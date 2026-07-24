Datum der Anmeldung:
22.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B3-82/26
Unternehmen:
Alexianer GmbH, Münster; Erwerb von Anteilen und alleiniger Kontrolle über VIALIFE ARZ Ambulantes Rehazentrum GmbH, VIALIFE Rosenquelle GmbH, VIALIFE Schwertbad GmbH, VIALIFE Vario GmbH und VIALIFE Therapie & Prävention GmbH, alle mit Sitz in Krefeld
Produktmärkte:
Rehabilitations- und Physiotherapie-Praxis, Rehasport, Therapie- und Präventionsleistungen, ambulante und stationäre medizinische Rehabilitation (insb. orthopädische Reha)
22.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B3-82/26
Unternehmen:
Alexianer GmbH, Münster; Erwerb von Anteilen und alleiniger Kontrolle über VIALIFE ARZ Ambulantes Rehazentrum GmbH, VIALIFE Rosenquelle GmbH, VIALIFE Schwertbad GmbH, VIALIFE Vario GmbH und VIALIFE Therapie & Prävention GmbH, alle mit Sitz in Krefeld
Produktmärkte:
Rehabilitations- und Physiotherapie-Praxis, Rehasport, Therapie- und Präventionsleistungen, ambulante und stationäre medizinische Rehabilitation (insb. orthopädische Reha)
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