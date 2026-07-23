Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Egyptian Tourism Authority: Egypt Launches New Digital Visa-On-Arrival System for a Faster, Seamless Arrival Experience

CAIRO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities today announced a new Digital Visa-on-Arrival System, a key step forward in modernizing entry procedures for international travelers.

The pilot phase of the new system will begin on 1 August 2026 at Cairo International Airport (all arrival terminals), the first of a nationwide rollout to other airports.

A Faster, Fully Digital Entry Experience

The system replaces the traditional paper visa sticker with a Visa QR Code, offering a faster, seamless arrival that reflects Egypt's commitment to smart, traveler-friendly experiences.

How It Works

Travelers can get their Visa QR Code via:

  • The official online portal (live 48 hours before the pilot)
  • The dedicated official mobile application
  • Self-Service Machines at Cairo Airport's arrival halls

The code can be generated before departure, mid-flight, or after landing, by the traveler or a travel agency. Officers scan it with the passport at the border, shown by email or printed. Each code stays valid for 48 hours from issuance.

Pricing is set at USD 36 total: USD 30 current visa fee plus a USD 6 issuing fee.

During the pilot, the digital system runs alongside the existing paper visa; once concluded, the sticker is phased out and the QR code becomes the sole entry method.

Looking Ahead

After the Cairo pilot, the government will extend the system to other airports in stages, with dates announced in advance.

The Ministry encourages the travel industry to share this information with customers.

About the Egyptian Tourism Authority

Established in 1981, the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA) promotes Egypt's diverse tourism assets and fosters domestic tourism nationwide.

More information: Experience Egypt.

Press Contact:
Kamila Giraldo - Account Manager
Media consulta International Holding AG
E-Mail: egypttourism@mcgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/egypt-launches-new-digital-visa-on-arrival-system-for-a-faster-seamless-arrival-experience-302832533.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.