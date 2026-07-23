Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Summit Royalties Ltd.: Building a Scaled, Cash-Flowing Precious Metals Portfolio

In the video, Drew Clark, President, CEO and Director of Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (OTCQX: SUMMF), discusses how the Star acquisition advances the company's strategy of building a scaled, cash-flowing precious metals royalty and streaming company.

Following the acquisition, Summit's portfolio includes 50 royalties and streams, anchored by four producing assets. Two additional assets are expected to enter construction in 2026, with production from both targeted to begin in 2027, providing Summit with a clear path to near-term production and cash flow growth.

The Star portfolio adds several strategic interests, most notably a 4% gold stream on Mining Americas Inc.'s Copperstone Project in Arizona. Copperstone is a fully permitted, past-producing, high-grade gold project supported by a positive pre-feasibility study and formal construction decision. Production is targeted to begin in 2027.

The feature also discusses the appointments of Kevin MacLean as Chief Investment Officer, Kathy Lai as Vice President, Finance, and Jay Layman to Summit's Board of Directors.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbF0UBe6zsk

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/07/22/summit-royalties-builds-cash-flowing-gold-royalty-portfolio-following-star-acquisition/

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties is a precious metals streaming and royalty company focused on disciplined growth. Their foundation is strong - anchored by royalties that generate steady cash flow today - while their upside is driven by exploration potential and strategic acquisitions. With a disciplined acquisition strategy, Summit is positioned to continue scaling rapidly, where each transaction unlocks outsized opportunities to grow production, expand cash flow, and create lasting value for shareholders.

To learn more about Summit Royalties, visit their website here. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About Market One

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.