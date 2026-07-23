Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that it will report its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, before market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Austin Singhera, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 11:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada Local +1 365 657 4084 or Toll-Free +1 833 796 6440

United States Local: +1 626 884 3620 or Toll-Free: +1 833 461 5787

Meeting ID: 200896137

Conference call registration is available in advance via this link. Access details will be provided by email upon completion of registration.

The live call will also be webcast, and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/200896137

A webcast replay will be available on the Company investor website following the call.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders. Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306373

Source: Tiny Ltd.