JinkoSolar has launched "Sunny 365," a portfolio of integrated solar-plus-storage solutions for commercial and industrial customers. The company unveiled the platform on July 23, positioning it as a standardized package for businesses seeking to reduce electricity costs, manage peak demand and simplify the deployment of distributed solar and storage systems. The first application model presented under the portfolio targets supermarkets and large retail stores. These facilities typically have sizeable unused rooftop areas, high daytime electricity consumption and load peaks that overlap with higher ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...