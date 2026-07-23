Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2026 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst Perkins Coie UK LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 23 July 2026 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld 1. To receive and adopt the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements 44,423,206 99.99 3,126 0.01 44,426,332 80.74 210,486 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 43,892,643 98.34 741,290 1.66 44,633,933 81.11 2,885 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 44,203,445 99.04 428,651 0.96 44,632,096 81.11 4,722 4. To declare a final dividend 44,636,060 99.99 163 0.01 44,636,223 81.12 595 5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company 40,232,894 90.59 4,179,208 9.41 44,412,102 80.71 224,716 6. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company 44,633,587 99.99 767 0.01 44,634,354 81.11 2,464 7. To re-elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company 44,629,525 99.99 4,829 0.01 44,634,354 81.11 2,464 8. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company 44,177,612 98.98 457,205 1.02 44,634,817 81.11 2,001 9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company 44,176,991 98.97 457,866 1.03 44,634,857 81.11 1,961 10. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company 44,180,302 98.98 454,516 1.02 44,634,818 81.11 2,000 11. To re-elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company 44,177,196 98.97 457,560 1.03 44,634,756 81.11 2,062 12. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company 44,631,064 99.99 3,901 0.01 44,634,965 81.11 1,853 13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration 44,631,171 99.99 3,442 0.01 44,634,613 81.11 2,205 14. To authorise political donations and expenditure 44,607,808 99.94 27,294 0.06 44,635,102 81.12 1,716 15. To authorise the Board to allot shares 44,068,668 98.73 565,852 1.27 44,634,520 81.11 2,298 16. To approve amendments to the rules of the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan 44,481,854 99.66 151,364 0.34 44,633,218 81.11 3,600 17. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights * 43,934,782 98.43 700,230 1.57 44,635,012 81.11 1,806 18. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment * 43,092,006 96.54 1,542,831 3.46 44,634,837 81.11 1,981 19. To authorise the purchase of own shares * 44,605,441 99.99 4,693 0.01 44,610,134 81.07 26,684 20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice * 44,068,344 98.73 567,863 1.27 44,636,207 81.12 611 21. To adopt new Articles of Association for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association.* 44,630,782 99.99 1,823 0.01 44,632,605 81.11 4,213

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 21 July 2026, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 55,026,842 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.3.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com