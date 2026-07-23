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WKN: A0YG4U | ISIN: US3208661062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.26 | 15:38
48,810 US-Dollar
+0,64 % +0,310
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FIRST MID BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

MATTOON, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights

  • Net income of $27.8 million, or $1.04 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted quarterly net income of $33.4 million, or $1.26 diluted EPS
  • Successfully completed the bank merger of Two Rivers Bank & Trust ("Two Rivers") into First Mid Bank & Trust ("First Mid")
  • Total loans of $6.93 billion, quarterly decrease of $9.9 million
  • Total deposits of $7.57 billion, quarterly increase of $23.9 million
  • Tangible book value per share increased 3.7% during the quarter to $31.15
  • Net interest margin, tax equivalent expanded to 3.79%, quarterly increase of 1 basis point
  • Quarterly adjusted return on average assets of 1.45%
  • Repurchased 21,872 shares and the Board of Directors declared a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share

"First Mid delivered strong results for the period, highlighted by a record high quarter of earnings and a successful integration with Two Rivers. Despite the nonrecurring expenses tied to the integration, we grew our tangible book value at a solid pace and continued to deploy capital to build long-term shareholder value through opportunistic share repurchases, increasing our dividend, and paying off higher cost subordinated debt. The employees and customers of Two Rivers have embraced us like no other and I am really excited about our future," said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $79.7 million, an increase of $8.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of two additional months of Two Rivers' results as compared to the first quarter, repricing benefits from retention of maturing loans at higher rates, and prudent deployment and management of cash coming off the investment portfolio and on the balance sheet. Accretion income for the second quarter was $3.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the additional months from Two Rivers.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased $15.8 million, or 24.7%. Interest income was higher by $21.5 million, inclusive of a $0.4 million increase in accretion income. Interest expense was higher by $5.7 million compared to the second quarter of last year primarily from higher overall deposit balances including the addition of Two Rivers.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.79% for the second quarter of 2026 representing an increase of 1 basis point over the prior quarter. The yield on earning assets improved by 9 basis points for the second quarter while the average cost of funds increased 8 basis points with the additional months from Two Rivers and overall deposit pricing competition.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $6.93 billion, representing a decrease of $9.9 million for the quarter on a combination of elevated payoffs and disciplined pricing decisions. The decrease for the quarter was primarily in multifamily residential properties and agricultural operating loans. The decline in the multifamily portfolio primarily occurred from collateral sales and subsequent payoffs. Both declines occurred in legacy markets and were not Two Rivers related. The Iowa loan portfolio balances have remained steady.

Asset Quality
Asset quality for the quarter was consistent with the prior period as the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") ended the period at $87.0 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.25%, which was in line with the first quarter of 2026. In addition to the overall ACL, an unearned discount of $40.9 million remains at quarter end. Provision expenses were recorded in the amount of $1.5 million and net charge-offs totaled $1.4 million during the quarter.

Overall criticized assets declined by $9.7 million during the quarter. Special mention loans decreased by $40.5 million to $139.2 million. Substandard loans increased by $30.8 million to $139.9 million. The migration from special mention to substandard was primarily from downgrades in the agricultural segment. This continues to be driven by strained cash flows; however borrower balance sheets remain strong, with no significant losses anticipated from this segment. At the end of the second quarter, non-performing loans totaled $41.3 million, a decrease of $2.8 million during the quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.60%, which was a decrease from 0.63% in the prior quarter. The ACL to non-performing loans ratio was 211%, an increase from the prior quarter primarily from the decline in non-performing loans in the quarter. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.53% in the prior quarter to 0.51% in the current period.

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $7.57 billion, which represented an increase of $23.9 million from the prior quarter. Money market accounts had the largest growth compared to the prior quarter with a $66.4 million increase. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter was 1.98%, an increase of 8 basis points from the end of the previous quarter, partially due to two additional months of Two Rivers as well as continued deposit pricing competition.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $28.8 million compared to $26.4 million in the prior quarter and $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenues for the quarter were $8.2 million. Revenues increased $1.8 million compared to the first quarter which included two additional months of Two Rivers wealth management revenues. Overall Ag Services revenue was $1.9 million in the period compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Insurance commissions for the quarter were $8.9 million, which was an increase of $1.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. Second quarter insurance commissions were $1.9 million lower than the first quarter due to the seasonality of contingent revenues.

Non-Interest Expenses
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $70.6 million compared to $60.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. During the quarter, acquisition-related expenses related to Two Rivers totaled $7.1 million. In addition to one-time merger-related expenses, the Company's annual merit and promotional cycle occurred in April leading to an increase in salaries and benefits expense.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter of 2026 was 54.39% compared to 55.86% in the prior quarter and 58.09% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company's capital levels remained strong and above the "well capitalized" levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.41%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.87%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.40%
Leverage ratio10.92%

Tangible book value per share increased $1.11, or 3.7% during the second quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by earnings and a decrease of $3.9 million in the unrealized loss position in the Company's investment portfolio. During the quarter, the Company paid off $27.5 million of subordinated debt with $7.5 million in cash on hand and $20.0 million from a new term note financed at a lower rate.

The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.01 to its quarterly dividend to $0.26 payable on September 1st, 2026 to the shareholders of record as of August 18th, 2026.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $9.2 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Wisconsin, and Iowa and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted EPS," "Efficiency Ratio," "Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent," "Tangible Book Value per Common Share," "Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share," "Adjusted Return on Average Assets," and "Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity". Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation tables herein for reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), such as discussions of the completed merger of Two Rivers Bank & Trust ("Two Rivers") into First Mid Bank & Trust ("First Mid"), the Company's pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, capital management, and planned schedules. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company, are identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions.

Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of the Company and First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the market areas of the Company and First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines.

Additional information concerning the Company, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Director of Investor Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Jordan Read
Chief Financial and Risk Officer
217-258-3528
jread@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow -

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
As of
June 30, December 31, June 30,
2026 2025 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents- 303,853 - 254,920 - 190,017
Investment securities 1,290,563 1,085,499 1,085,701
Loans (including loans held for sale) 6,934,342 6,011,374 5,766,999
Less allowance for credit losses (86,989- (74,875- (71,160-
Net loans 6,847,353 5,936,499 5,695,839
Premises and equipment, net 101,879 90,782 97,740
Goodwill and intangibles, net 273,456 253,016 255,547
Bank Owned Life Insurance 187,134 174,915 172,333
Other assets 205,729 171,027 183,298
Total assets- 9,209,967 - 7,966,658 - 7,680,475
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing- 1,486,592 - 1,392,534 - 1,321,446
Interest bearing 6,084,952 5,002,739 4,868,753
Total deposits 7,571,544 6,395,273 6,190,199
Repurchase agreements with customers 196,991 196,716 193,941
Other borrowings 209,567 270,000 245,000
Junior subordinated debentures 32,705 24,454 24,384
Subordinated debt 34,077 60,008 79,590
Other liabilities 63,339 61,515 53,221
Total liabilities 8,108,223 7,007,966 6,786,335
Total stockholders' equity 1,101,744 958,692 894,140
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 9,209,967 - 7,966,658 - 7,680,475
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data and share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans- 102,668 - 84,784 - 193,654 - 164,702
Interest on investment securities 9,375 6,895 17,260 13,672
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 2,841 1,722 4,590 2,586
Total interest income 114,884 93,401 215,504 180,960
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits 30,328 24,964 55,102 48,686
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,030 1,218 2,055 2,398
Interest on other borrowings 2,579 2,043 4,977 3,874
Interest on subordinated debt 710 849 1,880 1,798
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 578 464 1,046 932
Total interest expense 35,225 29,538 65,060 57,688
Net interest income 79,659 63,863 150,444 123,272
Provision for credit losses 1,545 2,567 4,143 4,219
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 78,114 61,296 146,301 119,053
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues 8,206 5,394 14,581 11,205
Insurance commissions 8,870 7,840 19,677 17,765
Service charges 3,459 2,995 6,539 5,896
Net securities gains/(losses) 63 0 83 (181-
Mortgage banking revenues 814 1,070 1,535 1,781
ATM/debit card revenue 4,799 4,636 8,934 8,282
Other 2,622 1,658 3,925 3,709
Total non-interest income 28,833 23,593 55,274 48,457
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 38,460 33,623 73,476 65,371
Net occupancy and equipment expense 10,892 7,869 20,718 16,348
Net other real estate owned expense 218 75 430 176
FDIC insurance 1,063 873 2,003 1,722
Amortization of intangible assets 3,878 3,121 7,179 6,352
Stationery and supplies 311 367 613 798
Legal and professional expense 2,760 2,757 5,460 5,833
ATM/debit card expense 2,218 1,144 4,025 2,975
Marketing and donations 818 777 1,642 1,629
Other 10,009 4,156 15,806 8,030
Total non-interest expense 70,627 54,762 131,352 109,234
Income before income taxes 36,320 30,127 70,223 58,276
Income taxes 8,531 6,689 16,107 12,667
Net income- 27,789 - 23,438 - 54,116 - 45,609
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share- 1.05 - 0.98 - 2.11 - 1.91
Diluted earnings per common share 1.04 0.98 2.10 1.90
Weighted average shares outstanding 26,458,805 23,867,592 25,622,671 23,863,229
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,604,784 23,988,974 25,754,019 23,974,183
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans - 102,668 - 90,986 - 86,972 - 87,020 - 84,784
Interest on investment securities 9,375 7,885 7,552 7,659 6,895
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 2,841 1,749 1,371 1,456 1,722
Total interest income 114,884 100,620 95,895 96,135 93,401
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits 30,328 24,774 24,462 25,179 24,964
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,030 1,025 987 1,105 1,218
Interest on other borrowings 2,579 2,398 2,341 2,186 2,043
Interest on subordinated debt 710 1,170 1,142 850 849
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 578 468 433 452 464
Total interest expense 35,225 29,835 29,365 29,772 29,538
Net interest income 79,659 70,785 66,530 66,363 63,863
Provision for credit losses 1,545 2,598 2,349 3,353 2,567
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 78,114 68,187 64,181 63,010 61,296
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues 8,206 6,375 6,591 5,145 5,394
Insurance commissions 8,870 10,807 7,441 7,089 7,840
Service charges 3,459 3,080 3,161 3,240 2,995
Net securities gains/(losses) 63 20 (398- (1,930- 0
Mortgage banking revenues 814 721 624 1,255 1,070
ATM/debit card revenue 4,799 4,135 3,947 4,182 4,636
Other 2,622 1,303 319 3,928 1,658
Total non-interest income 28,833 26,441 21,685 22,909 23,593
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 38,460 35,016 35,674 33,570 33,623
Net occupancy and equipment expense 10,892 9,826 11,035 9,196 7,869
Net other real estate owned expense 218 212 146 217 75
FDIC insurance 1,063 940 880 874 873
Amortization of intangible assets 3,878 3,301 2,963 3,128 3,121
Stationery and supplies 311 302 561 411 367
Legal and professional expense 2,760 2,700 2,459 2,454 2,757
ATM/debit card expense 2,218 1,807 1,918 2,052 1,144
Marketing and donations 818 824 760 959 777
Other 10,009 5,797 (529- 4,285 4,156
Total non-interest expense 70,627 60,725 55,867 57,146 54,762
Income before income taxes 36,320 33,903 29,999 28,773 30,127
Income taxes 8,531 7,576 6,321 6,311 6,689
Net income - 27,789 - 26,327 - 23,678 - 22,462 - 23,438
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share - 1.05 - 1.06 - 0.99 - 0.94 - 0.98
Diluted earnings per common share 1.04 1.06 0.99 0.94 0.98
Weighted average shares outstanding 26,458,805 24,777,247 23,891,160 23,876,020 23,867,592
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,604,784 24,893,802 24,000,061 23,997,198 23,988,974
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Loan Portfolio
Construction and land development - 361,748 - 316,723 - 360,687 - 336,795 - 298,812
Farm real estate loans 422,537 400,783 373,408 367,473 381,517
1-4 Family residential properties 733,869 734,053 489,854 495,537 495,787
Multifamily residential properties 390,847 456,185 339,482 330,549 360,604
Commercial real estate 2,923,176 2,948,024 2,564,670 2,432,180 2,393,640
Loans secured by real estate 4,832,177 4,855,768 4,128,101 3,962,534 3,930,360
Agricultural operating loans 356,814 370,931 308,275 311,594 306,374
Commercial and industrial loans 1,502,951 1,499,079 1,381,598 1,349,863 1,324,653
Consumer loans 35,478 39,597 31,918 36,317 41,604
All other loans 206,922 178,901 161,482 163,730 164,008
Total loans 6,934,342 6,944,276 6,011,374 5,824,038 5,766,999
Deposit Portfolio
Non-interest bearing demand deposits - 1,486,592 - 1,489,747 - 1,392,534 - 1,450,244 - 1,321,446
Interest bearing demand deposits 2,435,498 2,394,069 2,095,370 1,901,516 1,947,744
Savings deposits 711,999 781,451 639,412 617,311 632,925
Money Market 1,373,685 1,307,240 1,138,464 1,184,964 1,206,140
Time deposits 1,563,770 1,575,132 1,129,493 1,135,508 1,081,944
Total deposits 7,571,544 7,547,639 6,395,273 6,289,543 6,190,199
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans - 41,293 - 44,074 - 31,948 - 22,199 - 21,895
Non-performing assets 47,098 49,621 34,807 23,670 23,572
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,370 1,500 399 1,588 1,458
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 210.66- 196.98- 234.37- 328.51- 325.00-
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.25- 1.25- 1.25- 1.25- 1.23-
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.60- 0.63- 0.53- 0.38- 0.38-
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51- 0.53- 0.44- 0.30- 0.31-
Special Mention loans 139,154 179,648 120,510 61,195 81,815
Substandard and Doubtful loans 139,902 109,127 79,956 75,309 39,031
Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding 26,594,524 26,609,307 23,986,299 23,996,833 23,988,845
Book value per common share - 41.43 - 40.46 - 39.97 - 38.85 - 37.27
Tangible book value per share (1) 31.15 30.04 29.42 28.21 26.62
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1) 35.09 34.12 33.64 32.79 32.07
Market price of stock 48.09 41.19 39.00 37.88 37.49
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics
End of period earning assets - 8,496,204 - 8,574,933 - 7,325,978 - 7,101,811 - 6,924,934
Average earning assets 8,520,559 7,670,723 7,168,176 7,014,675 6,975,783
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.45- 5.36- 5.35- 5.48- 5.41-
Average rate on cost of funds 1.75- 1.67- 1.71- 1.75- 1.75-
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.79- 3.78- 3.73- 3.80- 3.72-
Return on average assets 1.20- 1.26- 1.21- 1.17- 1.20-
Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.45- 1.37- 1.30- 1.21- 1.23-
Return on average common equity 10.19- 10.45- 10.01- 9.95- 10.52-
Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 12.25- 11.29- 10.71- 10.34- 10.80-
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 54.39- 55.86- 57.55- 58.75- 58.09-
Full-time equivalent employees 1,316 1,335 1,170 1,178 1,190
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
QTD Average Average
Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Interest bearing deposits- 328,363 - 2,801 3.42-
Federal funds sold 793 6 3.03-
Certificates of deposits investments 3,350 34 4.07-
Investment Securities 1,247,888 9,868 3.16-
Loans (net of unearned income) 6,940,165 102,976 5.95-
Total interest earning assets 8,520,559 115,685 5.45-
NONEARNING ASSETS
Other nonearning assets 793,920
Allowance for loan losses (87,449-
Total assets- 9,227,030
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits- 3,855,881 - 17,237 1.79-
Savings deposits 757,972 464 0.25-
Time deposits 1,543,651 12,628 3.28-
Total interest bearing deposits 6,157,504 30,329 1.98-
Repurchase agreements 200,906 1,030 2.06-
FHLB advances 242,163 2,115 3.50-
Subordinated debt 36,897 710 7.72-
Jr. subordinated debentures 34,045 578 6.81-
Other debt 37,149 464 5.01-
Total borrowings 551,161 4,897 3.56-
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,708,665 35,226 2.11-
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 1,365,854 Avg Cost of Funds1.75-
Other liabilities 62,134
Stockholders' equity 1,090,377
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity- 9,227,030
Net Interest Earnings / Spread - 80,459 3.34-
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.79-
Net interest margin, tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Net interest income as reported - 79,659 - 70,785 - 66,530 - 66,363 - 63,863
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 80,459 71,581 67,314 67,143 64,634
Average earning assets 8,520,559 7,670,723 7,168,176 7,014,675 6,975,783
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.79- 3.78- 3.73- 3.80- 3.72-
Common stockholder's equity - 1,101,744 - 1,076,626 - 958,692 - 932,179 - 894,140
Goodwill and intangibles, net 273,456 277,347 253,016 255,217 255,547
Common shares outstanding 26,595 26,609 23,986 23,997 23,989
Tangible Book Value per common share - 31.15 - 30.04 - 29.42 - 28.21 - 26.62
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (104,824- (108,708- (101,301- (110,012- (130,710-
Adjusted tangible book value per common share- 35.09 - 34.12 - 33.64 - 32.79 - 32.07
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation
Net Income - GAAP - 27,789 - 26,327 - 23,678 - 22,462 - 23,438
Adjustments (post-tax) (1)
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales (50- (16- 314 1,525 -
Net loss on subordinated debt repayment 74 - 237 - -
Net loss on other investments - 422 349 - -
Technology project expenses - 25 761 360 246
Net gain on real estate - - (443- (1,033- -
Severance expense - - - 15 -
Integration and acquisition expenses 5,586 1,690 434 13 3
Total adjustments (non-GAAP)- 5,610 - 2,122 - 1,652 - 880 - 249
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP- 33,399 - 28,449 - 25,330 - 23,342 - 23,687
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)- 1.26 - 1.14 - 1.06 - 0.97 - 0.99
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.45- 1.37- 1.30- 1.21- 1.23-
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 12.25- 11.29- 10.71- 10.34- 10.80-
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
Noninterest expense - GAAP- 70,627 - 60,725 - 55,867 - 57,146 - 54,762
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (218- (212- (76- (217- (75-
Amortization of intangibles (3,878- (3,301- (2,963- (3,128- (3,121-
Gain/(loss) on real estate - - 560 (95- -
Severance expense - - - (19- -
Technology project expense - (32- (963- (456- (311-
Integration and acquisition expenses (7,071- (2,139- (549- (17- (4-
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)- 59,460 - 55,041 - 51,876 - 53,214 - 51,251
Net interest income -GAAP- 79,659 - 70,785 - 66,530 - 66,363 - 63,863
Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 800 796 784 780 771
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)- 80,459 - 71,581 - 67,314 - 67,143 - 64,634
Noninterest income - GAAP- 28,833 - 26,441 - 21,685 - 22,909 - 23,593
Gain on real estate sales - - - (1,403- -
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales (63- (20- 398 1,930 -
Net loss on subordinated debt repayment 94 - 300 - -
Net loss on other investments - 534 442 - -
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)- 28,864 - 26,955 - 22,825 - 23,436 - 23,593
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)- 109,323 - 98,536 - 90,139 - 90,579 - 88,227
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.39- 55.86- 57.55- 58.75- 58.09-
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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