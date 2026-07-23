Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter Net Income of $11.0 Million, or $0.66 per Share, and Declares 3rd Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.66, versus net income of $13.5 million and EPS of $0.82 for the first quarter of 2026.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable August 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2026.

This quarter's results include approximately $1.0 million ($0.05 per share) of merger-related expenses related to the July 1, 2026 acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank based in Utica, New York. Excluding the merger-related expenses, Arrow achieved EPS of $0.71 for the second quarter of 2026. The transaction added approximately $1.0 billion in assets and 19 new branch locations.

Second-quarter results were impacted by a specific reserve of $1.6 million ($0.08 per share) for an isolated commercial real estate credit due to a sudden personal and corporate bankruptcy declared in June 2026 (for more details on this credit, please refer to our Second Quarter Investor Presentation), as well as an elevated loan provision due to strong loan growth.

This earnings release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's July 23, 2026 Form 8-K and related Second Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"The Arrow team delivered another quarter of strong operating results. While our results were negatively impacted by recognizing a reserve on one isolated commercial credit, the credit metrics of the loan portfolio remain strong with low charge-offs and low non-performing loan balances. The overall health and trajectory of the business continues to perform well. I am particularly excited about the return to significant loan growth and the closing of our acquisition of Adirondack Bank, which will provide us with increased growth opportunities. We look forward to expanding our market with this high-quality, low-cost deposit franchise, adding approximately $1.0 billion to our balance sheet. We expect the transaction to provide significant EPS accretion in 2027 and beyond. Arrow remains well-positioned to deliver shareholder value and execute on its strategic initiatives to build a premier banking franchise for its customers and the communities it serves."

Second-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Net Income of $11.0 million (EPS of $0.66; or $0.71 adjusted for merger-related expenses "MRE" 1 )

) Insurance revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 12.6%

Wealth management revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 9.9%

Loan growth of $57.6 million (6.7% annualized)

Annualized charge-offs of 8bps and non-performing loans of 24bps

Moved $3.8 million loan to non-performing (11bps) due to bankruptcy and recorded $1.6 million specific reserve ($0.08 per share)

Efficiency ratio of 62.02%; 59.83% excluding MRE 1

Net Interest Income of $35.9 million

Net Interest Margin of 3.42% (3.43% fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") 2 ), versus 3.47% (3.48% FTE 2 ) in the prior quarter

), versus 3.47% (3.48% FTE ) in the prior quarter Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 0.99%; 1.06% adjusted for MRE 1

Cost of retail deposits3 decreased to 1.61%

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million, decreasing from $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, including $1.6 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan where the borrower and guarantors entered into bankruptcy during the quarter. Net income was also impacted by a decrease in non-interest income of $0.4 million, an increase in MRE of $0.2 million and lower net interest income of $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expenses of $0.9 million.





Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million, decreasing from $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.9 million, decreasing 0.6% from the first quarter of 2026. Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was attributable to lower average earning assets throughout the quarter as well as the increase in non-performing loans. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, consistent with the first quarter of 2026 as lower deposit costs were offset by timing and a change in the mix of deposit balances toward higher cost deposits.





Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.9 million, decreasing 0.6% from the first quarter of 2026. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 3.43%, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of a seasonal change in the deposit mix toward higher costing interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was also impacted by the reversal of interest income related to the aforementioned commercial loan migrating to non-performing.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 Interest and Dividend Income $ 53,617

$ 54,610

$ 51,573 Interest Expense 17,686

19,467

19,040 Net Interest Income 35,931

35,143

32,533 Average Earning Assets(A) 4,211,209

4,302,305

4,142,993 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,222,939

3,280,856

3,191,906











Average Yield on Earning Assets(A) 5.11 %

5.04 %

4.99 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.20

2.35

2.39 Net Interest Spread 2.91

2.69

2.60 Net Interest Margin 3.42

3.24

3.15 Net Interest Margin - FTE 3.43

3.25

3.16











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.











Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the provision due to loan growth in the second quarter of 2026.





For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the provision due to loan growth in the second quarter of 2026. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $8.3 million, a decrease from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was the result of the season fluctuation of insurance premiums of $0.1 million as well as a $0.3 million charge related to the impairment of a property held for future use. This was partially offset by an increase in interchange fees from the linked quarter and a positive equity position valuation adjustment of approximately $0.2 million





Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $8.3 million, a decrease from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was the result of the season fluctuation of insurance premiums of $0.1 million as well as a $0.3 million charge related to the impairment of a property held for future use. This was partially offset by an increase in interchange fees from the linked quarter and a positive equity position valuation adjustment of approximately $0.2 million Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million, an increase from $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter of 2026 included approximately $1.0 million of MRE versus $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2026.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million, an increase from $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter of 2026 included approximately $1.0 million of MRE versus $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $2.9 million and 21.1%, respectively for the second quarter of 2026, and $3.9 million and 22.3%, respectively for the first quarter of 2026. The lower tax expense was driven by lower pre-tax income and a lower effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 reflects the impact of tax credits recognized from energy production tax credit purchases made in June 2026 offset by nondeductible expenses related to the acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $39.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, the overall change in asset was driven by a decline in cash balances attributable to a net decrease in deposits.





Total assets were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $39.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, the overall change in asset was driven by a decline in cash balances attributable to a net decrease in deposits. Investments: Total investments were $587.9 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease from March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were $587.9 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease from March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans: Total loans were $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the second quarter of 2026 by $57.6 million, driven by growth in commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.





Total loans were $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the second quarter of 2026 by $57.6 million, driven by growth in commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 14. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $36.2 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 1.03% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.1 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at March 31, 2026. The increase in the allowance was the result of a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the previously referenced non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the allowance for growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by charge-offs. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $8.7 million as of June 30, 2026, representing 0.19% of period-end assets, an increase from $4.9 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets increased due to the $3.8 million non-performing commercial loan previously referenced.





The allowance for credit losses was $36.2 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 1.03% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.1 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at March 31, 2026. The increase in the allowance was the result of a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the previously referenced non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the allowance for growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by charge-offs. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $8.7 million as of June 30, 2026, representing 0.19% of period-end assets, an increase from $4.9 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets increased due to the $3.8 million non-performing commercial loan previously referenced. Deposits: At June 30, 2026, deposit balances were $3.7 billion, a decrease of $358.7 million from March 31, 2026. The change from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to $300 million of brokered CDs, being replaced by lower costing FHLB borrowings. In addition, the seasonality of municipal deposits contributed to decreased deposits in the quarter. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.





At June 30, 2026, deposit balances were $3.7 billion, a decrease of $358.7 million from March 31, 2026. The change from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to $300 million of brokered CDs, being replaced by lower costing FHLB borrowings. In addition, the seasonality of municipal deposits contributed to decreased deposits in the quarter. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $446.3 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.2 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2026. The increase from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to net income of $11.0 million and other stock-based activity of $0.8 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million and dividends of $5.0 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of June 30, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.21% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.98%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.

Additional Commentary

BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 77 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the integration of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.

















1 EPS, efficiency ratio and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation in Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information 2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information 3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 47,181

$ 45,600

$ 94,307

$ 90,150 Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,200

1,622

2,875

3,243 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

4,717

3,790

9,246

7,398 Exempt from Federal Taxes

519

561

983

1,148 Total Interest and Dividend Income

53,617

51,573

107,411

101,939 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,162

1,941

4,262

3,744 Savings Deposits

8,933

9,367

17,649

18,850 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,052

1,726

2,248

3,537 Other Time Deposits

4,304

5,793

9,740

11,322 Borrowings

1,019

-

1,019

167 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

171

171

340

340 Interest on Financing Leases

45

42

92

89 Total Interest Expense

17,686

19,040

35,350

38,049 NET INTEREST INCOME

35,931

32,533

72,061

63,890 Provision for Credit Losses

2,827

594

3,375

5,613 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

33,104

31,939

68,686

58,277 NON-INTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,706

2,398

5,419

4,933 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,969

2,787

5,696

5,387 Insurance Commissions

1,974

1,804

4,087

3,630 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

155

(40)

300

277 Net Gain on Sales of Loans

154

213

444

314 Other Operating Income

298

447

938

907 Total Non-Interest Income

8,256

7,609

16,884

15,448 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

15,097

14,086

30,019

27,641 Occupancy Expenses, Net

2,101

1,952

4,560

3,974 Technology and Equipment Expense

4,757

5,589

9,809

10,676 FDIC Assessments

441

649

1,026

1,319 Other Operating Expense

5,068

3,376

8,915

8,087 Total Non-Interest Expense

27,464

25,652

54,329

51,697 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

13,896

13,896

31,241

22,028 Provision for Income Taxes

2,934

3,091

6,794

4,913 NET INCOME

$ 10,962

$ 10,805

$ 24,447

$ 17,115 Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

16,428

16,545

16,408

16,611 Diluted

16,467

16,551

16,438

16,618 Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.66

$ 0.65

$ 1.48

$ 1.03 Diluted Earnings

0.66

0.65

1.48

1.03

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 30,881

$ 29,132 Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks 155,907

185,051 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 498,202

495,868 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $65,270 at June 30, 2026 and

$66,569 at December 31, 2025) 65,490

66,975 Equity Securities 5,897

5,597 Other Investments 18,351

4,372 Loans 3,496,541

3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses (36,183)

(34,322) Net Loans 3,460,358

3,418,771 Premises and Equipment, Net 62,530

59,433 Goodwill 23,789

23,789 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,612

1,741 Other Assets 159,342

155,133 Total Assets $ 4,482,359

$ 4,445,862 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 736,087

722,374 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 871,965

862,192 Savings Deposits 1,590,680

1,557,638 Time Deposits over $250,000 132,350

155,802 Other Time Deposits 324,123

641,463 Total Deposits 3,655,205

3,939,469 Borrowings 310,190

4,265 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 4,887

4,929 Other Liabilities 45,771

45,347 Total Liabilities 4,036,053

4,014,010 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized

at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (none issued) -

- Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;

22,066,559 Shares Issued; 16,545,170 and 16,445,342

Shares Outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31,

2025) 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 415,357

414,506 Retained Earnings 116,806

102,271 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (5,390)

(4,037) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,521,389 Shares at June 30, 2026

and 5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025) (102,534)

(102,955) Total Stockholders' Equity 446,306

431,852 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,482,359

$ 4,445,862

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025 Net Income $ 10,962

$ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825

$ 10,805







































Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,545

16,527

16,445

16,438

16,484 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,428

16,382

16,390

16,402

16,545 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,467

16,403

16,413

16,406

16,551 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.66

$ 0.82

$ 0.85

$ 0.77

$ 0.65 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.66

0.82

0.85

0.77

0.65 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.30

0.30

0.29

0.29

0.28



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 129,628

$ 183,252

$ 260,806

$ 200,251

$ 145,473 Investment Securities 614,771

598,817

596,994

574,080

582,380 Loans 3,466,810

3,440,505

3,444,505

3,424,784

3,415,140 Deposits 3,788,961

3,928,761

4,002,221

3,913,721

3,849,093 Other Borrowed Funds 149,307

29,181

29,203

30,539

33,579 Stockholders' Equity 445,887

438,846

425,042

413,058

406,529 Total Assets 4,425,821

4,439,833

4,499,195

4,399,815

4,332,339 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.99 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.16 %

1.00 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 9.86 %

12.46 %

13.08 %

12.32 %

10.66 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 10.46 %

13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 % Average Earning Assets $ 4,211,209

$ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993 Average Paying Liabilities 3,222,939

3,244,709

3,280,856

3,193,789

3,191,906 Interest Income 53,617

53,794

54,610

53,598

51,573 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 133

123

114

121

148 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 53,750

53,917

54,724

53,719

51,721 Interest Expense 17,686

17,664

19,467

19,467

19,040 Net Interest Income 35,931

36,130

35,143

34,131

32,533 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 36,064

36,253

35,258

34,252

32,681 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.42 %

3.47 %

3.24 %

3.22 %

3.15 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 3.43 %

3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Non-Interest Expense $ 27,464

$ 26,865

$ 25,804

$ 25,433

$ 25,652 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 71

72

74

76

80 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 27,393

$ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357

$ 25,572 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 36,064

$ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681 Non-Interest Income 8,256

8,628

8,268

8,716

7,609 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 155

145

(127)

392

(40) Net Gross Income $ 44,165

$ 44,736

$ 43,652

$ 42,576

$ 40,330 Efficiency Ratio 62.02 %

59.89 %

58.94 %

59.56 %

63.41 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 446,306

$ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506 Book Value per Share 26.98

26.63

26.26

25.41

24.78 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,401

25,481

25,530

25,594

25,659 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 25.44

25.09

24.71

23.85

23.23



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.19 %

10.02 %

9.68 %

9.66 %

9.64 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.21 %

13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 %

12.73 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.83 %

13.93 %

13.64 %

13.71 %

13.37 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.98 %

15.04 %

14.76 %

14.86 %

14.51 %



Arrow Financial Corporation



Selected Quarterly Information



(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





























Footnotes:













































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude

goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provide

investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025





Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 446,306

$ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506





Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,401

25,481

25,530

25,594

25,659





Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 420,905

$ 414,662

$ 406,322

$ 392,093

$ 382,847































Period End Shares Outstanding 16,545

16,527

16,445

16,438

16,484





Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 25.44

$ 25.09

$ 24.71

$ 23.85

$ 23.23





Net Income 10,962

13,485

14,013

12,825

10,805





Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible

Equity - Annualized) 10.46 %

13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %





























2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to

average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that

is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025





Interest Income (GAAP) $ 53,617

$ 53,794

$ 54,610

$ 53,598

$ 51,573





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 133

123

114

121

148





Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 53,750

$ 53,917

$ 54,724

$ 53,719

$ 51,721





Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 35,931

$ 36,130

$ 35,143

$ 34,131

$ 32,533





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 133

123

114

121

148





Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 36,064

$ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681





Average Earning Assets $ 4,211,209

$ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993





Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.43 %

3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %





























3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a

measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding

its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-

equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).























































4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance

with bank regulatory capital rules. The June 30, 2026 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.21%) exceeds the sum of the

required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are

estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.







6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025





Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,253,881

$ 3,180,782

$ 3,182,240

$ 3,095,225

$ 3,121,451





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 429,971

423,139

414,050

404,426

397,432





Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.21 %

13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 %

12.73 %





























5. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-

core expenses include merger-related expenses, which are related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc., and

unification expenses, which are related to the system conversion and operational merger of the Company's two banking

subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2025. EPS, efficiency ratio, and ROA are presented on an adjusted basis to

reflect these exclusions. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is

useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025





Net Income $ 10,962

$ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825

$ 10,805





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 971

790

-

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

-

543

1,134





Less: Tax Benefit (214)

(174)

-

(119)

(249)





Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP) 757

616

-

424

885





Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,719

$ 14,101

$ 14,013

$ 13,249

$ 11,690































Net Non-Interest Expense $ 27,393

$ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357

$ 25,572





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 971

790

-

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

-

543

1,134





Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 26,422

$ 26,003

$ 25,730

$ 24,814

$ 24,438































Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.71

$ 0.85

$ 0.85

$ 0.80

$ 0.70





Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 1.06 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.08 %





Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 59.83 %

58.13 %

58.94 %

58.28 %

60.60 %





* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.





















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 129,628

$ 1,200

3.71 %

$ 145,473

$ 1,622

4.47 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 548,084

4,717

3.45

496,614

3,790

3.06 Exempt from Federal Taxes 66,687

519

3.12

85,766

561

2.62 Loans (1) 3,466,810

47,181

5.46

3,415,140

45,600

5.36 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,211,209

53,617

5.11

4,142,993

51,573

4.99 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,305)









(35,238)







Cash and Due From Banks 29,874









29,267







Other Assets 219,043









195,317







Total Assets $ 4,425,821









$ 4,332,339







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 827,385

2,162

1.05

$ 845,041

1,941

0.92 Savings Deposits 1,596,055

8,933

2.24

1,494,930

9,367

2.51 Time Deposits over $250,000 139,256

1,052

3.03

179,980

1,726

3.85 Other Time Deposits 510,936

4,304

3.38

638,376

5,793

3.64 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,073,632

16,451

2.15

3,158,327

18,827

2.39 Borrowings 124,411

1,019

3.29

8,601

-

- Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.43

20,000

171

3.43 Finance Leases 4,896

45

3.69

4,978

42

3.38 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,222,939

17,686

2.20

3,191,906

19,040

2.39 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 715,329









690,766







Other Liabilities 41,666









43,138







Total Liabilities 3,979,934









3,925,810







Stockholders' Equity 445,887









406,529







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,425,821









$ 4,332,339







Net Interest Income



$ 35,931









$ 32,533



Net Interest Spread







2.91 %









2.60 % Net Interest Margin







3.42 %









3.15 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 129,628

$ 1,200

3.71 %

$ 183,252

$ 1,675

3.71 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 548,084

4,717

3.45

536,293

4,529

3.42 Exempt from Federal Taxes 66,687

519

3.12

62,524

464

3.01 Loans (1) 3,466,810

47,181

5.46

3,440,505

47,126

5.56 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,211,209

53,617

5.11

4,222,574

53,794

5.17 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,305)









(34,370)







Cash and Due From Banks 29,874









30,253







Other Assets 219,043









221,376







Total Assets $ 4,425,821









$ 4,439,833







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 827,385

2,162

1.05

$ 859,054

2,100

0.99 Savings Deposits 1,596,055

8,933

2.24

1,570,598

8,716

2.25 Time Deposits over $250,000 139,256

1,052

3.03

147,425

1,196

3.29 Other Time Deposits 510,936

4,304

3.38

638,451

5,436

3.45 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,073,632

16,451

2.15

3,215,528

17,448

2.20 Borrowings 124,411

1,019

3.29

4,265

-

- Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.43

20,000

169

3.43 Finance Leases 4,896

45

3.69

4,916

47

3.88 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,222,939

17,686

2.20

3,244,709

17,664

2.21 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 715,329









713,233







Other Liabilities 41,666









43,045







Total Liabilities 3,979,934









4,000,987







Stockholders' Equity 445,887









438,846







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,425,821









$ 4,439,833







Net Interest Income



$ 35,931









$ 36,130



Net Interest Spread







2.91 %









2.96 % Net Interest Margin







3.42 %









3.47 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Year to Date Period Ended: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 156,292

$ 2,875

3.71 %

$ 145,746

$ 3,243

4.49 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 542,221

9,246

3.44

498,250

7,398

2.99 Exempt from Federal Taxes 64,617

983

3.07

88,835

1,148

2.61 Loans (1) 3,453,730

94,307

5.51

3,410,632

90,150

5.33 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,216,860

107,411

5.14

4,143,463

101,939

4.96 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,338)









(34,469)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,062









30,385







Other Assets 220,117









189,269







Total Assets $ 4,432,701









$ 4,328,648







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 843,132

4,262

1.02

$ 842,818

3,744

0.90 Savings Deposits 1,583,396

17,649

2.25

1,505,387

18,850

2.53 Time Deposits over $250,000 143,318

2,248

3.16

183,053

3,537

3.90 Other Time Deposits 574,341

9,740

3.42

615,878

11,322

3.71 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,144,187

33,899

2.17

3,147,136

37,453

2.40 Borrowings 64,671

1,019

3.18

15,949

167

2.11 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

340

3.43

20,000

340

3.43 Finance Leases 4,905

92

3.78

4,987

89

3.60 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,233,763

35,350

2.20

3,188,072

38,049

2.41 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 714,287









690,039







Other Liabilities 42,264









45,069







Total Liabilities 3,990,314









3,923,180







Stockholders' Equity 442,387









405,468







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,432,701









$ 4,328,648























































Net Interest Income



$ 72,061









$ 63,890



Net Interest Spread







2.94 %









2.55 % Net Interest Margin







3.45 %









3.11 %







(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2026

12/31/2025 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 173,057

$ 165,729 Commercial Real Estate Loans 837,461

818,259 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 1,010,518

983,988 Consumer Loans 1,083,169

1,076,007 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,402,854

1,393,098 Total Loans $ 3,496,541

$ 3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 34,055

$ 34,176 Loans Charged-off (1,770)

(1,477) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 1,071

777 Net Loans Charged-off (699)

(700) Provision for Credit Losses 2,827

846 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 36,183

$ 34,322 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 6,814

$ 6,415 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 1,487

2,040 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms -

- Total Nonperforming Loans 8,301

8,455 Repossessed Assets 363

280 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 8,664

$ 8,735







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.08 %

0.08 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.33 %

0.10 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 1.03 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 435.89 %

405.94 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.24 %

0.24 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.19 %

0.20 %







Year-to-Date Period Ended: 6/30/2026

12/31/2025 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year $ 34,322

$ 33,598 Loans Charged-off (3,344)

(9,554) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 1,830

3,004 Net Loans Charged-off (1,514)

(6,550) Provision for Credit Losses 3,375

7,274 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period $ 36,183

$ 34,322







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.09 %

0.19 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.20 %

0.21 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation