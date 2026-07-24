Signify reports second quarter 2026 results, implements new strategy in a mixed market and confirms full year guidance

Press Release

July 24, 2026

Signifyreportssecondquarter2026results,implementsnewstrategyinamixed market and confirms full year guidance

Highlights1

Sales of EUR 1,332 million with a CSG of -3.6% (Q2 25: -1.4%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 6.1% (Q2 25: 7.8%)

Net income of EUR 17 million including restructuring costs of EUR 31 million mainly related to the current cost reduction program (Q2 25: EUR 57 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 35 million (Q2 25: EUR 36 million)

First-time reporting on the Brighter Lives, Better World 2030 program confirms strong progress, with all sustainability targets on track





Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's second quarter results of 2026.

"Our second-quarter performance reflects both a mixed market environment and early progress in executing our strategy across the Build and Harvest portfolios.

In our Build portfolio, we saw continued momentum in Professional projects in the US and Emerging Markets. This was offset by weaker demand in Europe and continued softness in the stock & flow segment. In Consumer, connected continued to deliver strong sell-out, while sell-in was affected by ongoing retailer inventory adjustments.

In our Harvest portfolio, upstream manufacturing activities including Klite and OEM continued to face challenging demand and supply conditions. At the same time, our downstream businesses, including consumer lamps and Conventional, performed ahead of expectations.

While profitability was impacted by the lower contribution from our Consumer business, we are taking actions to improve this performance. With targeted price increases and ongoing cost initiatives, we are confident in delivering stronger profitability in the second half of the year.

We are encouraged by the engagement of our people as we bring our strategy to life. By executing with greater focus and discipline, strengthening commercial and operational performance, and putting customers at the centre of everything we do, we are building a more focused, better performing Signify that is well positioned to create sustainable value for our stakeholders." said As Tempelman, CEO of Signify.

Outlook

We continue to execute our strategy across all performance areas and expect to deliver an improved performance in the second half of the year. We confirm our full-year guidance of an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5-8.5% and free cash flow generation of 6.5-7.5% of sales.

Conference call and audio webcast

As Tempelman (CEO) and Željko Kosanovic (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the second quarter and half-year 2026 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations Website.



The analyst presentation is available via this link

¹ This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For further details, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in "Important information" of this press release.

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