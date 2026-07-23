Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Provides Summary of Mid-Year Business Developments

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to report another successful six months (for the period ended June 30, 2026) of investing, leasing, and disposition activity in the net lease space. We continue to create shareholder value by increasing our industrial exposure and disposing of non-core office assets.

Acquisition Activity:

We acquired a mission-critical 153,890 square foot industrial property in Newport News, Virginia for $22.75 million. The facility is 100% leased to a subsidiary of Huntington Ingalls Industries ("HII"), America's largest shipbuilder, on a long-term net lease.

We have maintained our portfolio industrial concentration as a percentage of annualized straight line rent at 69% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 63% as of December 31, 2024.

We acquired a parcel of land adjacent to our Clintonville, Wisconsin property for $0.7 million. The land will be used to construct an approximately 86,000 square foot expansion of the current facility.

Leasing and Disposition Activity:

During the first half of 2026, we renewed, extended, or newly leased over 966,000 square feet of leases at eight of our properties. These leasing efforts resulted in a $0.3 million net increase in GAAP rent.

We sold one industrial property and recycled those proceeds into the Newport News, Virginia facility.

We maintained occupancy at 98.7% as of June 30, 2026.

Additional Highlights:

As of June 30, 2026, we had $80.8 million in available liquidity via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We believe our stock price is not reflective of the quality of our portfolio and we did not issue any equity during the first half of 2026.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2026, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 151 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.7 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Midwest/West South Central Ryan Carter Todd Alan McDonald Executive Vice President and Managing Director Senior Vice President and Managing Director (571) 451-0019 (703) 287-5895 Ryan.Carter@gladstone.com Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com Southeast/Northeast Nick Lindsay Vice President and Director (703) 966-3864 Nick.Lindsay@gladstone.com

Asset Management:

Midwest/West South Central Judy Carter Perry Finney Senior Vice President and Director Senior Vice President and Director (703) 4462-1024 (703) 462-1028 Judy.Carter@gladstone.com Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com Southeast/Northeast Greg Yayac Senior Vice President and Director (703) 287-5912 Nick.Lindsay@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper Catherine Gerkis CEO and President Director of Investor Relations/ESG (703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5846 Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-commercial-provides-summary-of-mid-year-business-developments-1195430