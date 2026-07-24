Finnair Plc: Pia Aaltonen-Forsell to leave Finnair, Jussi Siitonen appointed Finnair's CFO

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 July 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Finnair's CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell has resigned from Finnair to transfer to another employer and will leave Finnair within her resignation period.

Jussi Siitonen, 57, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Finnair's CFO as of 1 November 2026. Jussi Siitonen has served as CFO and deputy to the CEO of Fiskars Group. He has also served on Finnair's Board of Directors since 2024, and resigns from his Board position today, 24 July 2026.

"I warmly thank Pia for her short but distinguished time at Finnair and wish her the best of success also in future," says Finnair's CEO Turkka Kuusisto.

"At the same time, I warmly welcome Jussi to Finnair. Jussi has long and diverse experience in consumer business and complements Finnair's strong management team in an excellent way. We have high ambitions and are implementing our strategy at full speed. Through his role on Finnair's Board, Jussi has a thorough understanding of our strategy and industry, which creates a strong foundation for rapid value creation in the key role of CFO."

"Finnair has connected Finland to the world for over a century with its comprehensive network, and the company has a truly international team. Through my work on Finnair's Board, I know the standard it sets for itself. My job as the CFO is to ensure the financial foundation matches that standard," says Jussi Siitonen.

FINNAIR PLC



Further information:

Finnair communications, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Principal media

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.