Strategic Market Research LLP: Indoor Farming Market Expands as Greenhouse Capacity and High-Value Crop Production Scale, Says Strategic Market Research

Global Indoor Farming Market projected to rise from USD 42.0 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 86.0 billion by 2032 as commercial growers expand hydroponic capacity, retailers strengthen regional produce supply, and vertical farms shift toward higher-value crops

SAMBALPUR, India, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Indoor Farming Market is expanding as controlled-environment agriculture moves beyond pilot facilities into larger commercial greenhouse, hydroponic, vertical farming, aeroponic, and aquaponic operations connected directly with retail food-distribution networks.

According to Strategic Market Research, the Indoor Farming Market was valued at approximately USD 42.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to approach USD 86.0 billion by 2032. The report lists a CAGR of 10.9% during 2026-2032, supported by demand for year-round crop availability, localized produce supply, automated cultivation, and more predictable output under changing weather conditions.

U.S. Controlled-Environment Operations More Than Double as Production Moves Toward Commercial Scale

Controlled-environment agriculture already has an established production base. U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that the number of U.S. CEA operations increased from 1,476 in 2009 to 2,994 in 2019, representing growth of more than 100%. Production volume rose by 56% to 7.86 million hundredweight during the same period.

Tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers represented approximately 60-70% of CEA crop production, while hydroponics remained the most widely used cultivation method. This concentration demonstrates why indoor farming revenue remains strongest in crops with repeat retail demand, standardized growing cycles, and established packaging and distribution channels.

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Hydroponics Holds USD 21.0 Billion as Commercial Deployment Supports Market Leadership

Hydroponics accounted for approximately 50% of Indoor Farming Market revenue in 2025, representing an estimated USD 21.0 billion. Its leadership is supported by mature system designs, compatibility with greenhouses and multilayer farms, precise nutrient delivery, and broader commercial adoption across leafy greens, herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vegetables.

Vertical farming represented approximately 30% of the market, equivalent to nearly USD 12.6 billion, and is projected to expand at an 11.2% CAGR through 2032. Vertical systems are gaining relevance in locations where land cost, transport distance, climate exposure, or supply consistency justify higher capital and electricity requirements.

Aeroponics accounted for approximately 12% of the market, valued at around USD 5.0 billion, while aquaponics represented approximately 8%, equivalent to nearly USD 3.4 billion. Commercial adoption of these technologies remains more selective because system complexity, biological management, and operator expertise have a stronger effect on scalability and production economics.

Leafy Greens Generate USD 16.8 Billion While Berries Expand the Addressable Crop Base

Leafy greens generated approximately 40% of global Indoor Farming Market revenue in 2025, representing an estimated USD 16.8 billion. Lettuce, spinach, kale, and similar crops remain commercially attractive because short growing cycles support multiple annual harvests, production can be standardized, and packaged salads provide established retail distribution.

Herbs contributed approximately 25% of market revenue, valued at nearly USD 10.5 billion. Basil, mint, cilantro, and other herbs provide stronger revenue per unit of growing space than several commodity vegetables, making them important for operators seeking higher margins from limited cultivation capacity.

The crop mix is now widening into strawberries, microgreens, and specialty produce. Oishii opened its 237,500-square-foot Amatelas Farm in New Jersey in 2024 and subsequently secured the first closing of USD 150 million in Series C financing in May 2026 to scale its indoor smart-farm model. The company has also widened its product range and retail price points, indicating that premium indoor-grown fruit is moving toward broader consumer availability.

Plenty opened its Richmond indoor strawberry farm with designed production capacity exceeding 4 million pounds annually. Following financial restructuring, the company emerged from Chapter 11 in May 2025 with new financing and a narrower focus on year-round strawberry production. These developments show that fruit cultivation can expand the market beyond leafy greens, but commercial success depends on crop pricing, facility utilization, distribution agreements, and controlled operating costs.

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Commercial Growers Control USD 27.3 Billion as Retail-Linked Facilities Gain Scale

Commercial growers accounted for approximately 65% of the market in 2025, representing an estimated USD 27.3 billion. Research institutes followed with a 20% share, valued at around USD 8.4 billion, reflecting continued investment in crop genetics, lighting, nutrient optimization, automation, and controlled-environment trials.

Large greenhouse operators are expanding through regional production hubs rather than relying only on fully artificial-light vertical farms. BrightFarms opened its Yorkville, Illinois, greenhouse in September 2024 as the first of three regional hubs, with each planned to add approximately 32 acres of growing capacity. The company subsequently expanded into Texas and began shipping from its Macon, Georgia, greenhouse in March 2025. The Macon facility is designed to reach approximately 1.5 million square feet when fully developed.

Parent company Cox Farms reported surpassing 700 greenhouse acres across BrightFarms and Mucci Farms in November 2024. This scale supports shorter distribution routes, regional supermarket supply, consolidated procurement, and more efficient packaging and logistics than fragmented urban-farm models.

North America Maintains 40% Share as Retail Access and Capital Availability Support Adoption

North America accounted for approximately 40% of the global Indoor Farming Market in 2025, supported by established greenhouse operators, agricultural technology suppliers, retail partnerships, and private investment. The United States remains the central regional market, with indoor farms increasingly positioned near large consumer centers and grocery-distribution networks.

AeroFarms provides another indication of how the sector is consolidating around specialized crops and disciplined expansion. The company raised new equity and refinanced debt in August 2025 to support its Danville, Virginia, operation and pre-construction planning for a second farm. In June 2026, AeroFarms was acquired by an affiliate of Palm Ventures in a transaction intended to reduce debt, support distribution, and prioritize long-term profitability.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly as major urban centers seek more reliable food production and countries with constrained agricultural land increase investment in hydroponics, smart greenhouses, and plant-factory technologies. Europe remains an important technology market due to its advanced greenhouse industry, automation expertise, and established fresh-produce retail infrastructure.

Capital Discipline Replaces Growth-at-Any-Cost Expansion

Indoor farming is entering a more selective investment phase. The closure of Bowery Farming in 2024 and restructuring undertaken by Plenty and other operators exposed the risks of combining high facility costs, substantial electricity requirements, narrow crop portfolios, and premium produce pricing without sufficient utilization or retail volume.

Investment is increasingly moving toward companies with high-value crops, proven retailer relationships, renewable-energy integration, established greenhouse economics, or specialized products that avoid direct price competition with field-grown commodities. Oishii's financing, BrightFarms' regional greenhouse expansion, and AeroFarms' acquisition illustrate three emerging models: premium fruit production, scaled greenhouse distribution, and specialized microgreen supply.

This transition is strengthening demand for efficient LED grow lights, climate-control equipment, sensors, nutrient-delivery systems, crop-management software, robotics, and automated harvesting technologies. Equipment suppliers capable of lowering energy consumption and labor requirements will capture value even when individual farming operators consolidate or restructure.

Strategic Outlook: Indoor Farming Shifts From Farm Count to Production Economics

The projected expansion of the Indoor Farming Market reflects a broader shift toward controlled, measurable, and regionally distributed food production. Hydroponics will remain the primary revenue base, while vertical farming is expected to post stronger growth as automation improves and operators concentrate on crops capable of supporting higher production costs.

Competitive leadership will depend less on constructing the largest facility and more on generating consistent output at commercially sustainable costs. Operators with reliable crop genetics, high facility utilization, automated labor processes, energy-efficient lighting and climate systems, retailer commitments, and disciplined capital structures will be better positioned to scale.

Indoor farming will not replace conventional agriculture across major commodity crops. Its strongest commercial role will remain in year-round fresh produce, premium fruits, leafy greens, herbs, microgreens, research crops, and regions where weather exposure, water availability, land constraints, or import dependence justify controlled production.

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