Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized exploration crews to commence 2026 fieldwork at the Theory copper-gold project (the "Theory Project"), north-central British Columbia.

The 9,676 hectare Theory Project borders Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.'s Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) (OTCQB: EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") to earn up to a 100% interest in the project, located in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District (see press release dated March 17, 2025).

Theory Project 2026 Exploration Program

The 2026 work program will build on the success from the 2025 field season, the first significant fieldwork on the property in over 30 years (see press release dated January 21, 2026).

The planned 2026 fieldwork includes three phases: (i) a 476-line km Airborne MT geophysical survey (complete), (ii) a 28-day field program (underway) including prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling, and (iii) Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys on select targets.

A total of 476 line-kilometers airborne magnetotelluric ("MobileMT") survey was completed in June at a nominal line spacing of 250 meters. The data will image subsurface resistivity and help locate causative intrusions and possible conduits for mineralization. The resulting geophysical compilation will allow the Company to focus resources on the most prospective areas and data interpretation will inform upcoming exploration decisions. The MobileMT survey was completed by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. of Newmarket, ON, under the guidance of geophysicist, Andrei Bagrianski, P.Geo. Final deliverables are anticipated to be received in the near term and will help to guide the second and third phases of fieldwork.

Phase 2 fieldwork will include mapping/prospecting and rock, soil, silt geochemical sampling, with crews based out of helicopter supported fly camps. Work will focus on the detailed evaluation of targets identified by 2025 fieldwork, assessment of areas of interest generated by the MobileMT survey, and ongoing target generation and assessment in underexplored areas of the property.

Phase 3 will include up to 22-line kilometers of IP surveys over high priority target areas, including Bev and Saboteur zones.

The results from the 2026 work program will be analysed and modelled to identify and prioritize targets for 2027 drill testing.

Fieldwork will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC, with helicopter and logistical support from the Company's JD Camp as required. The fieldwork has commenced and is expected to continue into September.

Highlights from 2025 Field Program

2025 work included:

Data Compilation with rectification and analysis of historical surface sampling and reconnaissance mapping.

Remote Sensing Acquisition of district-and property-scale datasets, focusing on VNIR and SWIR bands to identify mineral groups diagnostic of epithermal and porphyry alteration.

Field Program consisting of prospecting, detailed geological mapping, and systematic rock, soil, and silt geochemical sampling on targets identified through data analyses.

Saboteur Zone: New high grade copper discovery

3km long zone of copper mineralization associated with coincident magnetic high transition zone and strong radiometric potassic alteration anomaly

15 rock samples returned over 1% Cu

Grab sample LSTHR040: 4.78% Cu, 0.635 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag

Grab sample JBTHR059: 4.0% Cu, 0.596 g/t Au, 61 g/t Ag

Grab sample MHTHR037: 3.3% Cu, 4.3 g/t Au, 121 g/t Ag;

BEV Zone:

Broad copper soil and silt geochemical anomaly associated with multiphase alteration

Grab sample BLTHR029: 1.44% Cu, 0.043 g/t Au, 12.8g/t Ag;

Fred-DM-DMR Zone:

1.6 km x 3km zone of copper mineralization associated with barite veining

Grab sample BLTHR051: 6.42% Cu, 0.088 g/t Au, 99 g/t Ag ;

Grab sample JBTHR008: 0.65% Cu, 12.6 g/t Au, 3150 g/t Ag;

Petrographic analyses of 2025 samples identified strong epidote-chlorite-carbonate alteration directly associated with hypogene copper mineralization (chalcopyrite - bornite - chalcocite). This type of mineralization and alteration assemblage is interpreted to represent the inner shell of a porphyry system, which may indicate a proximal source for some of the Theory Project mineralization.

Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD, Theory and Orbit Projects in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold & Silver Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2. Highlighted sample locations and values by Zone at the Theory Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure and Disclaimer

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Historical results are no indication of future results.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory its projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the Theory Project

The Theory Project comprises 23 mineral claims covering 9,676 hectares. The project is located in north-central B.C. within the Toodoggone Mining District and is in close proximity with Sun Summit's JD Project. The project area shares similar geology to the JD Project and Thesis Gold & Silver's Ranch-Lawyers Projects. The project is helicopter-accessible and recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold & Silver has brought road access to within 8 kilometres of the southern boundary of the Theory Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (the "Theory Project", see news release dated March 17, 2025).

Geology in the Theory Project region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics (Toodoggone Formation, same host rock as the JD Project) which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the B.C. Geological Survey as the 'red-line', is observed throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone regions to have a high spatial correlation to many known mineral deposits. The majority of the property encompasses this highly prospective contact.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold & Silver's Ranch-Lawyers projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine (Figure 1).

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Reference Link to Figures



Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/SunSummit_JDProjectOwnership_2026-scaled.jpg

Figure 2. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/01/20260121_Figure2-Theory_Compilation_Property-Scale_SMN_EPL-scaled.jpg



Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include but are not limited to the 2026 exploration for the Theory Project, including timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; the ability of the Company to find and verify any mineralization; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306188

Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.