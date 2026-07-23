Alpha Compute Corp.: Right2Compute Coalition Launches to Secure Rights for Building AI Data Centers for Sovereign AI and Data Ownership

WASHINGTON, DC, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP), an AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-Service and AI Confidential Computing, announced last week the launch of the Right2Compute Campaign on stage at CPAC London. Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute, joined Adam Goucher from OpenAI and Matthias Gerber from Bitmain, to discuss the need to build sovereign compute power for the growing demand for advanced AI. The campaign to support the growth of local energy facilities and AI data centers is a growing national alliance of technology companies, AI innovators, data center developers, energy producers, labor organizations, national security advocates, researchers, policymakers, and citizens who believe America and its allies must retain the right to build the computational infrastructure that powers modern innovation.





Source: CPAC London. Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Alpha Compute; Adam Goucher, OpenAI; and Matthias Gerber, Bitmain.

Just as electricity powered the Industrial Revolution and the internet powered the Digital Revolution, compute powers the Intelligence Revolution. Data centers are not warehouses, they are the factories of the 21st century, and the railroads, power plants, and highways of the intelligence economy. Yet across the country, a growing movement is seeking to block data centers, restrict AI infrastructure, and slow the deployment of the computational resources on which every modern breakthrough depends: from drug discovery and climate modeling to robotics, education, and national defense.

If America cannot build compute power, America cannot lead AI.

A Moratorium Movement Reaches the Statehouse

The Right2Compute Coalition believes community concerns about power, water, and utility costs are legitimate and deserve real answers, including requirements that data centers pay their own way on energy and water and return value to host communities. But blanket moratoriums are the wrong answer. They do not protect ratepayers; they export jobs, tax revenue, and strategic capacity to other states, and ultimately to other nations.

On July 14, 2026, New York State established the nation's first statewide moratorium on new hyperscale data centers, pausing state environmental permits for facilities of 50 megawatts or more for up to one year. New York's action follows Arizona's three-year moratorium on new data center sales tax exemptions, a similar moratorium bill passed in Maine, and a wave of local bans, permitting delays, and blanket restrictions now spreading across the country.

The National Security Stakes: Compute at Home, or Data Abroad

Every megawatt of compute we refuse to build at home is a megawatt of dependency we accept from abroad. When nations lack sovereign infrastructure, their most sensitive data like health records, financial information, defense and government workloads, and the intellectual property of their innovators, is processed on foreign soil, under foreign jurisdiction, and increasingly under the influence of foreign adversaries.

That threat is no longer theoretical. A recent Bitcoin Policy Institute report documented evidence that foreign-linked influence networks are working to shape American public opinion and policy against data centers and AI infrastructure, concluding that the real choice is "not between AI or no AI but between American AI or Chinese AI." Senator Tom Cotton has called for a federal investigation into whether foreign actors are attempting to shape U.S. policy against data centers, warning that adversaries "want to kneecap our processing power to win the AI race."

Investor and data center developer Kevin O'Leary, who is building some of the largest AI compute campuses in North America, has been blunt about the stakes of the energy race: "The country that has the best AI will have the best economy," he told Fox News, warning that China is winning because it is bringing more power online, faster. Asked who benefits when Americans block their own grid buildout, O'Leary posed the question directly: which adversary would want America to stop building its electrical grid and compute capacity? There's only one, and it isn't a domestic one.

The Right to Compute Is a Transatlantic Principle

The Right2Compute Coalition's mission extends to America's closest allies. In the United Kingdom, where data centres were formally designated Critical National Infrastructure in 2024, and where the Government has committed over £1 billion to sovereign AI, including a national AI supercomputer, the UK Compute Roadmap, and AI Growth Zones, the same principle applies: a nation that cannot compute cannot compete.

Energy independence and sovereign AI are two sides of the same coin. Sensitive British data including NHS health records, financial services data, defense and nuclear workloads, should not be forced offshore because the UK failed to build its own capacity. British innovators should own their own IP, their own data, and the infrastructure it runs on. The Coalition will work with partners in the UK and allied nations to advance sovereign compute frameworks, accelerate grid and planning reform, and ensure that the democracies of the world build the intelligence infrastructure of the 21st century on their own soil, under their own laws, powered by their own energy.

- I spent a decade fighting for people's right to own their data. That fight has taught me that data sovereignty is impossible without compute sovereignty. If we do not build the power plants, grids, and data centers of the intelligence age at home, in America and in allied nations like the United Kingdom, our most sensitive data, our IP, and our economic future will be processed abroad, under someone else's laws. The Right to Compute is the right to own our own future." - Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Alpha Compute Corp.

The Coalition's Policy Agenda

The Right2Compute Coalition supports:

Accelerated Permitting : Faster approval timelines for data centers, transmission, and supporting infrastructure, and the reversal of blanket data center moratoriums in New York and elsewhere.

: Faster approval timelines for data centers, transmission, and supporting infrastructure, and the reversal of blanket data center moratoriums in New York and elsewhere. Compute Freedom : Protecting the lawful ownership and use of computational resources, building on Montana's first-in-the-nation Right to Compute Act.

: Protecting the lawful ownership and use of computational resources, building on Montana's first-in-the-nation Right to Compute Act. Energy Expansion : Building the generation capacity - natural gas, nuclear, renewables, and storage - required to power the AI future, with data centers paying their own way.

: Building the generation capacity - natural gas, nuclear, renewables, and storage - required to power the AI future, with data centers paying their own way. National Security Infrastructure : Treating advanced compute as critical infrastructure in the United States, as the United Kingdom has already done.

: Treating advanced compute as critical infrastructure in the United States, as the United Kingdom has already done. Federal and State Right to Compute Laws : Codifying the principle that computational resources deserve legal protection comparable to other forms of productive property.

: Codifying the principle that computational resources deserve legal protection comparable to other forms of productive property. Sovereign Data and IP Protection: Ensuring sensitive citizen data and domestic intellectual property are processed on sovereign infrastructure, not exported to jurisdictions controlled by foreign adversaries.

Join the Movement

The Right2Compute Coalition is partnering with compute companies, philanthropists, technology leaders, infrastructure investors, and organizations committed to American and allied competitiveness. Funds will support coalition building, federal and state policy advocacy, including Right to Compute legislation and campaigns to overturn data center moratoriums, public education and media campaigns, research and polling, grassroots engagement, and strategic partnerships across technology, energy, labor, academia, and national security communities.

Founding partner opportunities are available for a select group of supporters to help shape the Coalition's mission, policy agenda, and national impact.

To join the Coalition, visit www.right2compute.com :

About Alpha Compute Corp.



Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy. Alpha Compute operates as a holding company centered on sovereign AI compute. By owning the infrastructure powering modern intelligence, we ensure privacy is strictly enforced at the hardware level. This robust foundation allows us to strategically build and acquire businesses that rely on Confidential Compute and Artificial Intelligence.



Our mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors-including finance, defense, intelligence, and media-as they navigate the evolving AI landscape. Alpha Compute provides the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Right2Compute Coalition's objectives, fundraising, policy advocacy, and the Company's infrastructure roadmap. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Coalition Contact

Right2Compute Coalition

connect@right2compute.com

www.right2compute.com

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai



