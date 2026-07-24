Cashmere Valley Bank Board of Directors Comments on Shareholder Communications

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), The Board of Directors ("Board") of Cashmere Valley Bank has received communications from shareholders regarding a potential sale of the Bank. The Board takes its fiduciary duties to the Bank and all its shareholders seriously and, with input from its independent financial and legal advisors, carefully reviews and evaluates all strategic alternatives on a rolling basis, including execution of its current business plan. The Board also remains focused on executing a thorough and disciplined CEO succession process, which we believe is an important component of the Bank's long-term success. The Board remains committed to the best interests of the Bank and its shareholders as a whole, and to the continued safe and sound operation of the Bank. The Bank does not intend to comment further on this matter unless and until the Board determines further disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required by applicable law.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT: Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-board-of-directors-comments-on-shareholder-comm-1195519