20/20 Biolabs Inc.: 20/20 BioLabs Announces Standstill Agreement with Streeterville Capital Regarding Series E Convertible Preferred Stock

Agreement Temporarily Restricts Preferred-to-Common Stock Conversions Below a Defined Price Threshold, Mitigating Potential Near-Term Dilution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (the "Company"), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that it has entered into a standstill agreement (the "Agreement") with Streeterville Capital, LLC ("Streeterville") relating to the Company's outstanding Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock"). The Agreement became effective on July 16, 2026.

Under the terms of the Agreement, during the 120-day period beginning on the date of the Agreement, Streeterville has agreed not to convert any shares of Series E Preferred Stock into shares of the Company's common stock unless, on a given trading day, the common stock trades at a price at least 10% above the "Minimum Price" (as defined under Nasdaq Rule 5635) (the "Standstill") provided that the Standstill shall terminate immediately upon the occurrence of any breach of the Agreement or any Event of Default (as defined in the Certificate of Designation for the Series E Preferred Stock). The Agreement temporarily limits potential dilution from conversions of the Series E Preferred Stock while preserving the existing rights and obligations of both parties under the related transaction documents.

Upon expiration or termination of the Standstill, Streeterville may resume converting shares of the Series E Preferred Stock in accordance with the terms of the applicable transaction documents. Except as expressly provided in the Agreement, the Series E Preferred Stock and all related transaction documents remain in full force and effect.

Additional information regarding the Agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest's affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected effects of the Agreement, including its anticipated impact on conversion activity, dilution and the trading market for the Company's common stock, as well as the Company's business strategy and prospects. These statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Agreement will have the intended effects, that the standstill will not terminate early, or that Streeterville will not convert shares of Series E Preferred Stock following the standstill period. Additional factors are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us