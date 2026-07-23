Fortrade Highlights Key Market Events Shaping the Second Half of 2026

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortrade has outlined the central market events it expects to shape trading conditions across the second half of 2026, as a cluster of major central bank decisions, ongoing geopolitical developments, and shifting macroeconomic data create one of the more complex environments traders have faced in recent years.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, said the period ahead requires traders to be particularly attentive to scheduled events: "The second half of 2026 is unusually front-loaded with high-impact decisions. Within the space of ten days in late July, traders will be watching the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Federal Reserve all make rate announcements, each carrying the potential to move currency pairs, indices, and commodities significantly. That kind of compressed calendar demands preparation, not reaction."

What traders are watching in H2 2026

The late-July central bank window is the most concentrated near-term catalyst for active traders. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England on July 30 alongside its new Monetary Policy Report, and the Federal Reserve on July 31 are all announcing within days of each other. The proximity of these decisions means market conditions may shift rapidly across a short window, with currency markets in particular sensitive to any divergence in tone or direction between the three institutions.

Beyond July, the cycle continues. The Bank of England, Federal Reserve, and ECB each hold further meetings in September, November, and December. With US inflation currently sitting at 3.5% and still above target, the path for rate policy in the United States remains genuinely uncertain. Energy markets are a secondary but persistent factor, with the Middle East situation continuing to influence commodity pricing and broader risk sentiment across global markets.

Warburton noted that the availability of reliable information and a stable platform becomes especially important in this kind of environment: "Periods of elevated event risk are when the quality of a trader's preparation shows most clearly. Having access to timely market analysis, a clear view of the economic calendar, and a platform that performs consistently under pressure are not optional extras in H2 2026. They are the baseline." Fortrade's trading platform and market analysis resources are available to traders navigating these conditions across web, desktop, and mobile environments.

As with all leveraged products, CFD trading carries a high level of risk, and traders should ensure they understand those risks before opening any position.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including the one authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Fortrade provides a Trading Academy covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which the company operates.

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