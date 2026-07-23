Industrial Coatings Market worth $148.60 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Coatings Market size was USD 120.93 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 148.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Industrial Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 120.93 billion

USD 120.93 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 148.60 billion

USD 148.60 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.21%

Industrial Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the industrial coatings market remains strong, supported by rising demand from end-use industries such as general industrial, automotive refinish, marine, automotive OEM, protective, wood, packaging, coil and others. A key trend shaping the market is the growing focus on improving coating performance while reducing environmental impact through low-VOC, water-based, and sustainable coating technologies. Industrial coatings are increasingly preferred due to their ability to provide superior protection against corrosion, chemicals, abrasion, and extreme operating conditions, making them essential for extending the service life of industrial assets and infrastructure.

Asia Pacific dominated the global industrial coatings market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 60.3% in terms of value.

Epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type in the overall industrial coatings, registering a CAGR of 4.21%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

Solventborne was the largest technology segment in the overall industrial coatings market in 2025, in terms of value.

The general industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the global industrial coatings market with a share of 34.2%, in terms of value, in 2025.

PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) are identified as key players in the global industrial coatings market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Teknos Group (Finland), Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG (Austria), and SK Kaken Co., Ltd. (Japan), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions in specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to become future market leaders.

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The growth of the industrial coatings market has been driven by increasing demand from key end-use industries such as general industrial, automotive, protective, wood, marine, and manufacturing. Rising infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and the need for protective solutions to enhance the durability and performance of equipment and structures are significantly boosting coating consumption. Additionally, growing awareness regarding corrosion protection, reduced maintenance costs, and extended asset life is encouraging industries to adopt advanced coating technologies. The shift toward sustainable, low-VOC, and environmentally friendly coatings, along with technological advancements in coating formulations, is further supporting market expansion. Furthermore, increasing investments in emerging economies are creating new growth opportunities for industrial coating manufacturers.

By resin type, the epoxy resin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial coatings market.

Based on resin type, the epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing type in the overall industrial coatings market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by its superior adhesion, chemical resistance, and durability properties. Epoxy coatings are increasingly preferred for applications requiring high-performance protection against corrosion, abrasion, and harsh operating conditions. Growing demand for long-lasting protective coatings in industrial infrastructure, machinery, and heavy-duty applications is further driving the adoption of epoxy resin-based coatings. Additionally, advancements in low-VOC and sustainable epoxy formulations are supporting the segment's growth.

By end-use industry, the protective segment was the third-largest end-use industry of industrial coatings in 2025.

The protective industry held the third-largest share of the industrial coatings industry in 2025, in terms of value. This is due to the widespread requirement for corrosion protection and surface enhancement across various industrial assets. Protective coatings are extensively used to extend the service life of metal structures, pipelines, equipment, and machinery exposed to harsh operating environments. The growing focus on reducing maintenance costs, improving asset durability, and preventing material degradation has increased the adoption of protective coating solutions across industries.

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North America was the third-largest market for industrial coatings in 2025, in terms of value.

North America held the third-largest share in the global industrial coatings market in 2025, in terms of value. The market in the region is driven by the strong focus on technological innovation, advanced coating development, and the adoption of sustainable coating solutions. The region benefits from strict environmental regulations that encourage the use of low-VOC, water-based, and high-performance coatings, driving demand for advanced formulations. Additionally, well-developed supply chains, significant research and development activities, and the presence of established coating manufacturers support market growth. Increasing investments in infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency, and asset protection further contribute to the expansion of the industrial coatings market in the region.

Key Players

The Leading players in the industrial coatings market companies include Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and The Chemours Company (US) among others.

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