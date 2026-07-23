Opti Digital Launches Ad Experience Hub to Help Publishers Unlock Incremental Revenue

The new solution enables publishers to deploy premium ad formats such as Sticky Overlay, Rewarded Ads and Context+ while preserving user experience, web performance and operational simplicity.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the launch of Ad Experience Hub , a new suite of high-impact ad experiences designed to help publishers increase the value of their existing inventory without compromising user experience.

As digital publishers face growing pressure to diversify revenue, maximise revenue per visit and protect audience engagement, many are reaching the limits of traditional display monetisation. Standard formats remain essential, but adding more units can increase ad pressure and affect user experience and web performance.

At the same time, many publishers do not have the internal engineering or AdOps resources to continuously test, deploy and optimise new ad experiences across their sites. This often limits their ability to innovate beyond standard formats, even when there are clear opportunities to generate more value from each visit.

Ad Experience Hub addresses this challenge by giving publishers access to a growing portfolio of premium, revenue-driving ad experiences that can be seamlessly integrated into existing monetisation stacks. The solution combines innovative ad formats with safe, controlled deployment, technical implementation, quality assurance and continuous optimisation from Opti Digital's monetisation experts, helping publishers test and scale new revenue opportunities without adding operational complexity.

"Publishers are under pressure to generate more value from every visit, but adding more standard display ads is not a sustainable long-term strategy," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO at Opti Digital. "With Ad Experience Hub, our goal is to help publishers unlock incremental revenue through high-impact ad experiences that are carefully designed, customisable and respectful of the user experience."

Ad Experience Hub enables publishers to activate premium formats such as Sticky Overlay, Rewarded Ads and Context+, each designed to address a specific monetisation opportunity while preserving web performance and audience trust. Formats can be customised according to each publisher's needs, including placement, design, activation logic and user experience requirements.

Sticky Overlay remains fixed on the side of the screen as users scroll, helping publishers generate incremental revenue from premium on-screen placement without interrupting content consumption. In existing implementations, Sticky Overlay has demonstrated up to five times more revenue potential compared to traditional sticky footer formats, around 50% revenue uplift per page, approximately 95% viewability and around 90% fill rate.

Rewarded Ads introduce an opt-in value exchange model, allowing publishers to monetise high-value content or site features in a non-intrusive way. Users choose to watch a short ad in exchange for access to premium content, while publishers can customise styling, triggers and access rules according to their content strategy.

Context+ brings AI-driven editorial enrichment into the publisher monetisation experience. Designed for short-form or highly popular articles, Context+ uses custom prompts tailored to each article's context and the publisher's editorial standards to generate clearly labelled, brand-aligned content such as key facts, summaries or Q&As. This helps ensure article-level relevance while giving publishers control over tone, format, length and placement.

Together, these formats reflect a broader shift from increasing ad density to maximising the value of each visit. Ad Experience Hub focuses on attention-driven experiences that help publishers increase revenue per visit through better design, stronger engagement and intelligent deployment.

With the launch of Ad Experience Hub , Opti Digital continues to expand its platform vision beyond traditional monetisation execution, helping publishers maximise the value of each visit through a combination of technology, premium demand, data intelligence and dedicated monetisation expertise.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, fast wrapper, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, Forbes, Valnet and Ziff Davis, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-launches-ad-experience-hub-to-help-publishers-unlock-1194787