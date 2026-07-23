Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) (WKN: A2PS9W) ("BIGG" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Netcoins Inc. ("Netcoins"), has launched crypto-backed lending directly inside the Netcoins Web 'App. For the first time in Canada, Netcoins users can now unlock cash from their Crypto without selling it, powered by APX Lending.

Registered Netcoins users can now see their Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) balances, get real-time personalized loan terms, and complete their entire lending application end-to-end - all without leaving the Netcoins platform, visiting a separate website, or re-verifying their identity. Loans are originated and serviced by APX Lending, a separate, independent entity.

WHAT CRYPTO-BACKED LENDING MEANS FOR NETCOINS USERS

The integration eliminates friction for Canadians who want liquidity from their crypto holdings without triggering a sale. Through the Netcoins Web App, users looking to borrow a minimum of $10,000 can:

View their live Netcoins Bitcoin and Ethereum balances and instantly calculate their maximum borrowing capacity

Access personalized loan terms, with up to 60% loan-to-value (LTV), with terms from 3 to 60 months and interest rates from 9.99%

Borrow in Canadian dollars (CAD), with same-day funding once collateral is received

Complete the entire application inside the Netcoins interface, backed by APX Lending's compliant KYC and onboarding infrastructure

Track collateral on-chain anytime, assets are held by APX Lending in insured, segregated BitGo Trust cold-storage wallets and are never re-lent or rehypothecated

No credit checks, no hidden fees, just interest on the loan. With three repayment structures to choose from: monthly interest, amortized, or deferred interest, plus the flexibility to repay early or redraw at any time, the facility operates as a structured crypto-backed credit line.

"Canadians who hold Bitcoin and Ethereum have been sitting on meaningful value with no compliant, convenient way to access it. That changes today. By embedding APX Lending directly within the Netcoins Web App, we're providing our users with a seamless experience backed by the most rigorous regulatory framework in the market. This is what it means to build the trusted crypto ecosystem Canada deserves", said Kim Dwyer, Netcoins Chief Operating Officer.

APX Lending is the first crypto-backed lender in Canada to have received exemptive relief from the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), which it received on April 1, 2025. APX is also registered with FINTRAC (MSB: M23366277) and FinCEN in the United States.

The vast majority of platforms advertising crypto-backed loans to Canadians operate offshore and lack the regulatory standing to lend domestically. The Netcoins × APX Lending integration exclusively utilizes a CSA-authorized framework, providing users with both convenience and confidence that their activity is compliant with Canadian securities law.

"Our partnership with Netcoins is a natural extension of our mission to bring regulated crypto-backed lending to every Canadian who needs liquidity without wanting to sell their crypto. Integrating directly into the Netcoins Web App means their borrowers get a seamless experience on a platform they already trust with a crypto-backed lender operating under the only regulatory framework of its kind in Canada", states Andrei Poliakov, Founder and CEO, APX Lending.

HOW TO ACCESS CRYPTO LENDING ON NETCOINS

Eligible Netcoins users can access the feature directly within the Netcoins Web App. The minimum loan size is $10,000 CAD. You can learn more about this on the Netcoins Website: https://netcoins.com/crypto-lending.

ABOUT THE NETCOINS AND APX LENDING RELATIONSHIP

BIGG Digital Assets made a strategic investment in APX Lending in May 2025, alongside the announcement of a commercial partnership between Netcoins and APX Lending. Today's go-live represents the full delivery of that partnership, bringing a deeply integrated, in-app lending experience to Netcoins' registered user base of over 275,000 Canadians.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG's portfolio includes:

Netcoins - A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

- A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

- Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted.

Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com.

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake and custody crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com.

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io.

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

About APX Lending

APX Lending, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, builds regulated digital asset credit infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and crypto markets. APX Lending is the first CSA-approved crypto-backed lender in Canada and is registered with FINTRAC and FinCEN in Canada and the U.S. It enables retail and institutional borrowers to leverage their digital assets without selling them. Founded by Andrei Poliakov, co-founder of Coinberry. For more information, visit www.apxlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe," and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins complying with the terms and conditions in the decision document and the undertaking, including each of the milestones contemplated in the undertaking and completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; CIRO formally accepting Netcoins' CIRO membership application; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306093

Source: BIGG Digital Assets Inc.