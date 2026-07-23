ODIOT SA announces the renewal of its

"Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" (Living Heritage Company) label

Paris, July 23, 2026 - 7:00 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces that the "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" (EPV - Living Heritage Company) label held by Maison ODIOT has been renewed for a further five years.

The renewal was notified by the Prefect of the Île-de-France region in a letter dated 20 July 2026, following the assessment carried out by the certification body SGS-ICS.

An official State label recognising exceptional French craftsmanship

Created by the French State in 2005, the "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" label distinguishes French companies that hold rare artisanal or industrial expertise, founded on the mastery of traditional or highly technical skills. Awarded for a five-year term, the label brings together a network of some 1,400 companies recognised for the excellence of their craft.

ODIOT, first awarded the label by ministerial decree on 12 February 2019, thus confirms its place within this circle of brands entrusted with France's living heritage.

Recognition of excellence handed down since 1690

This renewal endorses the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and attests to the vitality of a body of craftsmanship passed down, uninterrupted, for over three centuries. Silversmith to emperors and kings, ODIOT remains faithful to methods and techniques inherited from the 18th century: each piece is crafted entirely by hand by highly specialised artisans - from the foundry to the polisher - in keeping with the skills on which the brands's renown has been built for more than three hundred years.

Beyond technical virtuosity, every ODIOT creation is conceived as an heirloom, made to stand the test of time and to be passed down from one generation to the next.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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