JAKKS Pacific Inc.: JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net sales up 17% in Q2
Highest first-half International sales in 10+ years
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026
- Net sales were $139.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 17%
- Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $97.5 million, up 21% from $80.4 million last year
- Costumes net sales were $41.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%
- Gross margin of 32.3%, down 50 basis points vs. Q2 2025
- Gross profit of $45.0 million, up 15% compared to $39.0 million in Q2 2025
- Operating loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2026, compared to a loss of $2.8 million in Q2 2025
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.9 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share in Q2 2025, driven by refunded tariff expenditures reflected in Non-Operating Income
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2025
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $5.4 million vs. $2.3 million in Q2 2025
- Trailing-twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million, up from $34.6 million as of Q1 2026
Management Commentary
"We finished the second quarter with good momentum heading into the second half of the year. The year is developing as we had planned," said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. "Many retailers in the US are recalibrating their pricing and where they have done so, we see consumers responding positively to our compelling product offering. Our first half new product introductions were broadly well received and sold through. Our Action Play & Collectibles business was up by over 40% in the quarter and reached $97 million in net sales for the first half, our highest level in over 15 years. Our Dolls, Role-Play and Dress-Up business was up over 11% in the quarter despite a lack of new entertainment properties in that division. Our evergreen businesses are rebounding from last year and setting us up well for the quarters ahead".
Second Quarter & First-Half 2026 Highlights
Net Sales in North America were up 20% in the quarter to $115 million compared to the previous year and 3% for the first-half of the year. International Sales were $24 million in the quarter -- up from $23 million last year (a 3% increase) and $53 million in the first-half compared to $44 million in 2025 and $33 million in 2024 for the comparable time periods. Globally, Action Play & Collectibles net sales were $42 million in the quarter, up from $30 million and $37 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Dolls, Role-Play, Dress-Up net sales were $52 million, compared to $46 million and $64 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costumes net sales were $42 million, compared to $39 million (an 8% increase) and $44 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costumes were up 8% for the quarter and 9% for the first-half.
Inventory was $58.3 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $71.8 million as of June 30, 2025, and $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025.
Cash (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) was $60.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $43.1 million as of June 30, 2025, and $54.1 million as of December 31, 2025.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable September 28, 2026, to shareholders of record August 28, 2026.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.
Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 23, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q26 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors-
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini
investors@jakks.net
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|59,513
|-
|38,195
|-
|52,197
|Restricted cash
|1,132
|4,861
|1,869
|Accounts receivable, net
|141,272
|124,489
|138,341
|Inventory, net
|58,272
|71,811
|59,805
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|17,899
|22,575
|16,873
|Total current assets
|278,088
|261,931
|269,085
|Property and equipment
|159,938
|146,661
|152,224
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|136,725
|126,890
|133,216
|Property and equipment, net
|23,213
|19,771
|19,008
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|40,890
|49,931
|46,776
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|69,587
|70,401
|69,569
|Goodwill
|34,964
|34,950
|35,077
|Other long-term assets
|1,751
|1,734
|2,682
|Total assets
|-
|448,493
|-
|438,718
|-
|442,197
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|-
|69,737
|-
|65,422
|-
|55,558
|Accrued expenses
|47,145
|45,890
|43,076
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
|30,849
|29,116
|33,569
|Income taxes payable
|-
|-
|2,119
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|14,406
|12,405
|13,784
|Total current liabilities
|162,137
|152,833
|148,106
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|32,218
|43,881
|39,578
|Accrued expenses, long term
|5,288
|3,222
|4,463
|Income taxes payable
|975
|2,045
|945
|Total liabilities
|200,618
|201,981
|193,092
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|11
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|307,218
|299,110
|302,408
|Accumulated deficit
|(45,160
|-
|(49,965
|-
|(41,021
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(14,194
|-
|(12,919
|-
|(12,293
|-
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
|247,875
|236,237
|249,105
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|500
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|247,875
|236,737
|249,105
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|448,493
|-
|438,718
|-
|442,197
|Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
|2026
|2025
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
|92
|95
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
|56
|82
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Trailing Twelve Months (*)
Ended June 30,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|-
|26,149
|-
|(15,931
|-
|-
|50,572
|-
|50,682
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(10,532
|-
|(6,015
|-
|(16,861
|-
|(12,730
|-
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
|(9,038
|-
|(5,135
|-
|(16,122
|-
|(12,798
|-
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|-
|6,579
|-
|(27,081
|-
|-
|17,589
|-
|25,154
|Capital expenditures
|-
|(10,104
|-
|-
|(4,470
|-
|-
|(15,197
|-
|-
|(11,089
|-
|(*) Trailing twelve months (TTM) amounts are calculated as the sum of the most recent four quarters, derived from reported GAAP results.
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|?
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|-
|139,238
|-
|119,094
|17
|-
|-
|245,914
|-
|232,347
|6
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|68,773
|58,784
|17
|120,960
|113,410
|7
|Royalty expense
|23,072
|19,509
|18
|39,985
|37,677
|6
|Amortization of tools and molds
|2,432
|1,778
|37
|4,402
|3,224
|37
|Cost of sales
|94,277
|80,071
|18
|165,347
|154,311
|7
|Gross profit
|44,961
|39,023
|15
|80,567
|78,036
|3
|Direct selling expenses
|8,500
|6,710
|27
|16,664
|15,406
|8
|General and administrative expenses
|36,442
|34,974
|4
|69,306
|68,935
|1
|Depreciation and amortization
|161
|122
|32
|313
|235
|33
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|45,103
|41,806
|8
|86,283
|84,576
|2
|Loss from operations
|(142
|-
|(2,783
|-
|(95
|-
|(5,716
|-
|(6,540
|-
|(13
|-
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|6,976
|25
|nm
|7,001
|30
|nm
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(417
|-
|nm
|-
|(417
|-
|nm
|Interest income
|788
|395
|99
|1,268
|757
|68
|Interest expense
|(55
|-
|(145
|-
|(62
|-
|(115
|-
|(300
|-
|(62
|-
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|7,567
|(2,925
|-
|nm
|2,438
|(6,470
|-
|nm
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1,704
|(606
|-
|nm
|855
|(1,769
|-
|nm
|Net income (loss)
|5,863
|(2,319
|-
|nm
|1,583
|(4,701
|-
|nm
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|-
|0.51
|-
|(0.21
|-
|-
|0.14
|-
|(0.42
|-
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic
|11,445
|11,146
|11,444
|11,146
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|-
|0.49
|-
|(0.21
|-
|-
|0.13
|-
|(0.42
|-
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|11,872
|11,146
|11,803
|11,146
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|? bps
|2026
|2025
|? bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
|100.0
|-
|100.0
|-
|-
|100.0
|-
|100.0
|-
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|49.4
|49.3
|(10
|-
|49.2
|48.8
|(40
|-
|Royalty expense
|16.6
|16.4
|(20
|-
|16.3
|16.2
|(10
|-
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1.7
|1.5
|(20.0
|-
|1.7
|1.4
|(30
|-
|Cost of sales
|67.7
|67.2
|(50
|-
|67.2
|66.4
|(80
|-
|Gross profit
|32.3
|32.8
|(50
|-
|32.8
|33.6
|(80
|-
|Direct selling expenses
|6.1
|5.6
|(50
|-
|6.8
|6.6
|(20
|-
|General and administrative expenses
|26.2
|29.4
|320
|28.2
|29.7
|150
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|32.4
|35.1
|270
|35.1
|36.4
|130
|Loss from operations
|(0.1
|-
|(2.3
|-
|220
|(2.3
|-
|(2.8
|-
|50
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|5.0
|-
|2.8
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(0.4
|-
|-
|(0.2
|-
|Interest income
|0.6
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|Interest expense
|(0.1
|-
|(0.1
|-
|(0.1
|-
|(0.1
|-
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|5.4
|(2.5
|-
|0.9
|(2.8
|-
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1.2
|(0.6
|-
|0.3
|(0.8
|-
|Net income (loss)
|4.2
|-
|(1.9
|-
|0.6
|(2.0
|)%
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|?
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income (loss)
|-
|5,863
|-
|(2,319
|-
|-
|8,182
|-
|1,583
|-
|(4,701
|-
|-
|6,284
|Interest expense
|55
|145
|(90
|-
|115
|300
|(185
|-
|Interest income
|(788
|-
|(395
|-
|(393
|-
|(1,268
|-
|(757
|-
|(511
|-
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1,704
|(606
|-
|2,310
|855
|(1,769
|-
|2,624
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,593
|1,900
|693
|4,715
|3,459
|1,256
|EBITDA
|9,427
|(1,275
|-
|10,702
|6,000
|(3,468
|-
|9,468
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(6,976
|-
|(25
|-
|(6,951
|-
|(7,001
|-
|(30
|-
|(6,971
|-
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,998
|3,188
|(190
|-
|6,079
|5,740
|339
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|417
|(417
|-
|-
|417
|(417
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|5,449
|-
|2,305
|-
|3,144
|-
|5,078
|-
|2,659
|-
|2,419
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
|3.9
|-
|1.9
|-
|200 bps
|2.1
|-
|1.1
|-
|100 bps
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|?%
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
|6.5
|-
|9.8
|-
|-330 bps
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|?
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net income
|Net income (loss)
|-
|5,863
|-
|(2,319
|-
|-
|8,182
|-
|1,583
|-
|(4,701
|-
|-
|6,284
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,998
|3,188
|(190
|-
|6,079
|5,740
|339
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|417
|(417
|-
|-
|417
|(417
|-
|Refunded tariff expenditure
|(6,772
|-
|-
|(6,772
|-
|(6,772
|-
|-
|(6,772
|-
|Tax impact of additional charges
|855
|(896
|-
|1,751
|142
|(1,420
|-
|1,562
|Adjusted net income
|-
|2,944
|-
|390
|-
|2,554
|-
|1,032
|-
|36
|-
|996
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic
|-
|0.26
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.23
|-
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|0.09
|Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic
|11,445
|11,146
|299
|11,444
|11,146
|298
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|-
|0.25
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.22
|-
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|0.09
|Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|11,872
|11,397
|475
|11,803
|11,487
|316
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Divisions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|Divisions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|Toys/Consumer Products
|-
|104,570
|-
|80,379
|-
|97,507
|21.3
|-
|-3.4
|-
|Toys/Consumer Products
|-
|187,480
|-
|187,817
|-
|197,602
|5.2
|-
|2.7
|-
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
|63,608
|46,164
|51,629
|11.8
|-
|-9.9
|-
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
|104,182
|101,627
|89,126
|-12.3
|-
|-7.5
|-
|Action Play & Collectibles
|36,555
|29,902
|42,063
|40.7
|-
|7.3
|-
|Action Play & Collectibles
|69,563
|72,783
|97,332
|33.7
|-
|18.3
|-
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|4,407
|4,313
|3,815
|-11.5
|-
|-7.0
|-
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|13,735
|13,407
|11,144
|-16.9
|-
|-9.9
|-
|Costumes
|-
|44,049
|-
|38,715
|-
|41,731
|7.8
|-
|-2.7
|-
|Costumes
|-
|51,215
|-
|44,530
|-
|48,312
|8.5
|-
|-2.9
|-
|Total
|-
|148,619
|-
|119,094
|-
|139,238
|16.9
|-
|-3.2
|-
|Total
|-
|238,695
|-
|232,347
|-
|245,914
|5.8
|-
|1.5
|-
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|United States
|-
|125,837
|-
|86,990
|-
|108,251
|24.4
|-
|-7.3
|-
|United States
|-
|196,267
|-
|175,934
|-
|182,887
|4.0
|-
|-3.5
|-
|Europe
|10,264
|14,657
|16,021
|9.3
|-
|24.9
|-
|Europe
|15,999
|26,467
|33,400
|26.2
|-
|44.5
|-
|Latin America
|3,239
|6,047
|4,137
|-31.6
|-
|13.0
|-
|Latin America
|11,235
|13,506
|11,099
|-17.8
|-
|-0.6
|-
|Canada
|6,288
|8,826
|7,080
|-19.8
|-
|6.1
|-
|Canada
|9,658
|12,105
|10,072
|-16.8
|-
|2.1
|-
|Australia & New Zealand
|1,607
|886
|1,533
|73.0
|-
|-2.3
|-
|Australia & New Zealand
|2,953
|1,499
|4,002
|167.0
|-
|16.4
|-
|Asia
|1,268
|1,448
|2,216
|53.0
|-
|32.2
|-
|Asia
|2,233
|2,199
|4,151
|88.8
|-
|36.3
|-
|Middle East & Africa
|116
|240
|-
|-100.0
|-
|-100.0
|-
|Middle East & Africa
|350
|637
|303
|-52.4
|-
|-7.0
|-
|Total
|-
|148,619
|-
|119,094
|-
|139,238
|16.9
|-
|-3.2
|-
|Total
|-
|238,695
|-
|232,347
|-
|245,914
|5.8
|-
|1.5
|-
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|North America
|-
|132,125
|-
|95,816
|-
|115,331
|20.4
|-
|-6.6
|-
|North America
|-
|205,925
|-
|188,039
|-
|192,959
|2.6
|-
|-3.2
|-
|International
|16,494
|23,278
|23,907
|2.7
|-
|20.4
|-
|International
|32,770
|44,308
|52,955
|19.5
|-
|27.1
|-
|Total
|-
|148,619
|-
|119,094
|-
|139,238
|16.9
|-
|-3.2
|-
|Total
|-
|238,695
|-
|232,347
|-
|245,914
|5.8
|-
|1.5
|-
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|Regions
|2024
|2025
|2026
|% Change 2025 v 2026
|CAGR% 2024 - 2026
|United States
|-
|125,837
|-
|86,990
|-
|108,251
|24.4
|-
|-7.3
|-
|United States
|-
|196,267
|-
|175,934
|-
|182,887
|4.0
|-
|-3.5
|-
|Rest of World
|22,782
|32,104
|30,987
|-3.5
|-
|16.6
|-
|Rest of World
|42,428
|56,413
|63,027
|11.7
|-
|21.9
|-
|Total
|-
|148,619
|-
|119,094
|-
|139,238
|16.9
|-
|-3.2
|-
|Total
|-
|238,695
|-
|232,347
|-
|245,914
|5.8
|-
|1.5
|-