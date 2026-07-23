Extruded Protein Crispies and Inclusions Market worth $0.46 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global extruded protein crispies and inclusions market is projected to grow from USD 0.29 billion in 2026 to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Extruded Protein Crispies and Inclusions Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.29 billion

USD 0.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.46 billion

USD 0.46 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.9%

Extruded Protein Crispies and Inclusions Market Trends & Insights:

The extruded protein crispies and inclusions market is driven by the increasing demand for ingredients that deliver improved product functionality and consumer appeal. Food manufacturers are integrating protein crispies to boost texture, visual appeal, and eating experience while achieving nutritional targets. Their ease of inclusion with various protein sources and adaptability to food formulation enable a broad range of applications. In addition, ongoing advancements in extrusion technology are improving product consistency, functionality, and formulation flexibility, supporting broader adoption in new product development.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market during the forecast period.

By application, the sports nutrition segment, which includes protein bars, protein powders, RTD protein beverages, and recovery nutrition, is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%.

By protein content, the 50%-70% segment accounted for 43.6% of the extruded market in 2025 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By protein source type, the plant-based proteins segment is projected to dominate the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

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The extruded protein crispies and inclusions market is expanding as demand for high-protein foods, sports nutrition products, and functional foods continues to grow. Advancements in extrusion technology and ingredient processing have enabled manufacturers to develop protein crispies and inclusions with a wide range of protein levels, textures, shapes, and formats for use in protein bars, breakfast cereals, granola products, bakery products, confectionery, snacks, meal replacement products, and dairy applications. These ingredients help enhance protein content while improving texture, crunch, and visual appeal in finished products. At the same time, manufacturers are expanding the use of soy, pea, rice, milk, whey, and other protein sources to provide greater formulation flexibility across food and beverage applications. Product development efforts are focused on improving texture performance, protein content, and compatibility with different formulations while addressing evolving consumer preferences for high-protein and better-for-you products. As the demand for protein-enriched foods continues to increase, product functionality, application expertise, and customization capabilities are becoming increasingly important factors in the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

By application, the functional foods segment holds a significant share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

By application, the functional foods segment accounts for a substantial share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market, driven by growing demand for convenient products that offer nutritional benefits. The segment includes meal replacement products, weight management products, high-protein snacks, and clinical nutrition foods, where protein crispies and inclusions are used to increase protein content while providing texture and product appeal. Food manufacturers are increasingly incorporating protein-rich ingredients into functional food formulations to address consumer demand for balanced nutrition, satiety, weight management, and active lifestyles. The growing focus on health and wellness is further supporting demand across functional food applications. Protein crispies and inclusions help manufacturers develop products with higher protein content while maintaining desirable texture and eating quality. Their use across meal replacements, weight management products, high-protein snacks, and clinical nutrition formulations has expanded as consumers seek convenient and nutrient-dense food options. As a result, the functional foods segment continues to represent a significant application area within the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

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By protein source type, the dairy-based proteins segment holds a significant share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

The dairy-based proteins segment accounts for a significant share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market due to the widespread use of whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, milk protein concentrate, and other dairy proteins in sports nutrition and functional food applications. These protein sources are commonly used in protein bars, meal replacement products, high-protein snacks, breakfast cereals, and clinical nutrition products, where manufacturers seek to increase protein content while maintaining desirable texture and product quality. Dairy-based protein crispies and inclusions are valued for their high protein content and compatibility with a broad range of food formulations. The segment continues to benefit from the growing demand for protein-enriched foods and sports nutrition products. Manufacturers are expanding the use of dairy-based protein crispies and inclusions across nutrition-focused applications to address consumer demand for convenient, high-protein products. In addition, ongoing product development and the availability of different dairy protein formats support their use in a wide range of food and beverage applications, contributing to the segment's significant share in the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market throughout the forecast period. The region has a well-established market for sports nutrition products, functional foods, protein bars, breakfast cereals, and high-protein snacks, which are key applications for protein crispies and inclusions. Strong consumer focus on protein intake, active lifestyles, and convenient nutrition continues to support demand for protein-enriched food products. The presence of major ingredient manufacturers and food companies has also contributed to the widespread adoption of protein crispies and inclusions across a broad range of food and beverage applications. The region benefits from advanced food processing capabilities, a strong protein ingredient supply chain, and continuous product innovation. Manufacturers are actively developing new protein-enriched products and expanding the use of protein crispies and inclusions made from both plant-based and dairy-based protein sources. In addition, well-developed retail and distribution networks, combined with growing consumer demand for high-protein and better-for-you foods, continue to support market growth. Ongoing investments in product development and nutrition-focused food categories further strengthen North America's position in the extruded protein crispies and inclusions market.

Top Companies in the Extruded Protein Crispies and Inclusions Market

The report profiles key players such as PGP International (US), ADM (US), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Balchem Corp (US), Actus Nutrition (US), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), MGP Ingredients, Inc. (US), PURIS (US), AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada), and Richardson International Limited (Canada).

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