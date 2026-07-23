Seasoned finance executive brings two decades of experience scaling software and healthcare technology businesses to support Trialbee's next phase of high-growth, AI-driven innovation

Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, has appointed Michael Meerovich as Chief Financial Officer. Based in New York, Meerovich will play a central role in shaping the company's financial strategy, supporting value creation initiatives, and building the financial foundation required to support Trialbee's expanding global footprint.

With AI and new technologies reshaping patient recruitment, Trialbee continues to innovate with its Honey Platform, scale its team, and expand global delivery capabilities to meet rising demand from top biopharma sponsors running many of the industry's largest clinical programs. The opportunities ahead have never been greater and Meerovich's leadership will be instrumental in helping Trialbee capture additional market opportunities following a strategic investment from Varsity Healthcare Partners and five consecutive years of significant growth.

"I'm always drawn to companies focused on making a positive impact on society, and this industry doesn't get the attention it deserves," said Meerovich. "Patient recruitment is an incredibly fragmented, complex, and manual part of the drug development process that often drives significant delays and cost overruns in clinical trials. Trialbee possesses both the technology and the world-class team to help solve that massive problem. This company offers a unique opportunity to make a real impact on millions of patients' lives, and I'm excited to support that mission."

"Michael is the strategic, forward-looking CFO Trialbee needs for our next phase of growth," said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "Our pace of innovation is multiplying while our customers, partnerships and offerings are expanding quickly, evidenced by the new AI capabilities we've been releasing with our Honey Platform. It is important we maintain our focus on our sponsors, CROs, sites, partners, and the patients we ultimately serve while growing the underlying business. Michael's strategic counsel and financial expertise will bring a step change in how we scale as a business while executing our strategic priorities and managing our growth. He's going to be an exceptional partner to the team and a great cultural fit."

Meerovich joins Trialbee from Mobile Health, a digital health and wellness platform, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. He brings 20 years of experience building and scaling finance organizations across software and technology-enabled businesses, most recently at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Meerovich previously held senior financial leadership roles at Sword Health and Collibra, where he helped drive rapid growth while scaling finance and operations. Meerovich holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from New York University's Stern School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University.

To learn more about how Trialbee and the Honey Platform are transforming patient recruitment, visit www.trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the global leader in technology-powered Global Patient Recruitment. Its Honey Platform unifies patient outreach, medical pre-qualification, and visual reporting in a single system with embedded AI and advanced analytics to improve targeting, reporting, and last mile site handoff across programs, therapeutic areas, and geographies. Using data-driven recruitment strategies, educational patient materials, and a Partner Network of patient communities, Trialbee expands access to clinical research worldwide while delivering measurable results at scale across many of the largest clinical programs in the world. Trialbee is the fastest-growing patient recruitment company over the past five years and has earned a 91% repeat business rate with leading biopharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, and Takeda. With more than 1.6 million patient journeys managed in Honey, Trialbee supports over 6,000 research sites, 50 countries, and 66 languages with a 30% referral-to-consent ratio. Headquartered in Sweden and guided by a culture that is humble, kind, curious, and fun, Trialbee is focused on advancing Global Patient Recruitment to improve clinical research access for all. To see what the buzz is about, visit www.trialbee.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723700842/en/

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