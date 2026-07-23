InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital awarded another injunction against Disney by Pan-European Court

WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has been awarded another injunction against Disney by the Unified Patent Court (UPC). The UPC is a pan-European patent court which issues decisions that apply across multiple countries in the European Union (EU).

The Düsseldorf Local Division of the UPC ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney's infringement of an InterDigital patent covering certain video encoding techniques related to HEVC and confirmed the validity of this patent. The injunction against Disney spans 11 EU countries, including France, Germany and Italy. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Düsseldorf court is the second injunction related to encoding for HEVC that InterDigital has received from the UPC against Disney.

Other injunctions have been issued by national courts in Germany and Brazil over Disney's infringement of InterDigital's intellectual property related to high dynamic range (HDR) technology, the dynamic overlaying of multiple video streams, casting video content over different devices, and additional compression technologies related to HEVC and AVC.

"Encoding for HEVC is a key component of the high-quality, premium viewing experience that streaming companies like Disney use to justify higher subscription prices," said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "InterDigital has invested heavily in the development of advanced video encoding technologies and we remain committed to receiving a fair return for Disney's ongoing use of our patented innovations."

About InterDigital-

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1716