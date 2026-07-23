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WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.07.26 | 21:59
30,180 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income was $17.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) was $0.57, compared to $0.59 in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.99%, an increase of 3 basis points from 3.96% for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.67%, from 1.71% for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share on July 22, 2026, an increase of 4.2% from the $0.24 regular cash dividend per share declared in the second quarter of 2026.

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company," "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.48 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.57 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.59 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.53 for the second quarter of 2025.

This is the first full quarter of financial results subsequent to the acquisition of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Merger") which closed on January 31, 2026. The Company recognized merger-related expenses of $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. After the systems conversion in the third quarter 2026, the Company will recognize additional cost savings.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued improvement in our net interest margin and our strong credit quality metrics. Although loan growth was muted by higher prepayments in the second quarter, we saw strong loan origination and continue to maintain a solid loan pipeline. As our fixed rate loans reprice to higher yields, we expect that our net interest margin will continue to improve. The increase in net interest margin, as well as the expected cost savings from the acquisition, provides optimism for enhanced future earnings."

(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights as of the dates and for the periods indicated:




As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 12,215

Diluted earnings per share

0.42


0.48


0.36

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)

0.57


0.59


0.53

Return on average assets(2)

0.83 %


0.97 %


0.70 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2)

1.12 %


1.18 %


1.03 %

Return on average common equity(2)

6.33


7.32


5.57

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

10.17


11.14


7.85

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

13.29


13.36


11.59

Net interest margin(2)

3.99


3.96


3.51

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.21


1.25


1.40

Efficiency ratio

76.5


72.6


72.7

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

63.9


63.3


64.4

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

3.06


2.89


2.34

Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2)

2.56


2.52


2.32

Total assets

$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 7,070,641

Loans receivable

5,747,741


5,722,238


4,774,855

Total deposits

7,038,706


7,248,537


5,784,413

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

81.7 %


78.9 %


82.5 %

Book value per share

$ 27.13


$ 27.05


$ 26.16

Tangible book value per share(1)

19.15


19.07


18.99


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.


(2)

Annualized.


(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities decreased $36.1 million, or 2.2%, to $1.63 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.67 billion at March 31, 2026. The Company sold $38.1 million of investment securities at a pre-tax loss of $217,000 during the quarter. In addition, there were investment maturities and repayments of $35.8 million and a $6.4 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities during the second quarter of 2026. These decreases to carrying value were partially offset by investment security purchases of $44.0 million during the second quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


Change


Balance


% of

Total


Balance


% of

Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 11,823


0.7 %


$ 11,861


0.7 %


$ (38)


(0.3) %

Municipal securities

64,390


3.9


63,972


3.8


418


0.7

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

496,178


30.4


497,228


29.8


(1,050)


(0.2)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

363,713


22.2


396,816


23.7


(33,103)


(8.3)

Corporate obligations

16,423


1.0


11,580


0.7


4,843


41.8

Other asset-backed securities

18,910


1.2


19,691


1.2


(781)


(4.0)

Total

$ 971,437


59.4 %


$ 1,001,148


59.9 %


$ (29,711)


(3.0) %

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 151,363


9.3 %


$ 151,341


9.1 %


$ 22


- %

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

207,387


12.7


213,096


12.8


(5,709)


(2.7)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

303,089


18.6


303,826


18.2


(737)


(0.2)

Total

$ 661,839


40.6 %


$ 668,263


40.1 %


$ (6,424)


(1.0) %

Total investment securities

$ 1,633,276


100.0 %


$ 1,669,411


100.0 %


$ (36,135)


(2.2) %


(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable increased $25.5 million, or 0.4%, during the second quarter of 2026. New loans funded during the second quarter of 2026 were $162.2 million, an increase from new loans funded during the first quarter of 2026 of $97.0 million and new loans funded during the second quarter of 2025 of $139.9 million. Loan prepayments were higher at $102.5 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $72.5 million during the first quarter of 2026. Loan payoffs were slightly higher at $49.9 million, compared to $46.5 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $8.2 million, or 0.8%, during the second quarter of 2026, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, partially offset by new loan production of $34.5 million. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $14.1 million, or 1.2%, during the second quarter, due primarily to new loan production of $41.8 million, offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $42.9 million, or 1.7%, during the quarter, due primarily to new loan production of $55.7 million, offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Residential construction increased $13.2 million, or 10.7%, during the second quarter, due primarily to new loan production of $18.9 million, partially offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Commercial and multifamily construction loans decreased $28.5 million or 9.9%, during the quarter, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$ 1,051,269


18.3 %


$ 1,059,457


18.5 %


$ (8,188)


(0.8) %

Owner-occupied CRE

1,227,674


21.4


1,213,585


21.2


14,089


1.2

Non-owner occupied CRE

2,509,283


43.6


2,466,417


43.1


42,866


1.7

Total commercial business

4,788,226


83.3


4,739,459


82.8


48,767


1.0

Residential real estate

348,838


6.1


361,384


6.3


(12,546)


(3.5)

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

136,595


2.4


123,409


2.2


13,186


10.7

Commercial and multifamily

259,947


4.5


288,493


5.0


(28,546)


(9.9)

Total real estate construction and land
development

396,542


6.9


411,902


7.2


(15,360)


(3.7)

Consumer

214,135


3.7


209,493


3.7


4,642


2.2

Loans receivable

$ 5,747,741


100.0 %


$ 5,722,238


100.0 %


$ 25,503


0.4

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $209.8 million, or 2.9%, to $7.04 billion at June 30, 2026, from $7.25 billion at March 31, 2026.

Non-maturity deposits decreased by $138.4 million, or 2.3%, from March 31, 2026 due primarily to a decline in customer balances in noninterest bearing demand accounts as is typical in the second quarter of each year due to tax payments. Noninterest demand deposits declined mostly due a single deposit relationship which had approximately $67.0 million in funds which were deposited on a short-term basis in the first quarter of 2026 and withdrawn in the second quarter of 2026. Certificates of deposit declined $71.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 due mostly to the maturity of brokered certificates of deposit of $48.5 million.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$ 1,972,702


28.0 %


$ 2,066,383


28.5 %


$ (93,681)


(4.5) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,854,634


26.3


1,860,679


25.7


(6,045)


(0.3)

Money market accounts

1,574,835


22.4


1,588,678


21.9


(13,843)


(0.9)

Savings accounts

581,259


8.3


606,119


8.4


(24,860)


(4.1)

Total non-maturity deposits

5,983,430


85.0


6,121,859


84.5


(138,429)


(2.3)

Certificates of deposit

1,055,276


15.0


1,126,678


15.5


(71,402)


(6.3)

Total deposits

$ 7,038,706


100.0 %


$ 7,248,537


100.0 %


$ (209,831)


(2.9) %

Borrowings

Total borrowings increased $146.3 million to $166.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $20.0 million at March 31, 2026. All outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2026 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature in the third quarter of 2026.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity decreased $6.0 million, or 0.5%, to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2026. This decrease was partially due to the repurchase of 372,343 shares of the Company's common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $10.0 million, under the Company's current share repurchase plan.

The following table summarizes changes in stockholders' equity for the Company for the period indicated:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 1,115,691

Net income

17,546

Cash dividends declared on common stock

(10,002)

Common stock repurchased

(10,112)

Other comprehensive loss

(5,000)

Other

1,569

Balance, end of period

$ 1,109,692

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2026.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.2 %


13.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.7


9.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.1


12.2

Leverage ratio (2)

10.4


10.3

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.5


12.5

Total capital ratio (2)

13.4


13.5


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.


(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.03% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.06% at March 31, 2026. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average life of loans in the real estate construction and land development segment and an incremental change in the mix of loans from loans which have a higher ACL percentage to those which have a lower ACL percentage.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $844,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, compared to an $820,000 reversal of provision during the first quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $77,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, compared to a $210,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the first quarter of 2026.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("ACL on Unfunded"), and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
period

$ 60,551


$ 1,185


$ 61,736


$ 52,584


$ 1,047


$ 53,631


$ 52,160


$ 647


$ 52,807

Initial ACL recorded for
the Merger

-


-


$ -


9,339


348


$ 9,687


-


-


$ -

(Reversal of) provision
for credit losses

(844)


(77)


(921)


(820)


(210)


(1,030)


863


93


956

(Net charge-offs) /
recoveries

(234)


-


(234)


(552)


-


(552)


(494)


-


(494)

Balance, end of period

$ 59,473


$ 1,108


$ 60,581


$ 60,551


$ 1,185


$ 61,736


$ 52,529


$ 740


$ 53,269

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) decreased $15.9 million from the prior quarter due primarily to loan payoffs during the quarter. The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable decreased to 1.8% at June 30, 2026, compared to 2.1% at March 31, 2026.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$ 5,517,189


96.0 %


$ 5,497,208


96.1 %

Special Mention

125,108


2.2


103,699


1.8

Substandard

105,444


1.8


121,331


2.1

Total

$ 5,747,741


100.0 %


$ 5,722,238


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans were $15.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.0 million at March 31, 2026. Two commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $5.0 million were migrated to nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026, and both were paid off prior to the end of the quarter.

The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 14,958


$ 20,976


$ 4,438

Additions

5,988


3,388


7,922

Net principal payments

(280)


(261)


(2,041)

Payoffs

(5,156)


(7,800)


-

Charge-offs

-


(463)


(454)

Transfer to OREO

-


(741)


-

Return to accrual

-


(141)


-

Balance, end of period

$ 15,510


$ 14,958


$ 9,865

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.27 %


0.26 %


0.21 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at June 30, 2026 totaled $3.27 billion. This included on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at June 30, 2026 represented a coverage ratio of 46.5% of total deposits and 118.9% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity as of the dates indicated:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


(Dollars in thousands)

On-balance sheet liquidity




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 204,375


$ 268,143

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1)

949,021


978,332

Total on-balance sheet liquidity

$ 1,153,396


$ 1,246,475

Off-balance sheet liquidity




FRB borrowing availability

$ 339,029


$ 341,449

FHLB borrowing availability (2)

1,635,593


1,469,277

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total off-balance sheet liquidity

$ 2,119,622


$ 1,955,726

Total available liquidity

$ 3,273,018


$ 3,202,201


(1)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.


(2)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.80 billion at June 30, 2026 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity was 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.82 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.6 million, or 8.1%, during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 due to a $7.0 million increase in total interest income, offset partially by an increase in interest expense of $1.4 million. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to one additional month of income attributable to the assets and liabilities obtained in the Merger which was completed on January 31, 2026.

Net interest margin increased three basis points to 3.99% during the second quarter of 2026, from 3.96% during the first quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest margin was due primarily to the increase in yield on investments and decreases in the cost of interest bearing deposits.

The yield on interest earning assets increased two basis points to 5.21% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 5.19% for the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yield on investments of 12 basis points to 3.55% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2026.

The yield on loans receivable decreased one basis point to 5.72% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 5.73% during the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was due primarily to recovery of interest income on nonaccrual loans recognized in the first quarter of 2026 which contributed six basis points to loan yield for the first quarter of 2026 and had no impact in the second quarter of 2026. Loan yield also benefited from the incremental accretion on purchased loans in both the first and second quarter of 2026.

The following table presents the net interest margin and loan yield and the effect of the incremental accretion on purchased loans on these ratios for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025

Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Net interest margin

3.99 %


3.96 %


3.51 %

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.09) %


(0.09) %


(0.01) %

Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased

loans(1)

3.90 %


3.87 %


3.50 %







Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Loan yield

5.72 %


5.73 %


5.50 %

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.12)


(0.12)


(0.01)

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans(1)

5.60 %


5.61 %


5.49 %







Incremental accretion on purchased loans(1)

$ 1,772


$ 1,623


$ 76


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.


(2)

Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased four basis points to 1.67% for the second quarter of 2026, from 1.71% for the first quarter of 2026. This decrease was primarily due to one additional month of interest expense on deposits acquired from Olympic, which had a lower cost of deposits.

Net interest margin increased 48 basis points to 3.99% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $19.8 million, or 36.1%, during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a combination of an increase in average interest earning assets, which increased substantially as a result of the Merger, and an increase in net interest margin.

The following table provides net interest income information for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable (2)(3)

$ 5,740,927


$ 81,935


5.72 %


$ 5,412,943


$ 76,445


5.73 %


$ 4,768,558


$ 65,373


5.50 %

Taxable securities

1,635,979


14,464


3.55


1,486,343


12,570


3.43


1,374,770


11,579


3.38

Nontaxable securities (3)

15,439


128


3.33


15,662


129


3.34


15,294


137


3.59

Interest earning deposits

124,969


1,147


3.68


172,723


1,531


3.59


127,687


1,411


4.43

Total interest earning assets

7,517,314


97,674


5.21 %


7,087,671


90,675


5.19 %


6,286,309


78,500


5.01 %

Noninterest earning assets

920,006






847,331






760,634





Total assets

$ 8,437,320






$ 7,935,002






$ 7,046,943





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$ 1,090,406


$ 8,817


3.24 %


$ 1,064,676


$ 8,814


3.36 %


$ 979,997


$ 9,349


3.83 %

Savings accounts

591,458


348


0.24


540,403


315


0.24


425,703


288


0.27

Interest bearing demand and
money market accounts

3,444,901


12,226


1.42


3,303,007


11,618


1.43


2,770,352


10,513


1.52

Total interest bearing deposits

5,126,765


21,391


1.67


4,908,086


20,747


1.71


4,176,052


20,150


1.94

Junior subordinated debentures

22,455


431


7.70


22,382


430


7.79


22,165


472


8.54

Borrowings

105,131


1,036


3.95


27,111


279


4.17


245,663


2,895


4.73

Total interest bearing
liabilities

5,254,351


22,858


1.74 %


4,957,579


21,456


1.76 %


4,443,880


23,517


2.12 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,973,038






1,833,284






1,602,987





Other noninterest bearing
liabilities

97,753






95,095






120,268





Stockholders' equity

1,112,178






1,049,044






879,808





Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$ 8,437,320






$ 7,935,002






$ 7,046,943





Net interest income and spread



$ 74,816


3.47 %




$ 69,219


3.43 %




$ 54,983


2.89 %

Net interest margin





3.99 %






3.96 %






3.51 %


(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.


(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.1 million, $0.8 million and $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively, and the incremental accretion on purchased loans of $1.8 million, $1.6 million, and $76,000 for the second quarter of 2026, first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively.


(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $612,000 to $9.3 million during the second quarter of 2026 from $8.7 million during the first quarter of 2026. The increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and other fees, card revenue and BOLI income due to an additional month of income from the deposit portfolio and bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") acquired from Olympic.

Noninterest income increased $7.8 million during the second quarter of 2026 from the same period in 2025 due primarily to a $6.9 million loss recognized in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the strategic repositioning of the Company's balance sheet, and due to increases in service charges and other fees, card revenue, and BOLI income due to income from the deposit portfolio and BOLI acquired from Olympic.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year

Quarter Change


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$ 3,592


$ 3,367


$ 2,932


$ 225


6.7 %


$ 660


22.5 %

Card revenue

2,595


2,103


2,008


492


23.4


587


29.2

Loss on sale of investment securities

(217)


-


(6,854)


(217)


-


6,637


96.8

Interest rate swap fees

3


-


19


3


-


(16)


(84.2)

BOLI income

1,485


1,119


1,280


366


32.7


205


16.0

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


5


-


-


(5)


(100.0)

Other income

1,853


2,110


2,127


(257)


(12.2)


(274)


(12.9)

Total noninterest income (loss)

$ 9,311


$ 8,699


$ 1,517


$ 612


7.0 %


$ 7,794


513.8 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $7.8 million, or 13.7%, to $64.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to one additional month of expense related to the Merger, including increases related to compensation and employee benefits from increased headcount, occupancy and equipment expense primarily due to additional rent expense, and additional data processing expense due to an increase in transactional accounts and balances.

Merger related expenses, which consisted of severance expense, professional fees, core conversion costs, and contract termination costs incurred in the second quarter of 2026 were $7.5 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2026.

The following table presents merger related expenses included in noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended

Change


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


$


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$ 1,481


$ 2,733


$ (1,252)

Data processing

4,924


491


4,433

Professional services

128


1,868


(1,740)

Other expense

960


86


874

Total noninterest expense

$ 7,493


$ 5,178


$ 2,315

Noninterest expense also increased due to the increase in the amortization of intangible assets of $0.9 million, as a result of one additional month of amortization related to the acquisition of Olympic.

Noninterest expense increased $23.2 million, or 56.6%, during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 due primarily to an increase in expenses related to the Merger and the addition of Olympic operations.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$ 35,769


$ 33,972


$ 25,467


$ 1,797


5.3 %


$ 10,302


40.5 %

Occupancy and equipment

6,014


5,330


4,840


684


12.8


1,174


24.3

Data processing

10,218


5,093


3,666


5,125


100.6


6,552


178.7

Marketing

437


383


336


54


14.1


101


30.1

Professional services

939


2,842


1,122


(1,903)


(67.0)


(183)


(16.3)

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,801


1,674


1,205


127


7.6


596


49.5

Federal deposit insurance premium

881


1,037


810


(156)


(15.0)


71


8.8

Other real estate owned, net

44


4


-


40


1000.0


44


-

Amortization of intangible assets

2,957


2,058


302


899


43.7


2,655


879.1

Other expense

5,264


4,158


3,337


1,106


26.6


1,927


57.7

Total noninterest expense

$ 64,324


$ 56,551


$ 41,085


$ 7,773


13.7 %


$ 23,239


56.6 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense decreased $272,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2026 due to lower pre-tax income during the second quarter of 2026.

Income tax expense increased $934,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025 due primarily to higher pre-tax income during the second quarter of 2026.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Change


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 20,724


$ 22,397


$ 14,459


$ (1,673)


$ 6,265

Income tax expense

$ 3,178


$ 3,450


$ 2,244


$ (272)


$ 934

Effective income tax rate

15.3 %


15.4 %


15.5 %


(0.1) %


(0.2) %

Dividends

On July 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss second quarter of 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Participants may register for the call at the following link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5378922. To access the call via telephone, please dial (888) 500-3691 -- access code 53789 a few minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay through August 6, 2026 at the following link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5378922

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation (the "Company") is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company for Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank and its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of branches and loan production offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington and the Kitsap Bank name at certain branches acquired through the acquisition of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages and a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and executive orders in response thereto; previous and potential future disruptions, security breaches, insider fraud, cybersecurity incidents or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for our business, including sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation and prioritization of such rules and regulations; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; the effects of acts of war or terrorism, foreign relations, military conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control; effects of other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, including our customers' borrowing, repayment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and the concentration of large deposits from certain customers, who have deposit balances above current FDIC insurance limits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; rapid technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and financial technology companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, and financial technology companies; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the recent acquisition of Olympic, and our ability to successfully integrate Olympic's customers and operations following the acquisition; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement, costs, effects and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject, including in connection with prior acquisitions; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including as a result of the recent acquisition of Olympic; loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire, including as a result of the recent acquisition of Olympic, into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the overall health of local and national real estate markets; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; risks related to acquiring assets in or entering markets in which we have not previously operated and may not be familiar; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the availability of future equity and debt issuances and other capital raising opportunities on favorable terms; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.hf-wa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)








June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$ 102,555


$ 98,263


$ 52,587

Interest earning deposits

101,820


169,880


180,502

Cash and cash equivalents

204,375


268,143


233,089

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$1,020,125, $1,043,442 and $647,505, respectively)

971,437


1,001,148


607,522

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$607,782, $617,490 and $625,287, respectively)

661,839


668,263


674,107

Total investment securities

1,633,276


1,669,411


1,281,629

Loans receivable

5,747,741


5,722,238


4,783,266

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(59,473)


(60,551)


(52,584)

Loans receivable, net

5,688,268


5,661,687


4,730,682

Other real estate owned

755


755


-

Premises and equipment, net

98,034


100,509


74,690

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

12,653


6,072


5,163

BOLI

146,350


144,865


105,974

Accrued interest receivable

23,056


24,278


19,280

Prepaid expenses and other assets

297,501


293,429


273,925

Other intangible assets, net

47,269


50,226


1,979

Goodwill

279,029


279,029


240,939

Total assets

$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 1,972,702


$ 2,066,383


$ 1,597,650

Interest bearing deposits

5,066,004


5,182,154


4,322,549

Total deposits

7,038,706


7,248,537


5,920,199

Borrowings

166,250


20,000


20,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,497


22,424


22,350

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

93,421


91,752


83,297

Total liabilities

7,320,874


7,382,713


6,045,846







Common stock

707,889


716,432


531,100

Retained earnings

439,799


432,255


421,619

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(37,996)


(32,996)


(31,215)

Total stockholders' equity

1,109,692


1,115,691


921,504

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350







Shares outstanding

40,906,122


41,249,873


33,963,500

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)






Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 81,935


$ 76,445


$ 65,373


$ 158,380


$ 129,809

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,464


12,570


11,579


27,034


23,318

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

128


129


137


257


276

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,147


1,531


1,411


2,678


2,463

Total interest income

97,674


90,675


78,500


188,349


155,866

Interest Expense










Deposits

21,391


20,747


20,150


42,138


39,639

Junior subordinated debentures

431


430


472


861


943

Borrowings

1,036


279


2,895


1,315


6,611

Total interest expense

22,858


21,456


23,517


44,314


47,193

Net interest income

74,816


69,219


54,983


144,035


108,673

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(921)


(1,030)


956


(1,951)


1,007

Net interest income after (reversal of)
provision for credit losses

75,737


70,249


54,027


145,986


107,666

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

3,592


3,367


2,932


6,959


5,907

Card revenue

2,595


2,103


2,008


4,698


3,741

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

(217)


-


(6,854)


(217)


(10,741)

Interest rate swap fees

3


-


19


3


19

BOLI income

1,485


1,119


1,280


2,604


2,198

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


5


-


8

Other income

1,853


2,110


2,127


3,963


4,288

Total noninterest income (loss)

9,311


8,699


1,517


18,010


5,420

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

35,769


33,972


25,467


69,741


51,266

Occupancy and equipment

6,014


5,330


4,840


11,344


9,766

Data processing

10,218


5,093


3,666


15,311


7,563

Marketing

437


383


336


820


671

Professional services

939


2,842


1,122


3,781


1,856

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,801


1,674


1,205


3,475


2,425

Federal deposit insurance premium

881


1,037


810


1,918


1,622

Other real estate owned, net

44


4


-


48


-

Amortization of intangible assets

2,957


2,058


302


5,015


605

Other expense

5,264


4,158


3,337


9,422


6,694

Total noninterest expense

64,324


56,551


41,085


120,875


82,468

Income before income taxes

20,724


22,397


14,459


43,121


30,618

Income tax expense

3,178


3,450


2,244


6,628


4,492

Net income

$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 12,215


$ 36,493


$ 26,126











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.42


$ 0.49


$ 0.36


$ 0.91


$ 0.77

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.42


$ 0.48


$ 0.36


$ 0.90


$ 0.76

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.48


$ 0.48

Average shares outstanding - basic

41,079,781


38,683,375


34,028,592


39,888,198


34,037,067

Average shares outstanding - diluted

41,541,763


39,104,569


34,446,710


40,364,364


34,512,260

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:




Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable(2)(3)

$ 5,577,841


$ 158,380


5.73 %


$ 4,781,167


$ 129,809


5.48 %

Taxable securities

1,561,574


27,034


3.49


1,401,226


23,318


3.36

Nontaxable securities(3)

15,550


257


3.33


15,489


276


3.59

Interest earning deposits

148,715


2,678


3.63


111,990


2,463


4.44

Total interest earning assets

7,303,680


188,349


5.20 %


6,309,872


155,866


4.98 %

Noninterest earning assets

883,869






765,058





Total assets

$ 8,187,549






$ 7,074,930





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$ 1,077,612


$ 17,631


3.30 %


$ 980,166


$ 19,019


3.91 %

Savings accounts

566,072


663


0.24


426,010


581


0.28

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

3,374,345


23,844


1.42


2,738,197


20,039


1.48

Total interest bearing deposits

5,018,029


42,138


1.69


4,144,373


39,639


1.93

Junior subordinated debentures

22,419


861


7.74


22,126


943


8.59

Borrowings

66,337


1,315


4.00


282,768


6,611


4.71

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,106,785


44,314


1.75 %


4,449,267


47,193


2.14 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,903,547






1,617,050





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

96,432






135,358





Stockholders' equity

1,080,785






873,255





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,187,549






$ 7,074,930





Net interest income and spread



$ 144,035


3.45 %




$ 108,673


2.84 %

Net interest margin





3.98 %






3.47 %


(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.


(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.9 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and incremental accretion on purchased loans of $3.4 million and $229,000, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:






Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$ 60,551


$ 52,584


$ 52,160


$ 52,584


$ 52,468

Initial ACL recorded for PSL and PCD
loans acquired during the period

-


9,339


-


9,339


-

(Reversal of) provision for credit
losses on loans

(844)


(820)


863


(1,664)


854

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(180)


(400)


(454)


(580)


(676)

Residential real estate

-


(64)


-


(64)


-

Consumer

(89)


(119)


(104)


(208)


(258)

Total charge-offs

(269)


(583)


(558)


(852)


(934)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

4


4


18


8


44

Residential real estate

2


-


-


2


-

Consumer

29


27


46


56


97

Total recoveries

35


31


64


66


141

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(234)


(552)


(494)


(786)


(793)

Balance, end of period

$ 59,473


$ 60,551


$ 52,529


$ 59,473


$ 52,529

Net charge-offs on loans to average
loans receivable annualized

0.02 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.03 %


0.03 %



June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$ 7,437


$ 7,454


$ 6,886

Residential real estate

1,338


583


1,196

Real estate construction and land development

6,420


6,514


12,408

Consumer

315


407


486

Total nonaccrual loans

15,510


14,958


20,976

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-


67


194

Total nonperforming loans

15,510


15,025


21,170

Other real estate owned

755


755


-

Nonperforming assets

$ 16,265


$ 15,780


$ 21,170







ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.03 %


1.06 %


1.10 %

Nonaccrual loans

383.45 %


404.81 %


250.69 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.27 %


0.26 %


0.44 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.27 %


0.26 %


0.44 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19 %


0.19 %


0.30 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Earnings:










Net interest income

$ 74,816


$ 69,219


$ 58,361


$ 57,371


$ 54,983

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(921)


(1,030)


(814)


1,775


956

Noninterest income

9,311


8,699


7,987


8,325


1,517

Noninterest expense

64,324


56,551


41,483


41,615


41,085

Net income

17,546


18,947


22,237


19,169


12,215

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.42


$ 0.49


$ 0.66


$ 0.56


$ 0.36

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.42


$ 0.48


$ 0.65


$ 0.55


$ 0.36

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.66


$ 0.56


$ 0.53

Average Balances:










Loans receivable

$ 5,740,927


$ 5,412,943


$ 4,770,300


$ 4,762,648


$ 4,768,558

Total investment securities

1,651,418


1,502,005


1,301,526


1,329,616


1,390,064

Total interest earning assets

7,517,314


7,087,671


6,223,303


6,258,446


6,286,309

Total assets

8,437,320


7,935,002


6,954,110


7,006,140


7,046,943

Total interest bearing deposits

5,126,765


4,908,086


4,250,589


4,217,041


4,176,052

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,973,038


1,833,284


1,635,539


1,625,945


1,602,987

Stockholders' equity

1,112,178


1,049,044


911,454


892,280


879,808

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

0.83 %


0.97 %


1.27 %


1.09 %


0.70 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)

1.12 %


1.18 %


1.29 %


1.11 %


1.03 %

Return on average common equity (2)

6.33


7.32


9.68


8.52


5.57

Return on average tangible common
equity (1)(2)

10.17


11.14


13.33


11.86


7.85

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity (1)(2)

13.29


13.36


13.51


12.16


11.59

Efficiency ratio

76.5


72.6


62.5


63.3


72.7

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

63.9


63.3


61.5


61.9


64.4

Noninterest expense to average total
assets (2)

3.06


2.89


2.37


2.36


2.34

Adjusted noninterest expense to
average total assets(1)(2)

2.56


2.52


2.33


2.30


2.32

Net interest spread (2)

3.47


3.43


3.15


3.03


2.89

Net interest margin (2)

3.99


3.96


3.72


3.64


3.51


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.


(2)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350


$ 7,011,879


$ 7,070,641

Loans receivable

5,747,741


5,722,238


4,783,266


4,769,160


4,774,855

Total investment securities

1,633,276


1,669,411


1,281,629


1,312,857


1,346,274

Total deposits

7,038,706


7,248,537


5,920,199


5,857,464


5,784,413

Noninterest demand deposits

1,972,702


2,066,383


1,597,650


1,617,909


1,584,231

Stockholders' equity

1,109,692


1,115,691


921,504


904,064


888,212

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$ 27.13


$ 27.05


$ 27.13


$ 26.62


$ 26.16

Tangible book value per share (1)

19.15


19.07


19.98


19.46


18.99

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.2 %


13.1 %


13.2 %


12.9 %


12.6 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)

9.7


9.6


10.1


9.8


9.4

Loans to deposits ratio

81.7


78.9


80.8


81.4


82.5

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.1 %


12.2 %


12.7 %


12.4 %


12.2 %

Leverage ratio

10.4


10.3


10.8


10.5


10.3

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.5


12.5


13.1


12.8


12.6

Total capital ratio

13.4


13.5


14.1


13.8


13.6

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.03 %


1.06 %


1.10 %


1.13 %


1.10 %

Nonaccrual loans

383.4


404.8


250.7


306.5


532.5

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.27


0.26


0.44


0.37


0.21

Nonperforming loans to loans
receivable

0.27


0.26


0.44


0.44


0.39

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19


0.19


0.30


0.30


0.26

Net charge-offs on loans to average
loans receivable (3)

0.02


0.04


0.04


0.01


0.04

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$ 125,108


$ 103,699


$ 71,122


$ 100,160


$ 114,146

Substandard

105,444


121,331


116,823


94,377


99,715

Other Metrics:










Number of branches

66


65


50


50


50

Deposits per branch

$ 106,647


$ 111,516


$ 118,404


$ 117,149


$ 115,688

Average number of full-time equivalent
employees

976


905


742


749


745

Average assets per full-time
equivalent employee

8,645


8,768


9,372


9,354


9,459


(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.


(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.


(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169


$ 12,215

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

217


-


-


-


6,854

Exclude merger related costs

7,493


5,178


385


635


-

Exclude gain on sale of premises
and equipment

-


-


-


-


(5)

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)


(1,438)

Exclude tax expense related to
BOLI restructuring

-


-


-


-


515

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 23,637


$ 23,038


$ 22,541


$ 19,671


$ 18,141











Average number of diluted shares
outstanding

41,541,763


39,104,569


34,405,793


34,413,386


34,446,710











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.42


$ 0.48


$ 0.65


$ 0.55


$ 0.36

Adjusted diluted earnings per share
(non-GAAP)

$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.66


$ 0.56


$ 0.53

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Adjusted Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"):

Net income (GAAP)

$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169


$ 12,215

Exclude (gain) loss on sale of
investment securities, net

217


-


-


-


6,854

Exclude merger related costs

7,493


5,178


385


635


-

Exclude gain on sale of premise
and equipment

-


-


-


-


(5)

Exclude tax effect of adjustments

(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)


(1,438)

Exclude tax expense related to
BOLI restructuring

-


-


-


-


515

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 23,637


$ 23,038


$ 22,541


$ 19,671


$ 18,141











Average ("Avg") total assets

$ 8,437,320


$ 7,935,002


$ 6,954,110


$ 7,006,140


$ 7,046,943











ROAA, annualized (GAAP)

0.83 %


0.97 %


1.27 %


1.09 %


0.70 %

Adjusted ROAA, annualized (non-
GAAP)

1.12 %


1.18 %


1.29 %


1.11 %


1.03 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,109,692


$ 1,115,691


$ 921,504


$ 904,064


$ 888,212

Exclude intangible assets

(326,298)


(329,255)


(242,918)


(243,203)


(243,487)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 783,394


$ 786,436


$ 678,586


$ 660,861


$ 644,725











Total assets (GAAP)

$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350


$ 7,011,879


$ 7,070,641

Exclude intangible assets

(326,298)


(329,255)


(242,918)


(243,203)


(243,487)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 8,104,268


$ 8,169,149


$ 6,724,432


$ 6,768,676


$ 6,827,154











Stockholders' equity to total assets
(GAAP)

13.2 %


13.1 %


13.2 %


12.9 %


12.6 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (non-GAAP)

9.7 %


9.6 %


10.1 %


9.8 %


9.4 %











Shares outstanding

40,906,122


41,249,873


33,963,500


33,956,738


33,953,194











Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 27.13


$ 27.05


$ 27.13


$ 26.62


$ 26.16

Tangible book value per share (non-
GAAP)

$ 19.15


$ 19.07


$ 19.98


$ 19.46


$ 18.99

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169


$ 12,215

Add amortization of intangible
assets

2,957


2,058


285


284


302

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(621)


(432)


(60)


(60)


(63)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 19,882


$ 20,573


$ 22,462


$ 19,393


$ 12,454











Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 19,882


$ 20,573


$ 22,462


$ 19,393


$ 12,454

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

217


-


-


-


6,854

Exclude merger related costs

7,493


5,178


385


635


-

Exclude gain on sale of premises
and equipment

-


-


-


-


(5)

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)


(1,438)

Exclude tax expense related to
BOLI restructuring

-


-


-


-


515

Adjusted tangible net income (non-
GAAP)

$ 25,973


$ 24,664


$ 22,766


$ 19,895


$ 18,380











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,112,178


$ 1,049,044


$ 911,454


$ 892,280


$ 879,808

Exclude average intangible assets

(328,166)


(300,391)


(243,069)


(243,350)


(243,651)

Average tangible common
stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 784,012


$ 748,653


$ 668,385


$ 648,930


$ 636,157











Return on average common equity,
annualized (GAAP)

6.33 %


7.32 %


9.68 %


8.52 %


5.57 %

Return on average tangible common equity,
annualized (non-GAAP)

10.17 %


11.14 %


13.33 %


11.86 %


7.85 %

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity, annualized (non-
GAAP)

13.29 %


13.36 %


13.51 %


12.16 %


11.59 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Ratio:

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 64,324


$ 56,551


$ 41,483


$ 41,615


$ 41,085

Exclude merger related costs

7,493


5,178


385


635


-

Exclude amortization of intangible
assets

2,957


2,058


285


284


302

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-
GAAP)

$ 53,874


$ 49,315


$ 40,813


$ 40,696


$ 40,783











Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 74,816


$ 69,219


$ 58,361


$ 57,371


$ 54,983











Total noninterest income (GAAP)

$ 9,311


$ 8,699


$ 7,987


$ 8,325


$ 1,517

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

217


-


-


-


6,854

Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment

-


-


-


-


(5)

Adjusted total noninterest income
(non-GAAP)

$ 9,528


$ 8,699


$ 7,987


$ 8,325


$ 8,366











Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

76.5 %


72.6 %


62.5 %


63.3 %


72.7 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

63.9 %


63.3 %


61.5 %


61.9 %


64.4 %











Average Total assets

$ 8,437,320


$ 7,935,002


$ 6,954,110


$ 7,006,140


$ 7,046,943











Noninterest expense to average
assets (GAAP) (1)

3.06 %


2.89 %


2.37 %


2.36 %


2.34 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to
average assets (non-GAAP) (1)

2.56 %


2.52 %


2.33 %


2.30 %


2.32 %

(1) Annualized.










HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes presenting loan yield and net interest margin excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off our balance sheet.


Three Months Ended


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$ 81,935


$ 76,445


$ 65,373

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

1,772


1,623


76

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$ 80,163


$ 74,822


$ 65,297







Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$ 5,740,927


$ 5,412,943


$ 4,768,558







Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

5.72 %


5.73 %


5.50 %

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans,
annualized (non-GAAP)

5.60 %


5.61 %


5.49 %







Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Net interest income before provision (GAAP)

$ 74,816


$ 69,219


$ 54,983

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

1,772


1,623


76

Adjusted net interest income before provision (non-GAAP)

$ 73,044


$ 67,596


$ 54,907







Average Interest earning assets (GAAP)

$ 7,517,314


$ 7,087,671


$ 6,286,309







Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.99 %


3.96 %


3.51 %

Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans

(non-GAAP)

3.90 %


3.87 %


3.50 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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