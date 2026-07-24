ISS World Services A/S: ISS expands partnership with global energy technology company

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has strengthened its partnership with a global energy technology customer through a new five-year contract covering two European markets.

Copenhagen, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS already delivers services to the customer in certain countries across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Under the expanded agreement, ISS will provide integrated facility services including cleaning, technical services such as maintenance and repairs, and project management services.

The services are expected to commence in Q4 2026.



Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

"I'm very excited about this expansion, which reflects the strength of our partnership, built on mutual trust and shared values. Growing with our customers is a key strategic priority for ISS, and we look forward to continuing to drive service excellence and innovation to support the customer's ambitions in the years ahead."

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468





About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468