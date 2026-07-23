Netmarble: NI NO KUNI: CROSS WORLDS OPENS NEW GLOBAL UNIFIED SERVICE

Players Can Begin a New Adventure with Migration Support Programs

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced the opening of a new global unified service for its mobile RPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, bringing players around the world together under the theme "One Universe, One Journey."

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds now offers players a fresh way to enjoy the world of Evermore through a more connected global service environment. The new global unified service features a wide range of migration support programs, growth-focused content, and special rewards designed to help both returning and new players settle in and continue their journey.

CROWN FUND is a dedicated migration support program created for players joining the new global unified service. Eligible players will receive CROWN FUND Tickets that can be used in the CROWN FUND Ticket Shop to obtain helpful items for their renewed adventure. The amount of CROWN FUND Tickets awarded will vary based on each player's highest achieved Combat Power. Players can check their expected ticket amount through the Reward Checking Page at https://ninokuni.netmarble.com/en/welcome.

is a dedicated migration support program created for players joining the new global unified service. Eligible players will receive CROWN FUND Tickets that can be used in the CROWN FUND Ticket Shop to obtain helpful items for their renewed adventure. The amount of CROWN FUND Tickets awarded will vary based on each player's highest achieved Combat Power. Players can check their expected ticket amount through the Reward Checking Page at https://ninokuni.netmarble.com/en/welcome. Adventurer's Journey helps players explore key game content through guided missions while supporting character development with useful rewards. The program also includes a Boosting Field to help players power up quickly.

helps players explore key game content through guided missions while supporting character development with useful rewards. The program also includes a Boosting Field to help players power up quickly. Rookie Adventurer's Special Power Up enables players to earn points based on playtime and exchange them for special power-up items. Rewards include enhanced equipment, Familiars, and additional materials and currencies to support further progression.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will also hold a 14-day event to welcome new players who are not eligible for CROWN FUND support. They can receive up to 3,000 CROWN FUND Tickets simply by joining Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds during the event period. In addition, the Welcome Festival! Special Summon event will be available, offering a total of 1,000 Special Summon Coupons during the event period. Players can use these tickets to participate in special summons featuring valuable rewards.

With the launch of the new global unified service, No ni Kuni: Cross Worlds brings players together in one connected environment while supporting their adventures through dedicated growth programs, special events, and migration support rewards. Additional information on the global unified service and related schedules can be found through the official forum.

(c) LEVEL5 Inc. (c) Netmarble Corp & Netmarble Neo Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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