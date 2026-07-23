Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - LDIC Inc. (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Manager") today announced that it will pursue the termination of the Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") to be effected in the third quarter of 2026 (the "Termination"), subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from the unitholders and regulatory authorities.

The Manager has reviewed the current size of the Fund, its management expense ratio, its portfolio composition including its holdings of illiquid private investments and has considered strategic alternatives to achieve liquidity in the best interests of the unitholders.

As such, the Manager proposes to establish a limited partnership to be known as Healthcare Special Opportunities Sidecar LP (the "Sidecar LP") and all private investments currently held by the Fund will be transferred to Sidecar LP in exchange for limited partnership interests, which interests will subsequently be distributed to the Fund's unitholders on a pro rata basis and in accordance with their respective holdings of units of the Fund. Following completion of the transfer of the private investments of the Fund to the Sidecar LP, the Corporation proposes to delist the Class A units of the Fund from the TSX, liquidate the remaining assets of the Fund, satisfy all liabilities of the Fund, redeem all outstanding units of the Fund for cash and terminate the Fund in accordance with the Declaration of Trust and applicable securities laws (collectively, the "Transaction").

The Manager will hold a special meeting of the unitholders of the Fund on September 4, 2026, for the purpose of approving the Transaction and the matters relating thereto. The record date for the meeting has been determined as August 5, 2026. The Fund's Independent Review Committee (the 'IRC') has reviewed the conflicts of interest matters relating to the Transaction and has determined that if it is implemented, the Transaction would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

Subject to receipt of the necessary unitholder and regulatory approvals, the Manager will request to voluntarily delist the Class A units of the Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), effective at market close on or about September 21, 2026. Until such date and time, the Class A units of the Fund will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX.

The Manager will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of the Fund.

The Manager encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the Transaction and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

ABOUT LDIC:

LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is registered as a Portfolio Manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan. LDIC is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager ("IFM") in Ontario and Québec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. LDIC manages investment portfolios for mid- to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and foundations, and oversees a suite of actively managed proprietary investment funds. LDIC serves as trustee, manager, and investment advisor of the Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund. The firm employs a disciplined, performance-oriented investment approach, emphasizes exceptional client service, and is distinguished by a nimble, collaborative team capable of adapting to varying market conditions.

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Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund