Egyptian Tourism Authority: Egypt Launches New Digital Visa-On-Arrival System for a Faster, Seamless Arrival Experience

CAIRO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities today announced a new Digital Visa-on-Arrival System, a key step forward in modernizing entry procedures for international travelers.

The pilot phase of the new system will begin on 1 August 2026 at Cairo International Airport (all arrival terminals), the first of a nationwide rollout to other airports.

A Faster, Fully Digital Entry Experience

The system replaces the traditional paper visa sticker with a Visa QR Code, offering a faster, seamless arrival that reflects Egypt's commitment to smart, traveler-friendly experiences.

How It Works

Travelers can get their Visa QR Code via:

The official online portal (live 48 hours before the pilot)

(live 48 hours before the pilot) The dedicated official mobile application

Self-Service Machines at Cairo Airport's arrival halls

The code can be generated before departure, mid-flight, or after landing, by the traveler or a travel agency. Officers scan it with the passport at the border, shown by email or printed. Each code stays valid for 48 hours from issuance.

Pricing is set at USD 36 total: USD 30 current visa fee plus a USD 6 issuing fee.

During the pilot, the digital system runs alongside the existing paper visa; once concluded, the sticker is phased out and the QR code becomes the sole entry method.

Looking Ahead

After the Cairo pilot, the government will extend the system to other airports in stages, with dates announced in advance.

The Ministry encourages the travel industry to share this information with customers.

About the Egyptian Tourism Authority

Established in 1981, the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA) promotes Egypt's diverse tourism assets and fosters domestic tourism nationwide.

More information: Experience Egypt.

Press Contact:

Kamila Giraldo - Account Manager

Media consulta International Holding AG

E-Mail: egypttourism@mcgroup.com

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