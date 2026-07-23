Americans show interest in solo travel in 2026 for self-sufficiency (44%), mental clarity (43%) and an openness to learning about other cultures (35%)

A new eDreams study* based on a global survey of 9,000 adults, including 2,000 Americans, reveals how solo travel remains a top trend in 2026 for American travelers. It's more than just a vacation, it's a chance to gain independence, build confidence and personal growth. Americans are sharing what motivates them to travel alone, from the essentials they prioritize before setting off, to how they believe solo adventures can change their outlook on life.

What are American's top reasons to travel solo?

The need for independence remains the leading driver of solo travel, especially for younger Americans who are the most enthusiastic about traveling alone for both personal growth and flexibility.

Of those polled in the U.S. the results show:

41% want the freedom to move at their own pace

Including 51% of adults ages 25-34

of adults ages 44% of men and 38% of women

38% say friends or family are unavailable

This includes 44% of Gen Z respondents versus 36% of Millennials saying the same

37% want to experiment

52% of adults ages 25-34 say they would travel alone to experiment

38% of men and 36% of women say the same

36% want to get to know themselves better

52% of adults ages 25-34 would travel solo for better self-awareness

34% want to meet new people

Whereas globally:

38% of respondents across markets would travel solo in order to guarantee absolute freedom of movement

30% because friends or family aren't available

27% to get to know themselves better

27% to experiment

23% to meet new people

Safety becomes the top solo travel essential

When it comes to solo travel safety essentials, Americans admit safety is the number one priority:

Safety (money belt, first-aid kit, emergency contacts)37%

Planning (a GPS and/or maps, tickets bought in advance, apps for all activities)28%

Comfort (clothes and shoes for any occasion, various snacks, a travel pillow): 26%

Breaking it down by demographic, respondents show:

Safety was the top solo travel essential for adults 65+ (40%)

Planning was most important among adults aged 18-24& 25-34 (34%)

Comfort was most frequently selected by adults aged 25-34 35-44 (29%)

Compared to the rest of the world, the US ranks 4th when it comes to safety as a top concern:

Globally: the UK (40%) is first followed by France (39%), Germany (38%), US (37%), Italy (28%), Spain (27%), and just 25% of Portugal

Solo travel is viewed as a path to personal growth

Americans continue to solo travel for meaningful, personal growth, with travelers believing going alone can bring a new level of confidence, improve mental health and broaden their worldview.

44% say solo travel builds self-sufficiency

43% say it provides mental clarity and a renewed perspective

35% say it encourages greater openness to different cultures and ideas

20% say it helps develop empathy

Generational differences remain:

Gen Z and Millennials were the most likely to say solo travel builds self-sufficiency (45%), improves mental clarity (50%), and encourages greater openness (43% Gen Z, 40% Millennials)

48% of adults ages 18-24 said solo travel builds self-sufficiency, while 51% of adults ages 35-44 said it provides mental clarity

Only 3% of Millennials believe solo travel wouldn't improve their perspective on life, suggesting there is a strong inclination for it

Whereas, 24% of those 65 and older admitted they didn't think it would change their perspective

Finally, data from eDreams shows that global travellers are looking for different experiences when it comes to solo travel:

47% of Brits prioritise self-sufficiency, whereas the Spanish (25%) and Italians (23%) were most likely to pick finding a deeper connection with the world

Want to get inspired for your next solo travel adventure? Visit eDream's latest blog here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723194171/en/

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Contact for media: opodo@grifcopr.com