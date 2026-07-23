Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
23 July 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2026 Results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst Perkins Coie UK LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 23 July 2026 at 11am.
All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Total votes cast (excluding withheld)
% of issued share capital voted
Votes withheld
1. To receive and adopt the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements
44,423,206
99.99
3,126
0.01
44,426,332
80.74
210,486
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
43,892,643
98.34
741,290
1.66
44,633,933
81.11
2,885
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
44,203,445
99.04
428,651
0.96
44,632,096
81.11
4,722
4. To declare a final dividend
44,636,060
99.99
163
0.01
44,636,223
81.12
595
5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company
40,232,894
90.59
4,179,208
9.41
44,412,102
80.71
224,716
6. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company
44,633,587
99.99
767
0.01
44,634,354
81.11
2,464
7. To re-elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company
44,629,525
99.99
4,829
0.01
44,634,354
81.11
2,464
8. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company
44,177,612
98.98
457,205
1.02
44,634,817
81.11
2,001
9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company
44,176,991
98.97
457,866
1.03
44,634,857
81.11
1,961
10. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company
44,180,302
98.98
454,516
1.02
44,634,818
81.11
2,000
11. To re-elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company
44,177,196
98.97
457,560
1.03
44,634,756
81.11
2,062
12. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company
44,631,064
99.99
3,901
0.01
44,634,965
81.11
1,853
13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
44,631,171
99.99
3,442
0.01
44,634,613
81.11
2,205
14. To authorise political donations and expenditure
44,607,808
99.94
27,294
0.06
44,635,102
81.12
1,716
15. To authorise the Board to allot shares
44,068,668
98.73
565,852
1.27
44,634,520
81.11
2,298
16. To approve amendments to the
rules of the Oxford
Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan
44,481,854
99.66
151,364
0.34
44,633,218
81.11
3,600
17. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *
43,934,782
98.43
700,230
1.57
44,635,012
81.11
1,806
18. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment *
43,092,006
96.54
1,542,831
3.46
44,634,837
81.11
1,981
19. To authorise the purchase of own shares *
44,605,441
99.99
4,693
0.01
44,610,134
81.07
26,684
20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *
44,068,344
98.73
567,863
1.27
44,636,207
81.12
611
21. To adopt new Articles of Association for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association.*
44,630,782
99.99
1,823
0.01
44,632,605
81.11
4,213
* Indicates a special resolution.
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 21 July 2026, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 55,026,842 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.3.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
sarah.harvey@oxinst.com