Valmet Oyj: Inside information: Valmet initiates a strategic review to evaluate a potential separation of its two segments

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on July 24, 2026 at 9.01a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj ("Valmet" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a strategic review to evaluate a potential separation of its two core businesses, Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions, into two standalone publicly listed companies. The review will focus on assessing whether a separation of the two businesses and their operation as separately listed companies on Nasdaq Helsinki would create additional value for shareholders compared with the current combined structure.

Both Valmet's core businesses report as separate segments and they have grown into large, mostly independent profitable businesses, each with strong market positions and scale that allow them to succeed independently. With the recent completion of the Severn acquisition taking Process Performance Solutions to approximately EUR 1.7 billion in annual net sales and the renewed operating model now firmly in place, the Board believes this is the right time to assess whether a separation would unlock shareholder value by enabling each business to better realise its full potential.

The Board also notes that the two core businesses operate relatively independently as they serve mainly different customer industries, exhibit distinct business drivers, and have different capital allocation profiles. Biomaterial Solutions and Services is a global technology and lifecycle services business focused on the pulp, board, paper, tissue and energy industries, where its competitive advantage is anchored in a vast installed base, advanced technology, global presence, strong customer references and global services penetration. Process Performance Solutions is a mission-critical automation and flow control business serving a diversified set of industries. Over the past decade, it has evolved from a business primarily focused on pulp and paper into a diversified industrial platform, with close to 70 percent of net sales generated from other industries today.

Based on the Board's initial assessment, a separation would allow each business to pursue sustainable profitable growth opportunities more independently and efficiently, with the potential for sharper management focus, greater agility, more tailored capital allocation, and more flexible access to external capital to support both organic and inorganic growth. The Board will also assess whether, if implemented, a separation would improve transparency, simplify governance, and allow capital markets to better recognize the full value of both businesses.

Pekka Vauramo, Chair of the Board, said:

"The Board continuously evaluates how to create the greatest long-term value for Valmet's shareholders. Today, Valmet consists of two strong businesses with distinct markets, growth opportunities and capital allocation needs. Through this review, we will assess whether they can create more value as independent companies than they can together. We will only proceed with a separation if we conclude after detailed analysis that separation is clearly in the best interests of our shareholders."

Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO of Valmet, said:

"Both of our businesses are well positioned, with strong customer relationships and market positions, as well as talented employees. The review reflects the strength and maturity of both businesses, which we have built through strong execution, organic growth and strategic investments into sizeable and successful operations with the scale, capabilities and opportunities to create further value both together and, potentially, as independent companies. This review does not change our commitment to our customers or our strategy. It is a priority for us to preserve the strength of our full offering and the value our customers gain from services, automation and technology working together. Throughout the process, our focus remains on serving our customers and delivering value for their success."

Although the strategic review has been initiated, there is no guarantee that the review will result in any transaction, including a separation. The Board will only execute or recommend changes to the Group's structure if clear evidence of enhanced shareholder value creation can be attained. Valmet will provide an update on the review latest in connection with the publication of its full-year 2026 results.

Further information, please contact:

For investors: Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Valmet Communications, media@valmet.com

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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