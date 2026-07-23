Portland, Oregon and Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven prospect-generator in the minerals exploration sector, is pleased to announce that it has assembled a data package on the Pora Gold Project ("Pora" or the "Project") - an orogenic gold system on the Raahe-Ladoga suture zone in Ostrobothnia, Finland - and is making the Project available for joint venture. Geomorphic has built an approximately 10,100-hectare district position across the Alajarvi, Perho and Vimpeli municipalities. The Company is now seeking a joint venture partner to advance the Project.

Pora is a well-endowed gold target on a belt that hosts multi-million-ounce orogenic gold deposits. Its anchors include the Suolasalmenneva quartz-arsenopyrite vein, which returned 7.97 g/t gold from a two-metre vein at surface and has never been drilled; the single highest gold-in-till sample in the entire Finnish national database (1,434 ppb); and the Peltokangas zones, where visible gold has been logged and a historic core-drilling recommendation was never acted on. Eighteen historic GTK holes were never assayed for gold.

Geomorphic AI VP of Business Development, Jeff Phillips said, "Pora sits on a belt that already hosts Laivakangas and Osikonmaki, yet its best surface vein has never seen a drill hole, the country's single highest gold-in-till sample sits on our ground, and the archived core from the 1980s was never even assayed for gold. That is exactly the kind of overlooked, data-rich position our screening is built to find and package. We have secured roughly 10,100 hectares over the district and assembled the dataset a partner needs to test the thesis. We are now looking for a joint-venture partner to advance it."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Never-drilled high-grade vein: the Suolasalmenneva quartz-arsenopyrite vein returned 7.97 g/t Au at surface, from a 2 m wide vein in granodiorite, and has not been tested by drilling.

the Suolasalmenneva quartz-arsenopyrite vein returned 7.97 g/t Au at surface, from a 2 m wide vein in granodiorite, and has not been tested by drilling. Finland's #1 gold-in-till anomaly: the Project hosts the single highest gold-in-till value in the entire GTK national database, at 1,434 ppb.

the Project hosts the single highest gold-in-till value in the entire GTK national database, at 1,434 ppb. Visible gold at Peltokangas: visible gold has been logged in outcropping quartz-vein zones at Peltokangas, which carry a formal historic recommendation for core drilling that was never executed.

visible gold has been logged in outcropping quartz-vein zones at Peltokangas, which carry a formal historic recommendation for core drilling that was never executed. Proven, multi-million-ounce belt: the Raahe-Ladoga belt hosts Laivakangas (32.3 Mt @ 1.53 g/t Au) and Osikonmaki (4.84 Mt @ ~2.0 g/t Au) as regional context (not Mineral Resources of the Company).

the Raahe-Ladoga belt hosts Laivakangas (32.3 Mt @ 1.53 g/t Au) and Osikonmaki (4.84 Mt @ ~2.0 g/t Au) as regional context (not Mineral Resources of the Company). District-scale footprint: approximately 10,100 ha secured across two contiguous reservation blocks, with a polymetallic pathfinder suite (Ag, Cu, As, Sb, Te, Bi, W, Mo, Co, Ni, Zn, Pb).

approximately 10,100 ha secured across two contiguous reservation blocks, with a polymetallic pathfinder suite (Ag, Cu, As, Sb, Te, Bi, W, Mo, Co, Ni, Zn, Pb). Re-assay opportunity: 18 historic GTK holes (1,383 m), drilled for iron, copper and molybdenum in 1981-84 and never analyzed for gold.





Figure 1: Project Location - Raahe-Ladoga Gold Belt, Finland.

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Joint-Venture Opportunity

Pora offers district-scale exposure to orogenic gold on a productive belt, secured and packaged at reservation stage. Geomorphic has compiled the historic drilling, surface geochemistry and till data and defined a low-cost, desk-and-archive-led first program for an incoming partner: re-assay of the 1980s GTK core for gold, follow-up sampling of the Suolasalmenneva vein and the Peltokangas visible-gold zones, and till and geophysical vectoring ahead of any drilling. The Company is seeking a joint-venture or earn-in partner to fund and execute this program; Geomorphic contributes the ground, data and targeting.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Technical Notes

The exploration results referred to in this release - including the Suolasalmenneva vein grades, the Peltokangas visible-gold occurrences and the gold-in-till values - are historic in nature and are drawn from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and other public records. This information has not been independently verified by the Company, and no Qualified Person has undertaken sufficient work to verify it or to classify it as a current Mineral Resource; the Company is not treating it as a current Mineral Resource. Surface and grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the true grade or width of any mineralised zone. The Laivakangas and Osikonmaki figures are historical, third-party estimates disclosed on other properties, are provided for regional context only, and are not indicative of any result at Pora. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on historical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including permit and reservation timing, re-assay and drilling results, the interpretation of historical data, the relevance of nearby deposits as analogues, commodity prices, and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306337

Source: Geomorphic AI