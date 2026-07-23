Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 23, 2026.

A total of 72,607,740 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated June 5, 2026 were approved. The number of directors elected at the Meeting was six (6) and the directors will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the director elections were as follows:

Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter Breese 66,078,034 98.01 % 1,344,631 1.99 % Marc Legault 66,151,847 98.12 % 1,270,818 1.88 % Jeffrey Couch 65,838,864 97.65 % 1,583,801 2.35 % Russell Bradford 66,150,787 98.11 % 1,271,878 1.89 % Noora Ahola 66,110,725 98.05 % 1,311,940 1.95 % Karilyn Farmer 66,116,971 98.06 % 1,305,694 1.94 %

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors, with over 98% votes cast in favour.

Finally, shareholders approved and ratified the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, replacing the existing Stock Option Plan with approximately 97% of votes cast in favour. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan provides the Company with a flexible equity-based compensation framework and authorizes the grant of stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and performance share units. Shareholders also approved all unallocated awards, rights and entitlements under the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Further details regarding the resolutions and voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results, which has been filed under the Company's profile on the Nasdaq First North website.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 oz Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

[email protected]

Follow Goldsky Resources:

X: https://x.com/goldskyir

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.