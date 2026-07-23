Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Reorganization Point Bridge America First ETF

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Point Bridge Capital, LLC (Point Bridge Capital) today announced the upcoming reorganization of the Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA), whereby Yorkville America Equities, LLC ("Yorkville"), investment adviser for the Yorkville America Investment Trust has agreed to acquire the Point Bridge America First ETF into the Yorkville Investment Trust product suite.

The reorganization is expected to be effective on July 27, 2026.

The reorganization was approved by the shareholders of the Point Bridge America First ETF, a series of ETF Series Solutions (the "Target Fund") at a special meeting of shareholders of the Target Fund held on July 17, 2026. The shareholders approved an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") pursuant to which the Target Fund will be reorganized into the Truth Social America First ETF (the "Acquiring Fund"), a newly created series of Yorkville America Investment Trust.

Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, all assets and liabilities of the Target Fund will be transferred to the Acquiring Fund. In exchange, shareholders of the Target Fund will receive shares of the Acquiring Fund with an aggregate net asset value equal to the value of their holdings immediately prior to the reorganization. Upon completion of the transaction, the Target Fund will be liquidated.

The reorganization is expected to qualify as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes. No sales charges or redemption fees will be imposed on shareholders in connection with the reorganization.

In advance of the special meeting, shareholders of record of the Target Fund received a combined proxy statement and prospectus containing additional details about the reorganization, including information about the Acquiring Fund and the factors considered by the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions in approving the transaction. A special meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposed reorganization was held, at which time the reorganization was approved.

In connection with the reorganization, the Fund's shares will voluntarily delist from the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("Cboe") and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol MAGA. The last day of trading on Cboe is expected to be July 24, 2026, after market close. The Fund will begin trading on NYSE on July 27, 2026. The reorganization will result in a shift in the management responsibility for the Target Fund. The Target Fund's investment adviser is Point Bridge Capital and the Target Fund's investment sub-adviser is Vident Asset Management ("Vident"). The Acquiring Fund's investment adviser will be Yorkville, and the investment sub-advisers will be Point Bridge, who will provide day-to-day portfolio management, and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC acting as the trading sub-adviser responsible for trading portfolio securities and broker dealer selection. Vident will not be an investment sub-adviser to the Acquiring Fund.

Other than management responsibility, the primary characteristics of the Target Fund and the Acquiring Fund are the same. The Acquiring Fund's investment objective, principal investment strategy, and principal risks are the same as the Target Fund.

About Point Bridge Capital

Point Bridge Capital is a Fort Worth-based registered investment adviser founded by Hal Lambert in 2013. Point Bridge Capital pioneered America First investing with the launch of the original Point Bridge America First ETF - the first rules-based ETF designed to align investment portfolios with conviction about American economic and political leadership. Hal Lambert is a frequent commentator on Fox Business and CNBC. For more information, visit www.pointbridgecapital.com or call (817)529-4600.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/reorganization-point-bridge-america-first-etf-maga-1195316