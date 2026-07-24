HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian businesses with regional and global ambitions will have an opportunity to connect with Hong Kong business leaders, investors and professional services experts, when the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) brings its flagship promotional campaign Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) to Kuala Lumpur on 11 August.The full-day symposium, set to take place at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, will bring together business leaders, investors, innovators, professional service providers and policymakers from Malaysia and Hong Kong to exchange insights, explore investment and business opportunities and forge new cross-border partnerships.Targeting Malaysian businesses keen to expand beyond domestic marketThe symposium comes, as Malaysia advances its ambition to become a more competitive, innovation-driven economy. The country's priorities, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, include accelerating industrial transformation, advancing sustainability and strengthening Malaysia's connectivity with global value chains.Against this backdrop, TBTHK will illustrate how Hong Kong can support Malaysian companies pursuing regional and international growth. The symposium will connect businesses with established networks, professional services and market opportunities across ASEAN, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the wider China market and beyond.Hong Kong ideal partner to tap regional opportunitiesHome to nearly 10,000 Chinese Mainland and overseas companies with regional operations, Hong Kong is Asia's leading international financial and business centre. For Malaysian companies, the city provides access to an established ecosystem of global businesses, investors, financial institutions and professional service providers that can support market entry, cross-border investment and international expansion.Leung Kwan Ho, HKTDC's Regional Director of South East Asia & South Asia, said at a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur: 'Malaysia and Hong Kong share a long-standing and mutually beneficial economic relationship built on strong trade, investment and growing business connectivity. As Malaysia strengthens its position as a regional hub for business, manufacturing and innovation, Hong Kong can serve as a superconnector and super value-adder, enabling Malaysian companies to realise their ambitions beyond the domestic market.''Through HKTDC's networks and platforms, we aim to attract more Malaysian businesses to leverage Hong Kong's advantages and connect them with trusted partners, investors, professional services and market insights, all to help them access the vast opportunities around the world, particularly in the Greater Bay Area and the wider China market, with more confidence. At the same time, through initiatives like TBTHK, we will continue to strengthen business ties and help Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies expand into Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.'Event highlightsReflecting Malaysia's evolving economic priorities, TBTHK will feature discussions on RMB internationalisation, sustainability and green innovations, Hong Kong's role as an international financial and business centre, and healthcare solutions and innovations. Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia will be the guests of honour at the opening ceremony.In addition to the symposium, some 30 Hong Kong service providers and start-ups will feature their flagship products and solutions in the exhibition's Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to create opportunities for collaboration with Malaysian participants. One-on-one business consultations and on-site business matching will facilitate deals and collaboration between Malaysian and Hong Kong companies.A delegation of around 100 government officials, business leaders, innovators, start-ups and professional service providers from various sectors - including finance, business, professional services, innovation and technology, environmental services, media and advertising - will explore business opportunities in Malaysia through discussions, networking events and business matching meetings.The programme will also include the Hong Kong Luncheon, providing more opportunities for the business communities of Malaysia and Hong Kong to connect.By bringing together business leaders and decision-makers from both markets, TBTHK aims to deepen Malaysia-Hong Kong business collaboration while providing Malaysian companies with the connections, expertise and market access needed to pursue new opportunities across regional and global markets.Malaysia-Hong Kong strong tiesAs an upper middleincome country in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is an important partner for Hong Kong. Economically, Hong Kong and Malaysia have seen their trade and investment ties deepen over the past decades. In 2025, Malaysia was Hong Kong's 3rd largest trading partner among ASEAN member states.Regarding bilateral investment, at the end of 2025, Hong Kong was Malaysia's 2nd largest investor after Singapore, with a cumulative FDI of US$34.8 billion. In the same year, Hong Kong was Malaysia's 2nd largest source of FDI after Singapore, with a net FDI flow of US$1.6 billion.For more information or to register for the symposium, please visit:https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2026-kuala-lumpur/symposium/en/index.htmlPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4fNraHsA media briefing was held in Kuala Lumpur on 23 July, during which Leung Kwan Ho, HKTDC's Regional Director of South East Asia & South Asia, announced details of the Think Business, Think Hong Kong flagship promotional event, to take place in Kuala Lumpur on 11 AugustLeung Kwan Ho, HKTDC's Regional Director of South East Asia & South AsiaThink Business, Think Hong Kong was successfully held on 27 November 2025 in Milan, Italy, fostering bilateral trade and investment. The next edition of the flagship promotional event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 11 AugustMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.