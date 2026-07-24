Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis receives second unsolicited proposal from WSP after having rejected an earlier unsolicited proposal



PRESS RELEASE

ARCADIS RECEIVES SECOND UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM WSP AFTER HAVING REJECTED AN EARLIER UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL, WHICH FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUED THE COMPANY AND ITS FUTURE PROSPECTS

Amsterdam, July 24 2026 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, confirms that it has received - after the Reuters article yesterday - a second unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal from WSP Global Inc. ("WSP") regarding a potential offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Arcadis at a price of €51.5 per share in cash and WSP stock.

WSP made a first proposal of €48.5 per share, of which a significant portion was WSP stock. This proposal was carefully reviewed and unanimously rejected by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as it did not adequately reflect Arcadis' intrinsic value, strategic position and future prospects. The proposal also did not address concerns around strategic fit, cultural fit, deal certainty and other stakeholders' interests.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board, together with their financial and legal advisers, are carefully reviewing the revised proposal in accordance with their fiduciary responsibilities and in the interests of all shareholders and stakeholders.

While no decision has been made regarding the revised proposal, the Boards continue to believe that Arcadis is well positioned to deliver significant value creation through the execution of its strategy. The Company's Q1 2026 results demonstrated positive operational momentum and progress against its strategic priorities.

The Boards remain highly confident in the Company's strategy, operational momentum and medium-term outlook. Arcadis' recent performance and the actions underway to accelerate growth, improve margins and enhance cash generation provide a clear path to creating substantial shareholder value significantly in excess of that reflected in WSP's proposal.

Arcadis will provide a further update on its strategy, performance and outlook in conjunction with its Q2 and Half Year 2026 Results on 30 July 2026. The Company also intends to provide a comprehensive update on its medium-term strategy and financial targets at its Capital Markets Day scheduled for 29 September 2026.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

IR calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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