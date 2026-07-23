Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds

Partners Group closes infrastructure secondaries program at over USD 5.5 billion



23.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 23 July 2026 Partners Group has one of the longest track records in infrastructure secondaries, delivering fully realized returns of 18% nIRR since inception

The firm's infrastructure secondaries strategy has invested USD 2 billion in the last 12 months, with a strong pipeline of opportunities ahead

Partners Group has now raised over USD 20 billion across its latest infrastructure directs and infrastructure secondaries programs Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has held the final close of its infrastructure secondaries program (or "the Program") at over USD 5.5 billion, which represents one of the largest dedicated infrastructure secondaries fundraises to-date. Partners Group is a pioneer in this market and has closed more than 70 investments globally since 2006, delivering fully realized returns of 18% nIRR over the period. The Program includes a closed-ended fund at USD 1.7 billion, with new clients representing over 70% of committed capital, as well as bespoke mandates and other vehicles that invest alongside. Investors in the Program are a mix of institutional clients across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy has invested USD 2 billion globally in the last 12 months. The Program, which invests in GP-led transactions, LP-led portfolios, and complex situations globally, is already over 25% committed across 20 seed investments. The latest additions to the seed portfolio include: Lead investment in a continuation vehicle for a global commercial aviation leasing portfolio, which includes 69 assets across a diversified customer base

Co-lead investment in a continuation vehicle for a next-generation rolling stock leasing platform in the UK that spans the country's core rail network Dr. Dmitriy Antropov, Head Infrastructure Partnership Investments, Partners Group, says: "We have one of the longest track records in the infrastructure secondaries market. Through our differentiated direct-style underwriting approach, we have been able to deliver very attractive returns across cycles. This approach positions us as a solutions provider as the infrastructure secondaries market becomes an increasingly important tool in providing liquidity to LPs and GPs alike. We are very grateful for the trust our clients place in us." Prior to the Program, Partners Group provided exposure to the infrastructure secondaries market through various channels including its Global Infrastructure fund series, which is on its fifth vintage, as well as bespoke mandates. Following the recent closing of its fourth direct infrastructure program at over USD 15 billion, Partners Group has now raised over USD 20 billion across its latest infrastructure directs and infrastructure secondaries programs. This fundraising positions Partners Group as one of the largest infrastructure managers in the world. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com



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