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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 13:50
5,685 Euro
+2,06 % +0,115
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6055,71014:06
5,6055,68513:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 12:34 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - An optimistic summer message from NAT

Thursday, July 23, 2026

To our shareholders and other friends,

The market for our ships is exceptionally good, and we believe it will continue at least for a year or two.

We have seen geopolitical affairs in the past, but the magnitude of present events related to the global energy picture is unprecedented.

As always there are so-called "experts" and analysts, making a living from out of having opinions about what is going to happen next. Many of them have been wrong for some time, and some of them have been wrong all the time. These experts don't own ships and they don't trade oil. We, in Nordic American, put our money where our mouth is.

Important points for Nordic American Tankers now:

1) There is a scarcity of ships and rates for our one-million-barrel suezmaxes stay very high. We expect this to continue at least for a year or two.

2) The situation for NAT is the same whether the Hormuz Strait is open or not.

3) Three NAT ships were trapped in the Arabian Gulf since February 28, 2026.

4) We succeeded in getting the three ships from out of the Arabian Gulf and they are now trading worldwide.

5) One of our ships encountered attacks in the Black Sea a few days ago. Fortunately, the crew was safe and the ship only suffered minor damage. The vessel is now out of the Black Sea area.

6) There is no insurance issues of importance related to our unwilling stay in the Arabian Gulf or the Black Sea. We do not trade our ships in the Red Sea.

7) Over the last five years our ships have loaded/discharged in 68 countries.

8) More than 50% of the NAT business is with the largest oil companies in the world. Our experience with Major Oil is excellent.

9) The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.

All the best!

For further information on Nordic American Tankers. Please see our web page www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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