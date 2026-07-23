Key Highlights

No participant successfully reconstructed the original data, resulting in the Grand Prize remaining unclaimed and providing further validation of VEIL's non-invertible encoding architecture.

Global data scientists and AI researchers tested VEIL through the Company's public Kaggle challenge, helping independently evaluate the technology's security properties.

Competition results extended the Company's validation work, with participant research further strengthening evidence supporting VEIL's privacy-preserving design.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-resilient, privacy-preserving AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its global "Pierce the VEIL" Kaggle Challenge, an open security competition designed to evaluate the non-invertibility of the Company's proprietary VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer) technology.

Hosted on Kaggle, one of the world's largest data science and machine learning competition platforms, the challenge invited researchers, AI practitioners and data scientists from around the world to attempt to reconstruct original data from VEIL-encoded representations. The competition was designed to provide an independent evaluation of one of VEIL's core security properties: that encoded data cannot be reconstructed back into its original sensitive form.

Upon completion of the competition, no participant successfully met the criteria required to claim the Grand Prize, with no successful reconstruction of the original underlying data. The Company reviewed 43 full-reconstruction submissions. While the valid executable submissions produced finite numeric outputs, none satisfied the structural validation requirements necessary for full reconstruction. In particular, no submission successfully recovered the hidden source dimensionality and row-aligned source matrix required to advance through the subsequent reconstruction accuracy, baseline, dependence, generalization, and code review stages.

In addition to the competition results, participant submissions and research provided valuable technical insights that further extended the Company's validation efforts. The Company believes these independent analyses strengthened the body of evidence supporting VEIL's privacy-preserving design and provided additional confidence in the technology's security characteristics.

"We are grateful to everyone who participated and for the valuable contributions made throughout the competition," said Jeremy Samuelson, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of AI & Innovation at Integrated Quantum Technologies. "The fact that the Grand Prize remained unclaimed is an important validation milestone for our technology. Just as importantly, the work produced by participants expanded our own validation efforts and reinforced confidence in VEIL's non-invertible architecture. We are proud of the transparency of this process and grateful to everyone who participated."

VEIL is Integrated Quantum's proprietary privacy-preserving AI technology that transforms sensitive information into highly compressed encoded representations before it is processed by artificial intelligence systems. By helping eliminate access to raw sensitive data while maintaining AI utility, VEIL is designed to enable organizations to deploy AI across regulated and privacy-sensitive environments without exposing the underlying information.

The Company believes third-party validation plays an important role in the commercialization of enterprise AI infrastructure. By hosting the competition on Kaggle, Integrated Quantum engaged the broader AI research community in an open evaluation of VEIL while encouraging technical participation and independent analysis.

The successful completion of the "Pierce the VEIL" challenge represents another milestone in the Company's growing intellectual property and commercialization strategy, following the previously announced provisional patent filings for both VEIL and MASQ. The Company intends to continue advancing VEIL through enterprise deployments, strategic partnerships and ongoing independent validation initiatives.

The Company recognizes the inherent limitations of any single evaluation and considers the competition one component of its broader program of ongoing research, testing, and technical validation.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306171

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.