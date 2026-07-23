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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
34,800 Euro
+1,75 % +0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,20036,20016:02
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM

Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2026 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst Perkins Coie UK LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 23 July 2026 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes cast (excluding withheld)

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1. To receive and adopt the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements

44,423,206

99.99

3,126

0.01

44,426,332

80.74

210,486

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

43,892,643

98.34

741,290

1.66

44,633,933

81.11

2,885

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

44,203,445

99.04

428,651

0.96

44,632,096

81.11

4,722

4. To declare a final dividend

44,636,060

99.99

163

0.01

44,636,223

81.12

595

5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company

40,232,894

90.59

4,179,208

9.41

44,412,102

80.71

224,716

6. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company

44,633,587

99.99

767

0.01

44,634,354

81.11

2,464

7. To re-elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company

44,629,525

99.99

4,829

0.01

44,634,354

81.11

2,464

8. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company

44,177,612

98.98

457,205

1.02

44,634,817

81.11

2,001

9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company

44,176,991

98.97

457,866

1.03

44,634,857

81.11

1,961

10. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company

44,180,302

98.98

454,516

1.02

44,634,818

81.11

2,000

11. To re-elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company

44,177,196

98.97

457,560

1.03

44,634,756

81.11

2,062

12. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company

44,631,064

99.99

3,901

0.01

44,634,965

81.11

1,853

13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration

44,631,171

99.99

3,442

0.01

44,634,613

81.11

2,205

14. To authorise political donations and expenditure

44,607,808

99.94

27,294

0.06

44,635,102

81.12

1,716

15. To authorise the Board to allot shares

44,068,668

98.73

565,852

1.27

44,634,520

81.11

2,298

16. To approve amendments to the

rules of the Oxford

Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan

44,481,854

99.66

151,364

0.34

44,633,218

81.11

3,600

17. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *

43,934,782

98.43

700,230

1.57

44,635,012

81.11

1,806

18. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment *

43,092,006

96.54

1,542,831

3.46

44,634,837

81.11

1,981

19. To authorise the purchase of own shares *

44,605,441

99.99

4,693

0.01

44,610,134

81.07

26,684

20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *

44,068,344

98.73

567,863

1.27

44,636,207

81.12

611

21. To adopt new Articles of Association for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association.*

44,630,782

99.99

1,823

0.01

44,632,605

81.11

4,213

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 21 July 2026, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 55,026,842 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.3.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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