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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 11:55
38,720 Euro
-0,05 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,68038,76007:55
38,68038,74007:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
152 Leser
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ISS World Services A/S: ISS announces conclusion of contract

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announced the conclusion of its contract with a public healthcare provider in Australia.

Copenhagen, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the customer will no longer require facility services from an external provider, the contract will come to an end in Q4 2026. The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468


About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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