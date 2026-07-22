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WKN: A2PA9L | ISIN: US1255231003 | Ticker-Symbol: CGN
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
247,90 Euro
-2,17 % -5,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CIGNA GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIGNA GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,70250,1011:43
247,70250,1011:43
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Cigna Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today declared a cash dividend of $1.56 per share of its common stock, payable on September 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2026.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 markets and jurisdictions, and has over 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ralph Giacobbe
1 (860) 787-7968
[email protected]

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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