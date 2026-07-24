HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the persistently volatile macro environment of the Hong Kong stock market, asset security and cash return capacity have become core considerations for capital allocation. CMBC Capital (1141.HK), with its robust capital adequacy ratio, prudent financial policies, and attractive dividend payout ratio, demonstrates the allocation value of high-quality dividend assets. As a company that previously reached a market capitalization of HK$30 billion, CMBC Capital also possesses resource advantages not available to companies of similar scale, which is crucial for its value revaluation.When the global macroeconomy faces multiple uncertainties and equity market volatility intensifies, the focus of investment strategies often shifts from "pursuing high growth" to "seeking high certainty." Under this logic shift, financial stocks in the Hong Kong stock market with strong cash flows, robust balance sheets, and sustained dividend-paying capabilities are ushering in opportunities for value revaluation. CMBC Capital is a typical case under this logic.First, examining the financial fundamentals of CMBC Capital, prudence is its most defining characteristic. Unlike some proprietary securities firms that expand with aggressive leverage strategies, CMBC Capital has always prioritized risk control, maintaining a healthy liquidity ratio and sufficient capital adequacy levels. In its business operations, the company adheres to a "quality-focused, asset-light" orientation, avoiding excessive exposure to illiquid assets. This prudent financial policy enables the company to possess strong risk resistance when facing external liquidity shocks. Meanwhile, the lending business on the company's balance sheet mostly has sufficient collateral and clear exit paths, with high asset quality transparency and controllable potential credit impairment risks.Second, sustained cash dividend capacity is an key fundamental pillar for the investment value of CMBC Capital. Against the backdrop of overall valuation pressure in the current Hong Kong stock market, the dividend yield has become a key metric of investment returns. CMBC Capital has maintained a relatively stable dividend payout ratio over the years, which on one hand demonstrates management's confidence in the company's future cash flow generation capabilities, and on the other hand represents substantial protection of shareholder interests. In the current low-interest-rate environment, Chinese financial stocks with medium-to-high dividend yields are highly attractive to southbound funds and international insurance funds seeking long-term stable returns.Finally, from the perspective of capital operations, CMBC Capital's business model features "light capital consumption." Its core revenue sources-corporate financing advisory fees, asset management fees, and interest income from structured lending-do not heavily rely on a large net capital expansion. This means the company does not need to frequently support business scale through equity financing, thereby avoiding the dilution of earnings per share (EPS). Endogenous capital accumulation is sufficient to support the steady growth of existing businesses and maintain a high dividend payout ratio.In summary, under the current market environment, the investment logic for CMBC Capital has shifted from a simple "brokerage beta play" to a "quasi-fixed income dividend asset allocation." The company's solid fundamentals, controllable risk exposure, and attractive shareholder return mechanism position the company as an asset with limited downside and stable interest and dividend income upside. For investors focused on defensive positioning and cash flow, CMBC Capital is undoubtedly a high-quality target worth attention in the Hong Kong-listed Chinese financial sector.Source: CMBC Capital Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.