successfully integrate the acquired business or realize the anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, military conflicts, wars and other international hostilities; public health crises and pandemics; the Corporation's ability to achieve its growth plans; the Corporation's ability to attract and retain talented personnel; the effects of competition from financial service companies and other companies offering bank services; the Corporation's ability to keep pace with technological changes; the Corporation's reliance on its subsidiaries for substantially all of its revenues; and the effects of negative publicity on the Corporation's reputation. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, refer to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)








Three months ended


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Ending Balances










Investment securities(1)

$ 5,122,759


$ 4,861,967


$ 4,833,744


$ 5,045,270


$ 5,093,027

Net loans

25,934,293


24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539

Total assets

34,556,720


32,237,438


32,118,400


31,995,086


32,040,448

Deposits

28,250,342


26,768,335


26,589,407


26,332,490


26,138,067

Shareholders' equity

3,815,813


3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246











Average Balances










Investment securities(1)

4,983,015


4,785,276


4,921,669


5,025,072


5,084,371

Net loans

25,883,823


24,225,655


24,053,089


24,020,322


23,899,743

Total assets

34,193,608


31,999,228


32,013,163


31,924,038


31,901,574

Deposits

28,014,666


26,451,094


26,537,659


26,298,680


26,125,602

Shareholders' equity

3,788,421


3,543,911


3,464,539


3,361,368


3,304,015











Income Statement










Net interest income

284,252


262,023


266,042


264,198


254,921

Provision for credit losses

4,897


14,442


2,948


10,245


8,607

Non-interest income

79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148

Non-interest expense

230,954


200,294


212,986


196,574


192,811

Income before taxes

127,707


117,128


120,088


127,786


122,651

Net income available to common shareholders

99,852


92,199


96,408


97,892


96,636











Per Share










Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.54


$0.53

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.53


$0.53

Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)

$0.60


$0.55


$0.55


$0.55


$0.55

Cash dividends

$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.18


$0.18

Common shareholders' equity

$18.92


$18.52


$18.33


$17.81


$17.20

Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$15.61


$15.12


$14.92


$14.39


$13.78

Weighted average shares (basic)

191,386


179,720


180,405


181,658


182,261

Weighted average shares (diluted)

192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813

(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.












Three months ended


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Asset Quality










Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.34 %


0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %

Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.70 %


0.72 %


0.76 %


0.83 %


0.89 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.54 %


0.55 %


0.58 %


0.63 %


0.67 %

ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.48 %


1.51 %


1.51 %


1.57 %


1.57 %

ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

211 %


209 %


198 %


189 %


177 %











Profitability










Return on average assets

1.20 %


1.20 %


1.23 %


1.25 %


1.25 %

Operating return on average assets(2)

1.39 %


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.14 %


11.16 %


11.69 %


12.26 %


12.46 %

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

15.71 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %

Net interest margin

3.60 %


3.58 %


3.59 %


3.57 %


3.47 %

Efficiency ratio(2)

57.3 %


56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %

Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.71 %


2.54 %


2.64 %


2.44 %


2.42 %

Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)

2.47 %


2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %











Capital Ratios(3)










Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.8 %


8.6 %


8.5 %


8.3 %


8.0 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.9 %


9.9 %


9.7 %


9.6 %


9.4 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.1 %


11.9 %


11.8 %


11.6 %


11.3 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.8 %


12.7 %


12.6 %


12.4 %


12.1 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.9 %


15.2 %


15.2 %


15.0 %


14.7 %











(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

("OBS") credit exposures.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.




FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30



2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 325,259


$ 311,796


$ 271,463


$ 307,267


$ 362,280


Other interest-earning assets

1,076,395


871,066


911,155


643,111


583,899


Loans held for sale

33,902


11,887


16,316


19,875


23,281


Investment securities

5,122,759


4,861,967


4,833,744


5,045,270


5,093,027


Net loans

25,934,293


24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(382,580)


(367,489)


(364,462)


(376,258)


(377,337)


Loans, net

25,551,713


23,898,856


23,780,422


23,665,231


23,635,202


Net premises and equipment

186,184


168,941


175,240


178,644


184,290


Accrued interest receivable

121,220


112,083


113,698


114,003


117,130


Goodwill and intangible assets

633,485


607,647


612,996


618,361


623,729


Other assets

1,505,803


1,393,195


1,403,366


1,403,324


1,417,610


Total Assets

$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 28,250,342


$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


Borrowings

1,713,976


1,252,579


1,297,375


1,471,961


1,773,900


Other liabilities

776,589


711,241


741,171


777,037


799,235


Total Liabilities

30,740,907


28,732,155


28,627,953


28,581,488


28,711,202


Shareholders' equity

3,815,813


3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 10,914,813


$ 9,985,368


$ 9,820,944


$ 9,734,156


$ 9,678,038


Commercial and industrial

4,559,732


4,494,031


4,539,060


4,437,905


4,541,765


Real estate - residential mortgage

7,250,949


6,735,338


6,669,993


6,617,017


6,511,687


Real estate - home equity

1,336,068


1,253,192


1,242,831


1,214,399


1,193,410


Real estate - construction

946,654


876,498


970,298


1,134,748


1,155,099


Consumer

570,093


565,041


564,349


566,291


583,949


Leases and other loans(2)

355,984


356,877


337,409


336,973


348,591


Total Net Loans

$ 25,934,293


$ 24,266,345


$ 24,144,884


$ 24,041,489


$ 24,012,539

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,245,586


$ 5,334,920


$ 5,256,096


$ 5,136,210


$ 5,337,771


Interest-bearing demand

8,146,057


7,823,683


7,970,188


8,035,393


7,593,083


Savings

9,277,215


8,875,256


8,512,829


8,417,678


8,271,925


Total demand and savings

22,668,858


22,033,859


21,739,113


21,589,281


21,202,779


Brokered

975,204


715,850


855,042


709,667


817,398


Time

4,606,280


4,018,626


3,995,252


4,033,542


4,117,890


Total Deposits

$ 28,250,342


$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$ 552,500


$ 200,000


$ 250,000


$ 450,000


$ 800,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

469,668


367,720


367,637


367,557


367,476


Other borrowings

691,808


684,859


679,738


654,404


606,424


Total Borrowings

$ 1,713,976


$ 1,252,579


$ 1,297,375


$ 1,471,961


$ 1,773,900












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.












FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 428,154


$ 390,056


$ 403,416


$ 411,006


$ 402,761


$ 818,210


$ 802,452


Interest expense


143,902


128,033


137,374


146,808


147,840


271,935


296,345


Net Interest Income


284,252


262,023


266,042


264,198


254,921


546,275


506,107


Provision for credit losses


4,897


14,442


2,948


10,245


8,607


19,339


22,505


Net Interest Income after Provision


279,355


247,581


263,094


253,953


246,314


526,936


483,602

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


23,139


24,496


23,879


22,639


22,281


47,635


44,066


Commercial banking:
















Merchant and card


7,496


6,343


6,847


7,327


7,376


13,839


13,967


Cash management


8,817


8,363


8,374


8,335


8,376


17,180


16,175


Capital markets


3,530


3,614


3,730


2,908


2,945


7,144


5,356


Other commercial banking


4,979


4,486


5,162


4,595


4,734


9,465


9,262


Total commercial banking


24,822


22,806


24,113


23,165


23,431


47,628


44,760


Consumer banking:
















Card


8,596


7,887


8,366


8,246


7,958


16,483


15,502


Overdraft


3,858


3,798


4,109


4,153


3,817


7,656


7,112


Other consumer banking


2,891


2,491


2,967


2,775


2,753


5,382


4,982


Total consumer banking


15,345


14,176


15,442


15,174


14,528


29,521


27,596


Mortgage banking


4,938


3,955


3,636


3,711


3,991


8,893


7,130


Other


11,062


4,408


2,910


5,718


4,917


15,470


12,830


Non-interest income before investment securities(losses) gains


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


149,147


136,382


Investment securities (losses) gains, net


-


-


-


-


-


-


(2)


Total Non-Interest Income


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


149,147


136,380

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


120,184


109,917


121,632


111,265


107,123


230,101


210,649


Data processing and software


20,419


18,662


19,695


18,535


18,262


39,081


36,861


Net occupancy


17,841


18,229


17,554


15,954


16,410


36,070


34,617


Other outside services


14,999


12,750


13,105


12,951


12,009


27,749


23,846


Intangible amortization


5,910


5,349


5,365


5,368


5,460


11,260


11,729


FDIC insurance


4,430


4,249


4,540


5,089


4,951


8,679


10,549


Equipment


4,086


3,924


4,001


3,926


4,100


8,010


8,249


Marketing


2,818


2,331


1,694


2,470


2,604


5,149


5,124


Professional fees


2,342


2,239


2,088


2,320


2,163


4,581


1,085


Acquisition-related expenses


13,839


2,644


802


-


-


16,483


380


Other


24,086


20,000


22,510


18,696


19,729


44,085


39,181


Total Non-Interest Expense


230,954


200,294


212,986


196,574


192,811


431,248


382,270


Income Before Income Taxes


127,707


117,128


120,088


127,786


122,651


244,835


237,712


Income tax expense


25,293


22,367


21,118


27,332


23,453


47,660


45,527


Net Income


102,414


94,761


98,970


100,454


99,198


197,175


192,185


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(5,124)


(5,124)


Net Income Available to CommonShareholders


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 192,051


$ 187,061




















































Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.54


$0.53


$1.03


$1.03


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.53


$0.53


$1.02


$1.02


Cash dividends


$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.18


$0.18


$0.38


$0.36


















Weighted average shares (basic)


191,386


179,720


180,405


181,658


182,261


185,585


182,220


Weighted average shares (diluted)


192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813


187,377


183,999

































FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$ 25,883,823


$ 374,426


5.80 %


$ 24,225,655


$ 341,843


5.70 %


$ 23,899,742


$ 349,490


5.86 %


Investment securities(3)

5,233,693


47,661


3.64 %


5,001,079


44,771


3.58 %


5,390,953


49,463


3.67 %


Other interest-earning assets

997,586


10,377


4.17 %


773,171


7,745


4.05 %


682,075


8,197


4.82 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

32,115,102


432,464


5.40 %


29,999,905


394,359


5.31 %


29,972,770


407,150


5.44 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

310,904






300,074






277,880






Premises and equipment

189,791






173,203






186,989






Other assets

1,978,494






1,896,687






1,848,891






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(400,683)






(370,641)






(384,956)






Total Assets

$ 34,193,608






$ 31,999,228






$ 31,901,574
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 8,279,932


$ 32,443


1.57 %


$ 7,774,121


$ 29,036


1.51 %


$ 7,800,881


$ 34,745


1.79 %


Savings deposits

9,128,400


47,299


2.08 %


8,684,478


44,663


2.09 %


8,219,637


47,462


2.32 %


Brokered deposits

887,546


8,589


3.88 %


856,823


8,210


3.89 %


688,957


7,495


4.36 %


Time deposits

4,540,334


38,406


3.39 %


4,015,644


33,896


3.42 %


4,112,130


39,492


3.85 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

22,836,212


126,737


2.23 %


21,331,066


115,805


2.20 %


20,821,605


129,194


2.49 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,744,871


17,165


3.95 %


1,359,113


12,228


3.65 %


1,756,246


18,646


4.26 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

24,581,083


143,902


2.35 %


22,690,179


128,033


2.29 %


22,577,851


147,840


2.62 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,178,454






5,120,028






5,303,997






Other liabilities

645,650






645,110






715,711






Total Liabilities

30,405,187






28,455,317






28,597,559






Total Deposits

28,014,666




1.81 %


26,451,094




1.78 %


26,125,602




1.98 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)

29,759,537




1.94 %


27,810,207




1.87 %


27,881,848




2.13 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,788,421






3,543,911






3,304,015






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 34,193,608






$ 31,999,228






$ 31,901,574

























Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



288,562


3.60 %




266,326


3.58 %




259,310


3.47 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,310)






(4,303)






(4,389)




Net Interest Income



$ 284,252






$ 262,023






$ 254,921























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.


(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30




2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 10,887,986


$ 9,930,713


$ 9,785,717


$ 9,721,395


$ 9,652,320



Commercial and industrial

4,602,800


4,522,694


4,473,522


4,494,662


4,530,085



Real estate - residential mortgage

7,189,941


6,696,646


6,646,318


6,560,413


6,448,443



Real estate - home equity

1,298,632


1,235,977


1,223,293


1,191,465


1,179,109



Real estate - construction

962,625


926,026


1,014,343


1,125,130


1,172,138



Consumer

592,106


576,852


577,136


590,658


599,505



Leases and other loans(1)

349,733


336,747


332,760


336,599


318,142



Total Net Loans

$ 25,883,823


$ 24,225,655


$ 24,053,089


$ 24,020,322


$ 23,899,742














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,178,454


$ 5,120,028


$ 5,243,390


$ 5,239,393


$ 5,303,997



Interest-bearing demand

8,279,932


7,774,121


7,984,980


7,876,227


7,800,881



Savings

9,128,400


8,684,478


8,519,075


8,391,379


8,219,637



Total demand and savings

22,586,786


21,578,627


21,747,445


21,506,999


21,324,515



Brokered

887,546


856,823


803,755


694,486


688,957



Time

4,540,334


4,015,644


3,986,459


4,097,195


4,112,130



Total Deposits

$ 28,014,666


$ 26,451,094


$ 26,537,659


$ 26,298,680


$ 26,125,602














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$ -


$ -


$ 54


$ -


$ 1,099



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

475,983


221,039


237,880


484,022


712,198



Senior debt and subordinated debt

509,493


367,679


367,598


367,517


367,438



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

759,395


770,395


740,305


713,456


675,511



Total Borrowings

$ 1,744,871


$ 1,359,113


$ 1,345,837


$ 1,564,995


$ 1,756,246













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.













FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)










Six months ended June 30,




2026


2025




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS



























Interest-earning assets:














Net loans(2)


$ 25,059,319


$ 716,268


5.75 %


$ 23,953,003


$ 697,115


5.86 %


Investment securities(3)


5,118,030


92,432


3.61 %


5,295,507


96,706


3.65 %


Other interest-earning assets


885,999


18,122


4.12 %


737,302


17,361


4.74 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


31,063,348


826,822


5.35 %


29,985,812


811,182


5.44 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:














Cash and due from banks


305,519






289,822






Premises and equipment


181,545






189,108






Other assets


1,937,815






1,856,900






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(385,745)






(385,241)






Total Assets


$ 33,102,482






$ 31,936,401



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


$ 8,028,425


$ 61,480


1.54 %


$ 7,777,364


$ 68,934


1.79 %


Savings deposits


8,907,666


91,961


2.08 %


8,134,377


92,563


2.29 %


Brokered deposits


872,269


16,798


3.88 %


796,243


17,533


4.44 %


Time deposits


4,279,437


72,304


3.41 %


4,081,913


81,055


4.00 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


22,087,797


242,543


2.21 %


20,789,897


260,085


2.52 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


1,553,057


29,392


3.82 %


1,755,577


36,260


4.17 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


23,640,854


271,935


2.32 %


22,545,474


296,345


2.65 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


5,149,402






5,357,731






Other liabilities


645,385






753,988






Total Liabilities


29,435,641






28,657,193






Total Deposits


27,237,199




1.80 %


26,147,628




2.01 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)


28,790,256




1.90 %


27,903,205




2.14 %
















Shareholders' equity


3,666,841






3,279,208






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 33,102,482






$ 31,936,401




















Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)




554,887


3.59 %




514,837


3.45 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(8,612)






(8,730)




Net Interest Income




$ 546,275






$ 506,107


















(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.


(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.












(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.





FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Six months ended June 30,





2026


2025


Loans, by type:







Real estate - commercial mortgage


$ 10,403,830


$ 9,653,793



Commercial and industrial


4,571,311


4,569,027



Real estate - residential mortgage


6,944,657


6,408,432



Real estate - home equity


1,267,478


1,169,961



Real estate - construction


944,248


1,233,770



Consumer


584,521


607,578



Leases and other loans(1)


343,274


310,442



Total Net Loans


$ 25,059,319


$ 23,953,003









Deposits, by type:







Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 5,149,402


$ 5,357,731



Interest-bearing demand


8,028,425


7,777,364



Savings


8,907,666


8,134,377



Total demand and savings


22,085,493


21,269,472



Brokered


872,269


796,243



Time


4,279,437


4,081,913



Total Deposits


$ 27,237,199


$ 26,147,628









Borrowings, by type:







Federal funds purchased


$ -


$ 552



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


349,215


710,790



Senior debt and subordinated debt


438,978


367,398



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


764,865


676,837



Total Borrowings


$ 1,553,058


$ 1,755,577









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.











FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION










ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)










(dollars in thousands)












Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:














Balance at beginning of period

$ 367,489


$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 379,677


$ 364,462


$ 379,156



















Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

30,993


3,351


-


-


-


34,344


-



Loans charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

(10,789)


(4,102)


(14,104)


(3,906)


(6,402)


(14,891)


(18,508)



Commercial and industrial

(12,015)


(10,545)


(5,295)


(5,847)


(5,780)


(22,560)


(9,645)



Real estate - residential mortgage

(121)


(391)


(58)


(394)


(258)


(512)


(601)



Consumer and home equity

(2,119)


(2,164)


(2,212)


(2,527)


(1,885)


(4,284)


(4,078)



Real estate - construction

-


-


-


(5,286)


(100)


-


(100)



Leases and other loans(1)

(966)


(1,116)


(1,140)


(1,479)


(1,491)


(2,081)


(3,018)



Total loans charged off

(26,010)


(18,318)


(22,809)


(19,439)


(15,916)


(44,328)


(35,950)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

1,629


701


633


4,307


133


2,330


507



Commercial and industrial

1,280


740


6,592


3,205


2,628


2,020


8,580



Real estate - residential mortgage

197


72


230


33


203


268


377



Consumer and home equity

484


584


861


726


899


1,068


1,559



Real estate - construction

-


884


-


47


99


884


181



Leases and other loans(1)

404


429


146


192


240


834


441



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

3,994


3,410


8,462


8,510


4,202


7,404


11,645


Net loans charged off

(22,016)


(14,908)


(14,347)


(10,929)


(11,714)


(36,924)


(24,305)


Provision for credit losses(2)

6,308


14,584


2,551


9,850


9,374


20,892


22,486



Other

(194)


-


-


-


-


(194)


-


Balance at end of period

$ 382,580


$ 367,489


$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 382,580


$ 377,337


Net charge-offs to average loans(3)

0.34 %


0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.30 %


0.20 %


















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(2)

$ (1,411)


$ (142)


$ 397


$ 395


$ (767)


$ (1,553)


$ 19


















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-accrual loans

$ 146,457


$ 142,035


$ 153,872


$ 150,137


$ 182,942







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

34,815


33,816


29,924


48,597


29,949







Total non-performing loans

181,272


175,851


183,796


198,734


212,891







Other real estate owned

5,791


1,648


1,365


2,305


2,706







Total non-performing assets

$ 187,063


$ 177,499


$ 185,161


$ 201,039


$ 215,597






















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:















Commercial and industrial

$ 39,466


$ 47,759


$ 47,756


$ 48,817


$ 45,565







Real estate - commercial mortgage

66,445


64,890


74,981


87,789


90,852







Real estate - residential mortgage

56,821


47,826


45,569


44,689


37,703







Consumer and home equity

12,387


12,339


11,875


12,658


11,109







Real estate - construction

6,135


3,000


2,267


3,461


25,602







Leases and other loans(2)

18


37


1,348


1,320


2,060







Total non-performing loans

$ 181,272


$ 175,851


$ 183,796


$ 198,734


$ 212,891








(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.


(2) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


(3) Quarterly results are annualized.














FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636

Less: Other (1)


-


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,816


5,255


5,255


5,255


5,346

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


13,839


2,644


802


-


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


(95)


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


787


-


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(4,253)


(1,985)


(791)


(905)


(1,064)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 115,852


$ 99,669


$ 99,385


$ 101,297


$ 100,639
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 0.60


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,815,813


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,989,450


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


191,461


178,843


179,895


180,865


182,379












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$ 15.61


$ 15.12


$ 14.92


$ 14.39


$ 13.78
















(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Transaction.





































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$ 102,414


$ 94,761


$ 98,970


$ 100,454


$ 99,198

Less: Other (1)


-


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,816


5,255


5,255


5,255


5,346

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


13,839


2,644


802


-


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


(95)


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


787


-


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(4,253)


(1,985)


(791)


(905)


(1,064)

Operating net income (numerator)


$ 118,414


$ 102,231


$ 101,947


$ 103,859


$ 103,201
















Total average assets


$ 34,193,608


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(66,665)


(54,629)


(60,726)


(65,999)


(71,282)

Total operating average assets (denominator)


$ 34,126,943


$ 31,944,599


$ 31,952,437


$ 31,858,039


$ 31,830,292
















Operating return on average assets(2)


1.39 %


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636

Less: Other (1)


-


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,910


5,349


5,365


5,368


5,460

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



13,839


2,644


802


-


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


(95)


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


787


-


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(4,273)


(2,005)


(814)


(929)


(1,088)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 115,926


$ 99,743


$ 99,472


$ 101,386


$ 100,729












Average shareholders' equity


$ 3,788,421


$ 3,543,911


$ 3,464,539


$ 3,361,368


$ 3,304,015

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(635,278)


(610,262)


(615,600)


(620,986)


(626,383)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$ 2,960,265


$ 2,740,771


$ 2,656,061


$ 2,547,504


$ 2,484,754












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)


15.71 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,815,813


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,989,450


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639
















Total assets


$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$ 33,923,235


$ 31,629,791


$ 31,505,404


$ 31,376,725


$ 31,416,719
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.81 %


8.55 %


8.52 %


8.29 %


8.00 %
















(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Transaction.

(2) Results are annualized.
































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$ 230,954


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(13,839)


(2,644)


(802)


-


-

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


95


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


189


(1,556)


(2,795)


207


270

Less: Debt extinguishment costs


(787)


-


-


-


-

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,910)


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 210,607


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621












Net interest income


$ 284,252


$ 262,023


$ 266,042


$ 264,198


$ 254,921

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,310


4,303


4,416


4,436


4,389

Plus: Total non-interest income


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148

Less: Other revenue


-


-


11


(138)


(9)

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


-


-


-


-


-

Total revenue (denominator)


$ 367,868


$ 336,167


$ 340,449


$ 338,903


$ 328,449












Efficiency ratio


57.3 %


56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$ 230,954


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,910)


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(13,839)


(2,644)


(802)


-


-

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


95


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


189


(1,556)


(2,795)


207


270

Less: Debt extinguishment costs


(787)


-


-


-


-

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 210,607


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621
















Total average assets (denominator)


$ 34,193,608


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.47 %


2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %

(1) Results are annualized.

































Six months ended













Jun 30


Jun 30













2026


2025







Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 192,051


$ 187,061







Less: Other


-


(131)







Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


11,070


11,501







Plus: Acquisition-related expense


16,483


380







Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


1,367


(317)







Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


787


-







Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(6,238)


(2,401)







Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 215,520


$ 196,093






















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


187,377


183,999






















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 1.15


$ 1.07























SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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