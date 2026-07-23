Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Secures Enterprise B2B Distributor Win with HawkSearch and AI Shopping Assistant

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a large North American B2B distributor has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery and AI-assisted shopping experiences across its eCommerce platform. Following a competitive evaluation process, the distributor committed to also deploying Smart Response and Search Assistant, further expanding its investment in AI-powered commerce technology.

AI-Powered Shopping Experiences for Complex B2B Buying Journeys

The distributor operates in a complex B2B commerce environment where buyers depend on accurate product discovery, intuitive navigation, and relevant search results to efficiently locate products across large catalogs. HawkSearch was selected for its ability to deliver advanced merchandising controls, highly relevant search experiences, and AI-powered product discovery capabilities that help buyers find products more quickly and confidently.

In addition to core search and merchandising functionality, the customer plans to implement Smart Responses and Search Assistant to support more intelligent buyer interactions. These AI-powered capabilities help guide shoppers through the purchasing process, reducing friction while delivering a more personalized and efficient product discovery experience to their customers.

AI Shopping Assistants Gain Traction in B2B Commerce

As B2B eCommerce organizations seek to simplify their customers increasingly complex purchasing journeys, in addition to traditional site search, many are investing in AI-powered shopping assistants that help buyers discover products, evaluate options, and complete purchases more efficiently. HawkSearch combines search, merchandising, personalization, and AI-powered assistance within a unified product discovery platform designed for enterprise commerce environments.

The customer's decision to adopt both HawkSearch and AI Shopping Assistant technology reflects growing enterprise demand for intelligent buying experiences that improve customer engagement while maximizing the value of digital commerce investments.

"Enterprise ecommerce organizations are moving beyond traditional site search and adopting AI-powered shopping assistants that help buyers discover products, evaluate options, and purchase with greater confidence," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Many AI shopping assistants operate independently from the merchandising systems that influence buying decisions. By combining AI Shopping Assistant capabilities with merchandising, search relevance, and product discovery in a unified platform, HawkSearch helps organizations deliver more relevant guidance, better product recommendations, and more effective buying journeys. This win reflects the growing demand for integrated AI commerce solutions that help customers find products faster and make more informed purchasing decisions."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-secures-enterprise-b2b-distributor-win-with-hawksearch-1194988