Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter Net Income of $11.0 Million, or $0.66 per Share, and Declares 3rd Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.66, versus net income of $13.5 million and EPS of $0.82 for the first quarter of 2026.
The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable August 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2026.
This quarter's results include approximately $1.0 million ($0.05 per share) of merger-related expenses related to the July 1, 2026 acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank based in Utica, New York. Excluding the merger-related expenses, Arrow achieved EPS of $0.71 for the second quarter of 2026. The transaction added approximately $1.0 billion in assets and 19 new branch locations.
Second-quarter results were impacted by a specific reserve of $1.6 million ($0.08 per share) for an isolated commercial real estate credit due to a sudden personal and corporate bankruptcy declared in June 2026 (for more details on this credit, please refer to our Second Quarter Investor Presentation), as well as an elevated loan provision due to strong loan growth.
This earnings release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's July 23, 2026 Form 8-K and related Second Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.
Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:
"The Arrow team delivered another quarter of strong operating results. While our results were negatively impacted by recognizing a reserve on one isolated commercial credit, the credit metrics of the loan portfolio remain strong with low charge-offs and low non-performing loan balances. The overall health and trajectory of the business continues to perform well. I am particularly excited about the return to significant loan growth and the closing of our acquisition of Adirondack Bank, which will provide us with increased growth opportunities. We look forward to expanding our market with this high-quality, low-cost deposit franchise, adding approximately $1.0 billion to our balance sheet. We expect the transaction to provide significant EPS accretion in 2027 and beyond. Arrow remains well-positioned to deliver shareholder value and execute on its strategic initiatives to build a premier banking franchise for its customers and the communities it serves."
Second-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics
- Net Income of $11.0 million (EPS of $0.66; or $0.71 adjusted for merger-related expenses "MRE"1)
- Insurance revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 12.6%
- Wealth management revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 9.9%
- Loan growth of $57.6 million (6.7% annualized)
- Annualized charge-offs of 8bps and non-performing loans of 24bps
- Moved $3.8 million loan to non-performing (11bps) due to bankruptcy and recorded $1.6 million specific reserve ($0.08 per share)
- Efficiency ratio of 62.02%; 59.83% excluding MRE1
- Net Interest Income of $35.9 million
- Net Interest Margin of 3.42% (3.43% fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")2), versus 3.47% (3.48% FTE2) in the prior quarter
- Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 0.99%; 1.06% adjusted for MRE1
- Cost of retail deposits3 decreased to 1.61%
Income Statement
- Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million, decreasing from $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2026.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, including $1.6 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan where the borrower and guarantors entered into bankruptcy during the quarter. Net income was also impacted by a decrease in non-interest income of $0.4 million, an increase in MRE of $0.2 million and lower net interest income of $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expenses of $0.9 million.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, including $1.6 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan where the borrower and guarantors entered into bankruptcy during the quarter. Net income was also impacted by a decrease in non-interest income of $0.4 million, an increase in MRE of $0.2 million and lower net interest income of $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expenses of $0.9 million.
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.9 million, decreasing 0.6% from the first quarter of 2026.
- Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was attributable to lower average earning assets throughout the quarter as well as the increase in non-performing loans. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, consistent with the first quarter of 2026 as lower deposit costs were offset by timing and a change in the mix of deposit balances toward higher cost deposits.
- Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was attributable to lower average earning assets throughout the quarter as well as the increase in non-performing loans. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, consistent with the first quarter of 2026 as lower deposit costs were offset by timing and a change in the mix of deposit balances toward higher cost deposits.
- Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 3.43%, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of a seasonal change in the deposit mix toward higher costing interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was also impacted by the reversal of interest income related to the aforementioned commercial loan migrating to non-performing.
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
Interest and Dividend Income
$ 53,617
$ 54,610
$ 51,573
Interest Expense
17,686
19,467
19,040
Net Interest Income
35,931
35,143
32,533
Average Earning Assets(A)
4,211,209
4,302,305
4,142,993
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,222,939
3,280,856
3,191,906
Average Yield on Earning Assets(A)
5.11 %
5.04 %
4.99 %
Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2.20
2.35
2.39
Net Interest Spread
2.91
2.69
2.60
Net Interest Margin
3.42
3.24
3.15
Net Interest Margin - FTE
3.43
3.25
3.16
(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
- Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the provision due to loan growth in the second quarter of 2026.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $8.3 million, a decrease from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was the result of the season fluctuation of insurance premiums of $0.1 million as well as a $0.3 million charge related to the impairment of a property held for future use. This was partially offset by an increase in interchange fees from the linked quarter and a positive equity position valuation adjustment of approximately $0.2 million
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million, an increase from $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter of 2026 included approximately $1.0 million of MRE versus $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2026.
- Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $2.9 million and 21.1%, respectively for the second quarter of 2026, and $3.9 million and 22.3%, respectively for the first quarter of 2026. The lower tax expense was driven by lower pre-tax income and a lower effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 reflects the impact of tax credits recognized from energy production tax credit purchases made in June 2026 offset by nondeductible expenses related to the acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank.
Balance Sheet
- Total Assets: Total assets were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $39.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, the overall change in asset was driven by a decline in cash balances attributable to a net decrease in deposits.
- Investments: Total investments were $587.9 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease from March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
- Loans: Total loans were $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the second quarter of 2026 by $57.6 million, driven by growth in commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.
- Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $36.2 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 1.03% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.1 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at March 31, 2026. The increase in the allowance was the result of a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the previously referenced non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the allowance for growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by charge-offs. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $8.7 million as of June 30, 2026, representing 0.19% of period-end assets, an increase from $4.9 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets increased due to the $3.8 million non-performing commercial loan previously referenced.
- Deposits: At June 30, 2026, deposit balances were $3.7 billion, a decrease of $358.7 million from March 31, 2026. The change from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to $300 million of brokered CDs, being replaced by lower costing FHLB borrowings. In addition, the seasonality of municipal deposits contributed to decreased deposits in the quarter. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.
- Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $446.3 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.2 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2026. The increase from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to net income of $11.0 million and other stock-based activity of $0.8 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million and dividends of $5.0 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of June 30, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.21% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.98%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.
Additional Commentary
- BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 77 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the integration of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.
1 EPS, efficiency ratio and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation in Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information
2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information
3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 47,181
$ 45,600
$ 94,307
$ 90,150
Interest on Deposits at Banks
1,200
1,622
2,875
3,243
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
4,717
3,790
9,246
7,398
Exempt from Federal Taxes
519
561
983
1,148
Total Interest and Dividend Income
53,617
51,573
107,411
101,939
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
2,162
1,941
4,262
3,744
Savings Deposits
8,933
9,367
17,649
18,850
Time Deposits over $250,000
1,052
1,726
2,248
3,537
Other Time Deposits
4,304
5,793
9,740
11,322
Borrowings
1,019
-
1,019
167
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
171
171
340
340
Interest on Financing Leases
45
42
92
89
Total Interest Expense
17,686
19,040
35,350
38,049
NET INTEREST INCOME
35,931
32,533
72,061
63,890
Provision for Credit Losses
2,827
594
3,375
5,613
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
33,104
31,939
68,686
58,277
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,706
2,398
5,419
4,933
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,969
2,787
5,696
5,387
Insurance Commissions
1,974
1,804
4,087
3,630
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
155
(40)
300
277
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
154
213
444
314
Other Operating Income
298
447
938
907
Total Non-Interest Income
8,256
7,609
16,884
15,448
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
15,097
14,086
30,019
27,641
Occupancy Expenses, Net
2,101
1,952
4,560
3,974
Technology and Equipment Expense
4,757
5,589
9,809
10,676
FDIC Assessments
441
649
1,026
1,319
Other Operating Expense
5,068
3,376
8,915
8,087
Total Non-Interest Expense
27,464
25,652
54,329
51,697
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
13,896
13,896
31,241
22,028
Provision for Income Taxes
2,934
3,091
6,794
4,913
NET INCOME
$ 10,962
$ 10,805
$ 24,447
$ 17,115
Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
16,428
16,545
16,408
16,611
Diluted
16,467
16,551
16,438
16,618
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.66
$ 0.65
$ 1.48
$ 1.03
Diluted Earnings
0.66
0.65
1.48
1.03
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 30,881
$ 29,132
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
155,907
185,051
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
498,202
495,868
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $65,270 at June 30, 2026 and
65,490
66,975
Equity Securities
5,897
5,597
Other Investments
18,351
4,372
Loans
3,496,541
3,453,093
Allowance for Credit Losses
(36,183)
(34,322)
Net Loans
3,460,358
3,418,771
Premises and Equipment, Net
62,530
59,433
Goodwill
23,789
23,789
Other Intangible Assets, Net
1,612
1,741
Other Assets
159,342
155,133
Total Assets
$ 4,482,359
$ 4,445,862
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
736,087
722,374
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
871,965
862,192
Savings Deposits
1,590,680
1,557,638
Time Deposits over $250,000
132,350
155,802
Other Time Deposits
324,123
641,463
Total Deposits
3,655,205
3,939,469
Borrowings
310,190
4,265
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
4,887
4,929
Other Liabilities
45,771
45,347
Total Liabilities
4,036,053
4,014,010
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
-
-
Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;
22,067
22,067
Additional Paid-in Capital
415,357
414,506
Retained Earnings
116,806
102,271
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(5,390)
(4,037)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,521,389 Shares at June 30, 2026
(102,534)
(102,955)
Total Stockholders' Equity
446,306
431,852
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,482,359
$ 4,445,862
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Net Income
$ 10,962
$ 13,485
$ 14,013
$ 12,825
$ 10,805
Share and Per Share Data:
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,545
16,527
16,445
16,438
16,484
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
16,428
16,382
16,390
16,402
16,545
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
16,467
16,403
16,413
16,406
16,551
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.66
$ 0.82
$ 0.85
$ 0.77
$ 0.65
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.66
0.82
0.85
0.77
0.65
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.30
0.30
0.29
0.29
0.28
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
$ 129,628
$ 183,252
$ 260,806
$ 200,251
$ 145,473
Investment Securities
614,771
598,817
596,994
574,080
582,380
Loans
3,466,810
3,440,505
3,444,505
3,424,784
3,415,140
Deposits
3,788,961
3,928,761
4,002,221
3,913,721
3,849,093
Other Borrowed Funds
149,307
29,181
29,203
30,539
33,579
Stockholders' Equity
445,887
438,846
425,042
413,058
406,529
Total Assets
4,425,821
4,439,833
4,499,195
4,399,815
4,332,339
Return on Average Assets, annualized
0.99 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.16 %
1.00 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
9.86 %
12.46 %
13.08 %
12.32 %
10.66 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1
10.46 %
13.23 %
13.92 %
13.13 %
11.38 %
Average Earning Assets
$ 4,211,209
$ 4,222,574
$ 4,302,305
$ 4,199,115
$ 4,142,993
Average Paying Liabilities
3,222,939
3,244,709
3,280,856
3,193,789
3,191,906
Interest Income
53,617
53,794
54,610
53,598
51,573
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2
133
123
114
121
148
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2
53,750
53,917
54,724
53,719
51,721
Interest Expense
17,686
17,664
19,467
19,467
19,040
Net Interest Income
35,931
36,130
35,143
34,131
32,533
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2
36,064
36,253
35,258
34,252
32,681
Net Interest Margin, annualized
3.42 %
3.47 %
3.24 %
3.22 %
3.15 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2
3.43 %
3.48 %
3.25 %
3.24 %
3.16 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3
Non-Interest Expense
$ 27,464
$ 26,865
$ 25,804
$ 25,433
$ 25,652
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
71
72
74
76
80
Net Non-Interest Expense
$ 27,393
$ 26,793
$ 25,730
$ 25,357
$ 25,572
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 36,064
$ 36,253
$ 35,257
$ 34,252
$ 32,681
Non-Interest Income
8,256
8,628
8,268
8,716
7,609
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
155
145
(127)
392
(40)
Net Gross Income
$ 44,165
$ 44,736
$ 43,652
$ 42,576
$ 40,330
Efficiency Ratio
62.02 %
59.89 %
58.94 %
59.56 %
63.41 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 446,306
$ 440,143
$ 431,852
$ 417,687
$ 408,506
Book Value per Share
26.98
26.63
26.26
25.41
24.78
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
25,401
25,481
25,530
25,594
25,659
Tangible Book Value per Share 1
25.44
25.09
24.71
23.85
23.23
Capital Ratios:4
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.19 %
10.02 %
9.68 %
9.66 %
9.64 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.21 %
13.30 %
13.01 %
13.07 %
12.73 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.83 %
13.93 %
13.64 %
13.71 %
13.37 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.98 %
15.04 %
14.76 %
14.86 %
14.51 %
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 446,306
$ 440,143
$ 431,852
$ 417,687
$ 408,506
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
25,401
25,481
25,530
25,594
25,659
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 420,905
$ 414,662
$ 406,322
$ 392,093
$ 382,847
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,545
16,527
16,445
16,438
16,484
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 25.44
$ 25.09
$ 24.71
$ 23.85
$ 23.23
Net Income
10,962
13,485
14,013
12,825
10,805
Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible
10.46 %
13.23 %
13.92 %
13.13 %
11.38 %
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 53,617
$ 53,794
$ 54,610
$ 53,598
$ 51,573
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
133
123
114
121
148
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 53,750
$ 53,917
$ 54,724
$ 53,719
$ 51,721
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 35,931
$ 36,130
$ 35,143
$ 34,131
$ 32,533
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
133
123
114
121
148
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 36,064
$ 36,253
$ 35,257
$ 34,252
$ 32,681
Average Earning Assets
$ 4,211,209
$ 4,222,574
$ 4,302,305
$ 4,199,115
$ 4,142,993
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
3.43 %
3.48 %
3.25 %
3.24 %
3.16 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a
4.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Total Risk Weighted Assets
$ 3,253,881
$ 3,180,782
$ 3,182,240
$ 3,095,225
$ 3,121,451
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
429,971
423,139
414,050
404,426
397,432
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.21 %
13.30 %
13.01 %
13.07 %
12.73 %
5.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Net Income
$ 10,962
$ 13,485
$ 14,013
$ 12,825
$ 10,805
Non-Core Expenses:
Merger-Related Expenses
971
790
-
-
-
Unification Expenses
-
-
-
543
1,134
Less: Tax Benefit
(214)
(174)
-
(119)
(249)
Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP)
757
616
-
424
885
Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 11,719
$ 14,101
$ 14,013
$ 13,249
$ 11,690
Net Non-Interest Expense
$ 27,393
$ 26,793
$ 25,730
$ 25,357
$ 25,572
Non-Core Expenses:
Merger-Related Expenses
971
790
-
-
-
Unification Expenses
-
-
-
543
1,134
Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 26,422
$ 26,003
$ 25,730
$ 24,814
$ 24,438
Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.71
$ 0.85
$ 0.85
$ 0.80
$ 0.70
Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
1.06 %
1.29 %
1.24 %
1.20 %
1.08 %
Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
59.83 %
58.13 %
58.94 %
58.28 %
60.60 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
$ 129,628
$ 1,200
3.71 %
$ 145,473
$ 1,622
4.47 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
548,084
4,717
3.45
496,614
3,790
3.06
Exempt from Federal Taxes
66,687
519
3.12
85,766
561
2.62
Loans (1)
3,466,810
47,181
5.46
3,415,140
45,600
5.36
Total Earning Assets (1)
4,211,209
53,617
5.11
4,142,993
51,573
4.99
Allowance for Credit Losses
(34,305)
(35,238)
Cash and Due From Banks
29,874
29,267
Other Assets
219,043
195,317
Total Assets
$ 4,425,821
$ 4,332,339
Deposits:
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 827,385
2,162
1.05
$ 845,041
1,941
0.92
Savings Deposits
1,596,055
8,933
2.24
1,494,930
9,367
2.51
Time Deposits over $250,000
139,256
1,052
3.03
179,980
1,726
3.85
Other Time Deposits
510,936
4,304
3.38
638,376
5,793
3.64
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,073,632
16,451
2.15
3,158,327
18,827
2.39
Borrowings
124,411
1,019
3.29
8,601
-
-
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
20,000
171
3.43
20,000
171
3.43
Finance Leases
4,896
45
3.69
4,978
42
3.38
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,222,939
17,686
2.20
3,191,906
19,040
2.39
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
715,329
690,766
Other Liabilities
41,666
43,138
Total Liabilities
3,979,934
3,925,810
Stockholders' Equity
445,887
406,529
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,425,821
$ 4,332,339
Net Interest Income
$ 35,931
$ 32,533
Net Interest Spread
2.91 %
2.60 %
Net Interest Margin
3.42 %
3.15 %
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
$ 129,628
$ 1,200
3.71 %
$ 183,252
$ 1,675
3.71 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
548,084
4,717
3.45
536,293
4,529
3.42
Exempt from Federal Taxes
66,687
519
3.12
62,524
464
3.01
Loans (1)
3,466,810
47,181
5.46
3,440,505
47,126
5.56
Total Earning Assets (1)
4,211,209
53,617
5.11
4,222,574
53,794
5.17
Allowance for Credit Losses
(34,305)
(34,370)
Cash and Due From Banks
29,874
30,253
Other Assets
219,043
221,376
Total Assets
$ 4,425,821
$ 4,439,833
Deposits:
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 827,385
2,162
1.05
$ 859,054
2,100
0.99
Savings Deposits
1,596,055
8,933
2.24
1,570,598
8,716
2.25
Time Deposits over $250,000
139,256
1,052
3.03
147,425
1,196
3.29
Other Time Deposits
510,936
4,304
3.38
638,451
5,436
3.45
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,073,632
16,451
2.15
3,215,528
17,448
2.20
Borrowings
124,411
1,019
3.29
4,265
-
-
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
20,000
171
3.43
20,000
169
3.43
Finance Leases
4,896
45
3.69
4,916
47
3.88
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,222,939
17,686
2.20
3,244,709
17,664
2.21
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
715,329
713,233
Other Liabilities
41,666
43,045
Total Liabilities
3,979,934
4,000,987
Stockholders' Equity
445,887
438,846
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,425,821
$ 4,439,833
Net Interest Income
$ 35,931
$ 36,130
Net Interest Spread
2.91 %
2.96 %
Net Interest Margin
3.42 %
3.47 %
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Year to Date Period Ended:
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
$ 156,292
$ 2,875
3.71 %
$ 145,746
$ 3,243
4.49 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
542,221
9,246
3.44
498,250
7,398
2.99
Exempt from Federal Taxes
64,617
983
3.07
88,835
1,148
2.61
Loans (1)
3,453,730
94,307
5.51
3,410,632
90,150
5.33
Total Earning Assets (1)
4,216,860
107,411
5.14
4,143,463
101,939
4.96
Allowance for Credit Losses
(34,338)
(34,469)
Cash and Due From Banks
30,062
30,385
Other Assets
220,117
189,269
Total Assets
$ 4,432,701
$ 4,328,648
Deposits:
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 843,132
4,262
1.02
$ 842,818
3,744
0.90
Savings Deposits
1,583,396
17,649
2.25
1,505,387
18,850
2.53
Time Deposits over $250,000
143,318
2,248
3.16
183,053
3,537
3.90
Other Time Deposits
574,341
9,740
3.42
615,878
11,322
3.71
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,144,187
33,899
2.17
3,147,136
37,453
2.40
Borrowings
64,671
1,019
3.18
15,949
167
2.11
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
20,000
340
3.43
20,000
340
3.43
Finance Leases
4,905
92
3.78
4,987
89
3.60
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,233,763
35,350
2.20
3,188,072
38,049
2.41
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
714,287
690,039
Other Liabilities
42,264
45,069
Total Liabilities
3,990,314
3,923,180
Stockholders' Equity
442,387
405,468
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,432,701
$ 4,328,648
Net Interest Income
$ 72,061
$ 63,890
Net Interest Spread
2.94 %
2.55 %
Net Interest Margin
3.45 %
3.11 %
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
6/30/2026
12/31/2025
Loan Portfolio
Commercial Loans
$ 173,057
$ 165,729
Commercial Real Estate Loans
837,461
818,259
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
1,010,518
983,988
Consumer Loans
1,083,169
1,076,007
Residential Real Estate Loans
1,402,854
1,393,098
Total Loans
$ 3,496,541
$ 3,453,093
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 34,055
$ 34,176
Loans Charged-off
(1,770)
(1,477)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
1,071
777
Net Loans Charged-off
(699)
(700)
Provision for Credit Losses
2,827
846
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
$ 36,183
$ 34,322
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 6,814
$ 6,415
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
1,487
2,040
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
-
-
Total Nonperforming Loans
8,301
8,455
Repossessed Assets
363
280
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 8,664
$ 8,735
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.08 %
0.08 %
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.33 %
0.10 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
1.03 %
0.99 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
435.89 %
405.94 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.24 %
0.24 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.19 %
0.20 %
Year-to-Date Period Ended:
6/30/2026
12/31/2025
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year
$ 34,322
$ 33,598
Loans Charged-off
(3,344)
(9,554)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
1,830
3,004
Net Loans Charged-off
(1,514)
(6,550)
Provision for Credit Losses
3,375
7,274
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period
$ 36,183
$ 34,322
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
0.09 %
0.19 %
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
0.20 %
0.21 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation