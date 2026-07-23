Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Abitibi Greenstone Gold Corp. (CSE: ABGO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Class A common voting shares (the "Class A Common Shares") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "ABGO" on July 24, 2026. The Company also announces that it received a receipt dated July 14, 2026 for its final long form prospectus dated July 10, 2026 (the "Final Prospectus") and, in accordance with the terms of the Company's previously issued special warrants (the "Special Warrants"), the Special Warrants were automatically exercised on July 15, 2026.

Upon the automatic exercise of the Special Warrants, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,409,000 Class A Common Shares and 704,500 Class A Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to the former holders of Special Warrants. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Class A Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 18 months following the date of exercise of the Special Warrants.

The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of the Class A Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon the deemed exercise of the Special Warrants. Copies of the Final Prospectus are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT ABITIBI GREENSTONE GOLD CORP.

The Company is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Douay East Property located in Quebec.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the expected commencement of trading of the Class A Common Shares on the CSE, the Company's public listing on the CSE, the Company's business plans, exploration activities and objectives, and the Company's expectations with respect to its principal mineral property.

Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "targeted", "forecast", "budget", "proposed" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the commencement of trading of the Class A Common Shares on the CSE as currently anticipated, the continued satisfaction of applicable CSE requirements, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration activities, and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the timing or commencement of trading on the CSE, market conditions, the availability of capital and financing, changes in commodity prices, risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry, regulatory risks, risks relating to the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE requirements, and the other risks described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated July 10, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306297

Source: Abitibi Greenstone Gold Corp.