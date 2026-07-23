Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2026

2nd Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income was $97.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.8 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $82.1 million and an increase of $45.1 million, or 85 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $52.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.75 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and an increase of $0.30 per share, or 67 percent, from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45.

Operating diluted earnings per share 1 for the current quarter was $0.76 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.57.

for the current quarter was $0.76 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.57. Net interest income for the current quarter was $276 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $269 million and an increase of $68.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $208 million.

The loan portfolio of $21.364 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Total average deposits of $24.539 billion for the current quarter increased $113 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter average deposits.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.90 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.80 percent and an increase of 69 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent.

The total earning assets yield of 5.14 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter earning assets yield of 5.11 percent and increased 41 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning assets yield of 4.73 percent.

The core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.18 percent in the current quarter decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter core deposit cost of 1.20 percent and decreased 7 basis points from the prior year second quarter core deposit cost of 1.25 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.33 percent in the current quarter decreased 7 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.40 percent and decreased 30 basis points from the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.63 percent.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 165 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.





First Half 2026 Highlights:

Net income for the first half of 2026 was $180 million, an increase of $72.7 million, or 68 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $107 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.38 per share, an increase of $0.45 per share, or 48 percent, from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.93.

Operating diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.45 per share, an increase of $0.41 per share, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half of 2025 operating diluted earnings per share of $1.04.

Net interest income for the first half of 2026 was $545 million, an increase of $148 million, or 37 percent, from the prior year first half net interest income of $398 million.

The loan portfolio increased $2.831 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Total deposits increased $3.026 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2026 was 3.85 percent, an increase of 73 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 3.12 percent.

The Company completed the core system conversion of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, "Guaranty"). Guaranty was acquired on October 1, 2025 with total assets of $3.357 billion.

Dividends declared in the first half of 2026 were $0.66 per share.



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months

ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Performance results Net income - 97,862 82,144 52,781 180,006 107,349 Basic earnings per share - 0.75 0.63 0.45 1.38 0.93 Diluted earnings per share - 0.75 0.63 0.45 1.38 0.93 Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 1 - 0.76 0.70 0.57 1.45 1.04 Dividends declared per share - 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.66 0.66 Market value per share Closing - 51.58 44.67 43.08 51.58 43.08 High - 52.16 53.99 44.70 53.99 52.81 Low - 44.26 41.87 36.76 41.87 36.76 Selected ratios and other data

Number of common stock shares outstanding 130,202,054 130,124,378 118,550,475 130,202,054 118,550,475 Average outstanding shares - basic 130,167,496 130,052,858 116,890,776 130,110,494 115,180,489 Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,346,888 130,242,765 116,918,290 130,283,236 115,244,550 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 - 1.05 - 0.74 - 1.15 - 0.77 - Return on average equity (annualized) 9.13 - 7.82 - 6.13 - 8.48 - 6.44 - Efficiency ratio 56.65 - 63.05 - 62.08 - 59.79 - 63.72 - Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 1 56.21 - 59.25 - 61.19 - 57.70 - 63.49 - Loan to deposit ratio 86.84 - 85.18 - 85.91 - 86.84 - 85.91 - Number of full time equivalent employees 4,125 4,139 3,665 4,125 3,665 Number of locations 282 282 247 282 247 Number of ATMs 339 337 300 339 300

____________________________



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $97.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.8 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $82.1 million and an increase of $45.1 million, or 85 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $52.8 million. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.75 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and an increase of $0.30 per share, or 67 percent, from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45. Operating diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.76 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.57. The current quarter included $1.6 million in acquisition-related expenses, $2.5 million of compensation from acquisition-related employment agreements and $2.6 million of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets. "We delivered another strong quarter, with record net income, continued net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified community banking model, disciplined balance sheet management and the continued customer focus of our teams across the franchise."

Net income for the first half of 2026 was $180 million, an increase of $72.7 million, or 68 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $107 million which was driven primarily by the increase in net interest income from the improvement in the net interest margin. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.38 per share, an increase of $0.45 per share, or 48 percent, from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.93. Operating diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.45 per share, an increase of $0.41 per share, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half of 2025 operating diluted earnings per share of $1.04.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents - 1,056,679 1,385,237 1,235,261 915,507 (328,558 - (178,582 - 141,172 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,482,725 3,585,531 4,007,512 4,024,980 (102,806 - (524,787 - (542,255 - Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,004,758 3,058,662 3,110,216 3,206,133 (53,904 - (105,458 - (201,375 - Total debt securities 6,487,483 6,644,193 7,117,728 7,231,113 (156,710 - (630,245 - (743,630 -

Loans receivable 1 Residential real estate 2,111,683 2,167,860 2,457,907 1,931,554 (56,177 - (346,224 - 180,129 Commercial real estate 14,155,059 13,918,178 13,565,512 11,935,109 236,881 589,547 2,219,950 Other commercial 3,615,240 3,466,863 3,497,829 3,303,889 148,377 117,411 311,351 Home equity 1,054,110 1,048,971 977,206 975,429 5,139 76,904 78,681 Other consumer 427,631 431,791 429,342 386,759 (4,160 - (1,711 - 40,872 Loans receivable 21,363,723 21,033,663 20,927,796 18,532,740 330,060 435,927 2,830,983 Allowance for credit losses (260,025 - (255,771 - (255,319 - (226,799 - (4,254 - (4,706 - (33,226 - Loans receivable, net 21,103,698 20,777,892 20,672,477 18,305,941 325,806 431,221 2,797,757 Other assets 2,951,141 2,926,760 2,952,597 2,552,422 24,381 (1,456 - 398,719 Total assets - 31,599,001 31,734,082 31,978,063 29,004,983 (135,081 - (379,062 - 2,594,018

_____________________________



1 In connection with the Guaranty core system conversion, Guaranty loans were reclassified in the prior quarter to conform to the Company's classifications. There were approximately $236 million of loans reclassified from residential loans into other categories, the majority of which were reclassified to commercial real estate loans.

Total debt securities of $6.487 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $157 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $744 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The Company selectively purchased debt securities during the current quarter with the Company's excess liquidity position. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 compared to 25 percent at June 30, 2025.

The loan portfolio of $21.364 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio increased $2.831 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition on October 1, 2025, the loan portfolio organically increased $728 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Six

Months ended At or for the

Three Months

ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the Six

Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period - 255,319 255,319 206,041 206,041 Acquisitions - - 154 35 Provision for credit losses 13,639 3,514 61,846 24,163 Charge-offs (11,562 - (4,186 - (18,682 - (7,236 - Recoveries 2,629 1,124 5,960 3,796 Balance at end of period - 260,025 255,771 255,319 226,799

Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio - 13,639 3,514 61,846 24,163 Unfunded loan commitments (1,220 - 2,550 9,554 3,918 Total provision for credit losses - 12,419 6,064 71,400 28,081

Other real estate owned - 1,219 1,417 284 1,737 Other foreclosed assets 322 193 127 142 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 15,867 13,470 5,997 11,371 Non-accrual loans 74,441 64,415 62,487 35,356 Total non-performing assets - 91,849 79,495 68,895 48,606

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.29 - 0.25 - 0.22 - 0.17 - Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 288 - 328 - 373 - 485 - Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 - 1.22 - 1.22 - 1.22 - Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.04 - 0.02 - 0.06 - 0.02 - Accruing loans 30-89 days past due - 65,483 91,760 78,826 54,403 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets - 7,497 8,066 8,733 2,651

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $65.5 million at June 30, 2026 decreased $26.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $11.1 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2026 were 0.31 percent compared to 0.44 percent for the prior quarter and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $91.8 million at June 30, 2026 increased $12.4 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $43.2 million, or 89 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $6.4 million included $10.1 million of credit loss expense on loans and $3.7 million of credit loss benefit on unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at each of June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Loan portfolio growth, composition, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Second quarter 2026 - 10,125 - 5,871 1.22 - 0.31 - 0.29 - First quarter 2026 3,514 3,062 1.22 - 0.44 - 0.25 - Fourth quarter 2025 32,491 6,368 1.22 - 0.38 - 0.22 - Third quarter 2025 5,192 2,914 1.22 - 0.21 - 0.19 - Second quarter 2025 18,009 1,645 1.22 - 0.29 - 0.17 - First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 - 0.27 - 0.14 - Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 - 0.19 - 0.10 - Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 - 0.33 - 0.10 -

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $5.9 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.8 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $3.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the tables at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,423,439 7,427,280 7,314,779 6,593,728 (3,841 - 108,660 829,711 NOW and DDA accounts 6,192,363 6,217,728 6,236,551 5,747,388 (25,365 - (44,188 - 444,975 Savings accounts 3,169,141 3,193,293 3,158,939 2,956,387 (24,152 - 10,202 212,754 Money market deposit accounts 4,132,820 4,049,361 3,948,201 3,089,115 83,459 184,619 1,043,705 Certificate accounts 3,732,971 3,851,209 3,928,550 3,238,576 (118,238 - (195,579 - 494,395 Core deposits, total 24,650,734 24,738,871 24,587,020 21,625,194 (88,137 - 63,714 3,025,540 Wholesale deposits 3,383 3,000 4,076 3,308 383 (693 - 75 Deposits, total 24,654,117 24,741,871 24,591,096 21,628,502 (87,754 - 63,021 3,025,615 Repurchase agreements 1,952,501 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,976,228 (133,122 - (131,612 - (23,727 - Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 26,606,618 26,827,494 26,675,209 23,604,730 (220,876 - (68,591 - 3,001,888 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 440,000 1,255,088 - (440,000 - (1,255,088 - Other borrowed funds 52,880 51,564 51,473 62,366 1,316 1,407 (9,486 - Finance lease liabilities 31,606 31,209 28,808 19,405 397 2,798 12,201 Subordinated debentures 188,573 188,032 187,492 157,127 541 1,081 31,446 Other liabilities 406,302 387,284 381,260 374,003 19,018 25,042 32,299 Total liabilities - 27,285,979 27,485,583 27,764,242 25,472,719 (199,604 - (478,263 - 1,813,260

Total deposits of $24.654 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $87.8 million, or 35 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $3.026 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, total deposits organically increased $319 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.423 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $3.8 million, or 5 basis points, from the prior quarter and increased $830 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Stockholders' Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Common equity - 4,484,316 4,424,548 4,380,931 3,770,919 59,768 103,385 713,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171,294 - (176,049 - (167,110 - (238,655 - 4,755 (4,184 - 67,361 Total stockholders' equity 4,313,022 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,532,264 64,523 99,201 780,758 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,473,954 - (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,186,350 - 4,799 9,598 (287,604 - Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1 - 2,839,068 2,769,746 2,730,269 2,345,914 69,322 108,799 493,154

Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.65 - 13.39 - 13.18 - 12.18 - Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1 9.42 - 9.15 - 8.95 - 8.43 - Book value per common share $ 33.13 32.65 32.42 29.80 0.48 0.71 3.33 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 1 - 21.81 21.29 21.01 19.79 0.52 0.80 2.02

______________________________

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.839 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $69 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible stockholders' equity increased $493 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily due to $560 million of Company stock issued in connection with the Guaranty acquisition, earnings retention and a $67 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $21.81 at the current quarter end increased $0.52 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.02 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Cash Dividends

On June 23, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026. The dividend was the Company's 165th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Net interest income Interest income - 365,220 362,337 308,115 2,883 57,105 Interest expense 88,792 93,660 100,499 (4,868 - (11,707 - Total net interest income 276,428 268,677 207,616 7,751 68,812 Non-interest income Deposit service charges and other fees 16,351 15,265 13,910 1,086 2,441 Payment services 12,012 11,368 10,457 644 1,555 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,558 2,279 1,890 279 668 Gain on sale of loans 5,007 5,108 4,273 (101 - 734 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other income 5,173 4,062 2,414 1,111 2,759 Total non-interest income 41,101 38,082 32,944 3,019 8,157 Total income - 317,529 306,759 240,560 10,770 76,969 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.90 - 3.80 - 3.21 - Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP) 1 3.86 - 3.73 - 3.18 -

_____________________________



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $276 million for the current quarter increased $7.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $269 million and increased $68.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $208 million. The current quarter interest income of $365 million increased $2.9 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $57.1 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by both increased loans and increased interest rates on the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.12 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.16 percent and was principally due to a 3 basis points decrease in loan discount accretion and a 2 basis points decrease in non-accrual loan interest reversal. The core loan yield of 6.06 percent in the current quarter increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter core loan yield of 6.05 percent. The loan yield increased 26 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $88.8 million decreased $4.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, and decreased $11.7 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to a decrease in interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.20 percent in the prior quarter and 1.25 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.33 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.40 percent in the prior quarter and 1.63 percent in the prior year second quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.90 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.80 percent and was primarily driven by the shift in the earning assets mix to higher yielding loans and a decrease in high cost borrowings. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter increased 69 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields, the shift in the earning assets mix to higher yielding loans and the decrease in high cost borrowings. Core net interest margin was 3.86 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.73 percent in the prior quarter and 3.18 percent in the prior year second quarter. "The Company's net interest margin increased for the tenth consecutive quarter," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "The continued increase in the earning assets yield combined with decreases in core deposit costs and wholesale funding contributed to the 10 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.90 percent in the current quarter."

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.1 million, which was an increase of $3.0 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased $8.2 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Deposit service charges and other fees of $16.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Payment services of $12.0 million for the current quarter increased $644 thousand, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Compensation and employee benefits - 116,299 115,770 94,355 529 21,944 Occupancy and equipment 15,661 15,682 12,558 (21 - 3,103 Advertising and promotions 5,092 5,256 4,394 (164 - 698 Data processing 12,380 13,273 9,883 (893 - 2,497 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 83 206 26 (123 - 57 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,506 6,403 5,847 (897 - (341 - Intangibles amortization 4,799 4,799 3,624 - 1,175 Other expenses 26,880 39,140 24,432 (12,260 - 2,448 Total non-interest expense - 186,700 200,529 155,119 (13,829 - 31,581

Total non-interest expense of $187 million for the current quarter decreased $13.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $31.6 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks.

Compensation and employee benefits of $116 million for the current quarter increased by $529 thousand, or 46 basis points, over the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $21.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $26.9 million decreased $12.3 million, or 31 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by $7.3 million of decreased acquisition-related expenses and a $3.1 million increase in gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Acquisition-related expense was $1.6 million in the current quarter compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $3.2 million in the prior year second quarter. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $2.5 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $544 thousand in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the second quarter of 2026 was $26.6 million, an increase of $8.6 million, or 48 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $14.2 million, or 115 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 21.4 percent compared to 18.0 percent in the prior quarter and 19.02 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal tax credits. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate compared to prior year second quarter was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 56.65 percent in the current quarter compared to 63.05 percent in the prior quarter and 62.08 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by the combination of a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in net interest income. The decrease from the prior year second quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Compared to June 30, 2025

Income Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income - 727,557 - 598,040 - 129,517 22 - Interest expense 182,452 200,445 (17,993 - (9)% Total net interest income 545,105 397,595 147,510 37 - Non-interest income Deposit service charges and other fees 31,616 27,125 4,491 17 - Payment Services 23,380 19,785 3,595 18 - Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,837 3,581 1,256 35 - Gain on sale of loans 10,115 8,584 1,531 18 - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - N/A Other income 9,235 6,511 2,724 42 - Total non-interest income 79,183 65,586 13,597 21 - Total Income - 624,288 - 463,181 - 161,107 35 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.85 - 3.12 - Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)1 3.79 - 3.08 -

______________________________



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $545 million for the first half of 2026 increased $148 million, or 37 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $728 million for the first half of 2026 increased $130 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 6.14 percent during the first half of 2026, an increase of 32 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.82 percent.

Interest expense of $182 million for the first half of 2026 decreased $18.0 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.19 percent for the first half of 2026, which was a decrease of 6 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit cost of 1.25 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2026 was 1.36 percent, which was a decrease of 29 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.65 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2026 was 3.85 percent, a 73 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 3.12 percent for the first half of the prior year. Core net interest margin during the first half of 2026 was 3.79 percent compared to 3.08 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by a 32 basis points increase in loan yields and a 29 basis points decrease in total funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $79.2 million for the first half of 2026 increased $13.6 million, or 21 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased income from the acquired banks. Deposit service charges and other fees of $31.6 million for the first half of 2026 increased $4.5 million, or 17 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Payment services of $23.4 million for the first half of 2026 increased by $3.6 million, or 18 percent, over the first half of the prior year.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits - 232,069 - 185,798 - 46,271 25 - Occupancy and equipment 31,343 24,852 6,491 26 - Advertising and promotions 10,348 8,538 1,810 21 - Data processing 25,653 19,021 6,632 35 - Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 289 89 200 225 - Regulatory assessments and insurance 11,909 11,381 528 5 - Core deposit intangibles amortization 9,598 6,894 2,704 39 - Other expenses 66,020 49,864 16,156 32 - Total non-interest expense - 387,229 - 306,437 - 80,792 26 -

Total non-interest expense of $387 million for the first half of 2026 increased $80.8 million, or 26 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $232 million in the first half of 2026 increased $46.3 million, or 25 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $31.3 million in the first half of 2026 increased $6.5 million, or 26 percent, over the first half of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Data processing expense of $25.7 million in the first half of 2026 increased $6.6 million, or 35 percent, over the first half of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $66.0 million for the first half of 2026 increased $16.2 million, or 32 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses.

Acquisition-related expense was $10.5 million in the first half of the current year compared to $3.8 million in the prior year first half. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $5.2 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the first half of the current year compared to $795 thousand in the first half of the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $12.4 million for the first half of 2026, a decrease of $15.7 million, or 56 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the first half of the prior year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of Bank of Idaho. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2026 were $8.9 million compared to $3.4 million in the first half of 2025.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $44.6 million for the first half of 2026 increased $23.3 million, or 109 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2026 was 19.9 percent compared to 16.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 59.79 percent for the first half of 2026 compared to 63.72 percent for the same period of 2025. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company's business and the business of the Company's customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, further conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;

risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks related to rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.





The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa64d0770f93544c4992aa6382dbe6242. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53sx3j3i.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios the Company presents are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables within this press release. The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain income, expense, or intangible items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and investors should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO (406) 751-4722 Ron J. Copher, CFO (406) 751-7706

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Assets Cash on hand and in banks - 353,748 350,801 321,526 375,398 Interest bearing cash deposits 702,931 1,034,436 913,735 540,109 Cash and cash equivalents 1,056,679 1,385,237 1,235,261 915,507 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,482,725 3,585,531 4,007,512 4,024,980 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,004,758 3,058,662 3,110,216 3,206,133 Total debt securities 6,487,483 6,644,193 7,117,728 7,231,113 Loans held for sale, at fair value 45,145 41,652 39,186 47,738 Loans receivable 21,363,723 21,033,663 20,927,796 18,532,740 Allowance for credit losses (260,025 - (255,771 - (255,319 - (226,799 - Loans receivable, net 21,103,698 20,777,892 20,672,477 18,305,941 Premises and equipment, net 493,497 492,031 486,184 426,801 Right-of-use assets, net 76,428 76,344 75,574 56,525 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,541 1,610 411 1,879 Accrued interest receivable 120,254 122,795 120,092 108,286 Deferred tax asset 102,902 103,863 101,337 114,528 Intangibles, net 95,671 100,470 105,269 64,949 Goodwill 1,378,283 1,378,283 1,378,283 1,121,401 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,244 21,524 42,764 76,990 Bank-owned life insurance 235,984 236,540 235,090 191,623 Other assets 380,192 351,648 368,407 341,702 Total assets - 31,599,001 31,734,082 31,978,063 29,004,983 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,423,439 7,427,280 7,314,779 6,593,728 Interest bearing deposits 17,230,678 17,314,591 17,276,317 15,034,774 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,952,501 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,976,228 FHLB advances - - 440,000 1,255,088 Other borrowed funds 52,880 51,564 51,473 62,366 Finance lease liabilities 31,606 31,209 28,808 19,405 Subordinated debentures 188,573 188,032 187,492 157,127 Accrued interest payable 29,542 30,512 32,786 27,973 Operating lease liabilities 51,320 51,457 52,869 42,274 Other liabilities 325,440 305,315 295,605 303,756 Total liabilities 27,285,979 27,485,583 27,764,242 25,472,719 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities - - - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,302 1,301 1,300 1,186 Paid-in capital 3,229,635 3,224,619 3,220,064 2,655,894 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,253,379 1,198,628 1,159,567 1,113,839 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171,294 - (176,049 - (167,110 - (238,655 - Total stockholders' equity 4,313,022 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,532,264 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,599,001 31,734,082 31,978,063 29,004,983

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Income Investment securities - 42,890 45,126 44,148 88,016 89,794 Residential real estate loans 30,104 33,708 25,361 63,812 49,636 Commercial loans 266,123 258,616 214,816 524,739 412,204 Consumer and other loans 26,103 24,887 23,790 50,990 46,406 Total interest income 365,220 362,337 308,115 727,557 598,040 Interest Expense Deposits 71,972 72,251 65,569 144,223 128,434 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,227 13,619 14,109 26,846 27,842 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 4,226 17,806 4,226 38,525 Other borrowed funds 455 443 400 898 802 Subordinated debentures 3,138 3,121 2,615 6,259 4,842 Total interest expense 88,792 93,660 100,499 182,452 200,445 Net Interest Income 276,428 268,677 207,616 545,105 397,595 Provision for credit losses 6,355 6,064 20,267 12,419 28,081 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 270,073 262,613 187,349 532,686 369,514 Non-Interest Income Deposit service charges and other fees 16,351 15,265 13,910 31,616 27,125 Payment services 12,012 11,368 10,457 23,380 19,785 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,558 2,279 1,890 4,837 3,581 Gain on sale of loans 5,007 5,108 4,273 10,115 8,584 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other income 5,173 4,062 2,414 9,235 6,511 Total non-interest income 41,101 38,082 32,944 79,183 65,586 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 116,299 115,770 94,355 232,069 185,798 Occupancy and equipment 15,661 15,682 12,558 31,343 24,852 Advertising and promotions 5,092 5,256 4,394 10,348 8,538 Data processing 12,380 13,273 9,883 25,653 19,021 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 83 206 26 289 89 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,506 6,403 5,847 11,909 11,381 Intangibles amortization 4,799 4,799 3,624 9,598 6,894 Other expenses 26,880 39,140 24,432 66,020 49,864 Total non-interest expense 186,700 200,529 155,119 387,229 306,437 Income Before Income Taxes 124,474 100,166 65,174 224,640 128,663 Federal and state income tax expense 26,612 18,022 12,393 44,634 21,314 Net Income - 97,862 82,144 52,781 180,006 107,349

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Tangible Equity Total stockholders' equity - 4,313,022 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,532,264 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,473,954 - (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,186,350 - Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 2,839,068 2,769,746 2,730,269 2,345,914 Tangible Assets Total assets - 31,599,001 31,734,082 31,978,063 29,004,983 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,473,954 - (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,186,350 - Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 30,125,047 30,255,329 30,494,511 27,818,633 Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.42 - 9.15 - 8.95 - 8.43 - Book value per share - 33.13 - 32.65 - 32.42 - 29.80 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) - 21.81 - 21.29 - 21.01 - 19.79

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (tax equivalent)1 - 280,016 272,383 211,081 552,399 404,481 Purchase accounting (3,832 - (5,140 - (2,103 - (8,973 - (5,463 - Non-accrual loan interest reversal (recovery) 825 (42 - 191 784 204 Core net interest income (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) - 277,009 267,201 209,169 544,210 399,222 Average earning assets - 28,793,343 29,078,665 26,401,636 28,935,216 26,117,798 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.90 - 3.80 - 3.21 - 3.85 - 3.12 - Core net interest margin (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) 3.86 - 3.73 - 3.18 - 3.79 - 3.08 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million, $3.7 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Includes tax effect of $7.3 million and $6.9 million on on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued) At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income - 97,862 82,144 52,781 180,006 107,349 Provision for credit losses - acquisition ACL expense - - 16,693 - 16,693 Operating adjustments - non-interest income (Gain) loss on securities - - - - - BOLI proceeds (63 - (776 - - (839 - (1,113 - Total operating adjustments - non-interest income (63 - (776 - - (839 - (1,113 - Operating adjustments - non-interest expense Acquisition-related compensation 2,462 2,775 544 5,237 795 Lease terminations - 200 - 200 - FDIC special assessment - (87 - - (87 - (219 - (Gain) loss on fixed assets (2,618 - 445 (1,612 - (2,173 - (2,622 - Acquisition-related expense 1,590 8,907 3,231 10,497 3,818 Total operating adjustments - non-interest expense 1,434 12,240 2,163 13,674 1,772 Tax impact (341 - (3,028 - (4,699 - (3,369 - (4,432 - Net operating adjustments 1,030 8,436 14,157 9,466 12,920 Operating net income (non-GAAP) - 98,892 90,580 66,938 189,472 120,269 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 130,346,888 130,242,765 116,918,290 130,283,236 115,244,550 Diluted EPS - 0.75 - 0.63 - 0.45 - 1.38 - 0.93 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) - 0.76 - 0.70 - 0.57 - 1.45 - 1.04

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued) At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense - 186,700 - 200,529 - 155,119 - 387,229 - 306,437 OREO expense (60 - (16 - (13 - (76 - (31 - Intangible amortization (4,799 - (4,799 - (3,624 - (9,598 - (6,894 - Total expenses 181,841 195,714 151,482 377,555 299,512 Operating expense adjustments (pre-tax) (1,434 - (12,240 - (2,163 - (13,674 - (1,772 - Total operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 180,407 183,474 149,319 363,881 297,740 Net interest income (tax equivalent) 280,016 272,383 211,081 552,399 404,481 Non-interest income 41,101 38,082 32,944 79,183 65,586 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - OREO income (110 - (35 - - (145 - - Total revenues 321,007 310,430 244,025 631,437 470,067 Operating revenue adjustments (pre-tax) (63 - (776 - - (839 - (1,113 - Total revenues (non-GAAP) - 320,944 309,654 244,025 630,598 468,954 Efficiency ratio 56.65 - 63.05 - 62.08 - 59.79 - 63.72 - Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.21 - 59.25 - 61.19 - 57.70 - 63.49 -

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans - 2,172,055 - 30,104 5.54 - - 2,360,462 - 33,708 5.71 - Commercial loans 1 17,562,322 267,705 6.11 - 17,206,377 260,287 6.13 - Consumer and other loans 1,479,518 26,103 7.08 - 1,425,664 24,887 7.08 - Total loans 2 21,213,895 323,912 6.12 - 20,992,503 318,882 6.16 - Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,624,487 14,246 3.51 - 1,647,612 14,452 3.51 - Taxable debt securities 4, 5 5,954,961 30,650 2.06 - 6,438,550 32,709 2.03 - Total earning assets 28,793,343 368,808 5.14 - 29,078,665 366,043 5.11 - Goodwill and intangibles 1,476,292 1,481,187 Non-earning assets 1,201,401 1,203,188 Total assets - 31,471,036 - 31,763,040 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,298,710 - - - - - 7,230,420 - - - - NOW and DDA accounts 6,206,979 16,103 1.04 - 6,167,696 15,897 1.05 - Savings accounts 3,170,155 5,451 0.69 - 3,163,850 5,500 0.71 - Money market deposit accounts 4,052,361 20,154 1.99 - 3,963,618 19,078 1.95 - Certificate accounts 3,807,368 30,233 3.18 - 3,896,903 31,742 3.30 - Total core deposits 24,535,573 71,941 1.18 - 24,422,487 72,217 1.20 - Wholesale deposits 6 3,337 31 3.77 - 3,615 34 3.81 - Repurchase agreements 1,995,035 13,227 2.66 - 2,074,082 13,619 2.66 - FHLB advances 55 - 3.87 - 361,778 4,226 4.67 - Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 271,589 3,593 5.31 - 267,450 3,564 5.40 - Total funding liabilities 26,805,589 88,792 1.33 - 27,129,412 93,660 1.40 - Other liabilities 364,792 372,547 Total liabilities 27,170,381 27,501,959 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,300,655 4,261,081 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,471,036 - 31,763,040 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) - 280,016 - 272,383 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.81 - 3.71 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.90 - 3.80 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $7.0 million and $8.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $772.3 million and $894.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $68 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans - 2,172,055 - 30,104 5.54 - - 1,940,514 - 25,361 5.23 - Commercial loans 1 17,562,322 267,705 6.11 - 14,884,885 216,385 5.83 - Consumer and other loans 1,479,518 26,103 7.08 - 1,336,030 23,790 7.14 - Total loans 2 21,213,895 323,912 6.12 - 18,161,429 265,536 5.86 - Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,624,487 14,246 3.51 - 1,594,895 13,999 3.51 - Taxable debt securities 4, 5 5,954,961 30,650 2.06 - 6,645,312 32,045 1.93 - Total earning assets 28,793,343 368,808 5.14 - 26,401,636 311,580 4.73 - Goodwill and intangibles 1,476,292 1,153,466 Non-earning assets 1,201,401 918,007 Total assets - 31,471,036 - 28,473,109 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,298,710 - - - - - 6,256,245 - - - - NOW and DDA accounts 6,206,979 16,103 1.04 - 5,674,990 16,045 1.13 - Savings accounts 3,170,155 5,451 0.69 - 2,904,389 5,402 0.75 - Money market deposit accounts 4,052,361 20,154 1.99 - 3,000,487 15,389 2.06 - Certificate accounts 3,807,368 30,233 3.18 - 3,211,418 28,667 3.58 - Total core deposits 24,535,573 71,941 1.18 - 21,047,529 65,503 1.25 - Wholesale deposits 6 3,337 31 3.77 - 5,618 66 4.67 - Repurchase agreements 1,995,035 13,227 2.66 - 1,898,841 14,109 2.98 - FHLB advances 55 - 3.87 - 1,494,781 17,806 4.71 - Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 271,589 3,593 5.31 - 231,902 3,015 5.21 - Total funding liabilities 26,805,589 88,792 1.33 - 24,678,671 100,499 1.63 - Other liabilities 364,792 338,289 Total liabilities 27,170,381 25,016,960 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,300,655 3,456,149 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,471,036 - 28,473,109 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) - 280,016 - 211,081 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.81 - 3.10 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.90 - 3.21 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $7.0 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $772.3 million and $433.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Six Months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans - 2,265,738 - 63,812 5.63 - - 1,913,157 - 49,636 5.19 - Commercial loans 1 17,385,333 527,992 6.12 - 14,490,240 415,306 5.78 - Consumer and other loans 1,452,740 50,990 7.08 - 1,319,451 46,406 7.09 - Total loans2 21,103,811 642,794 6.14 - 17,722,848 511,348 5.82 - Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,635,986 28,698 3.51 - 1,599,845 27,935 3.49 - Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,195,419 63,359 2.05 - 6,795,105 65,643 1.93 - Total earning assets 28,935,216 734,851 5.12 - 26,117,798 604,926 4.67 - Goodwill and intangibles 1,478,726 1,127,279 Non-earning assets 1,202,289 883,125 Total assets - 31,616,231 - 28,128,202 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,264,754 - - - - - 6,123,604 - - - - NOW and DDA accounts 6,187,446 32,000 1.04 - 5,600,895 31,110 1.12 - Savings accounts 3,167,020 10,951 0.70 - 2,883,150 10,561 0.74 - Money market deposit accounts 4,008,235 39,232 1.97 - 2,925,396 28,915 1.99 - Certificate accounts 3,851,888 61,975 3.24 - 3,181,971 57,742 3.66 - Total core deposits 24,479,343 144,158 1.19 - 20,715,016 128,328 1.25 - Wholesale deposits 6 3,475 65 3.79 - 4,615 106 4.62 - Repurchase agreements 2,034,340 26,846 2.66 - 1,870,962 27,842 3.00 - FHLB advances 179,917 4,226 4.67 - 1,618,702 38,525 4.73 - Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 269,531 7,157 5.35 - 224,031 5,644 5.08 - Total funding liabilities 26,966,606 182,452 1.36 - 24,433,326 200,445 1.65 - Other liabilities 368,648 332,558 Total liabilities 27,335,254 24,765,884 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,280,977 3,362,318 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,616,231 - 28,128,202 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) - 552,399 - 404,481 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.76 - 3.02 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.85 - 3.12 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.3 million and $3.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $3.9 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $15.1 million and $11.0 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $832.8 million and $496.2 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $136 thousand and $301 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction - 240,093 - 227,869 - 263,713 - 254,790 5 - (9)% (6)% Pre-sold and spec construction 261,642 268,831 255,542 208,106 (3)% 2 - 26 - Total residential construction 501,735 496,700 519,255 462,896 1 - (3): 8 - Land development 232,548 218,943 263,262 176,925 6 - (12)% 31 - Consumer land or lots 231,468 234,467 247,769 229,823 (1)% (7)% 1 - Unimproved land 256,084 240,944 167,796 127,550 6 - 53 - 101 - Developed lots for operative builders 51,831 50,056 69,786 73,053 4 - (26)% (29)% Commercial lots 131,320 120,528 155,631 175,929 9 - (16)% (25)% Other construction 1,254,856 1,144,637 1,122,350 753,056 10 - 12 - 67 - Total land, lot, and other construction 2,158,107 2,009,575 2,026,594 1,536,336 7 - 6 - 40 - Owner occupied 3,928,083 3,908,697 3,950,726 3,529,536 - - (1)% 11 - Non-owner occupied 5,195,855 5,125,101 4,859,173 4,283,986 1 - 7 - 21 - Total commercial real estate 9,123,938 9,033,798 8,809,899 7,813,522 1 - 4 - 17 - Commercial and industrial 1,687,362 1,630,625 1,649,101 1,545,498 3 - 2 - 9 - Agriculture 1,313,581 1,252,040 1,282,861 1,167,611 5 - 2 - 13 - First lien 2,996,965 3,051,563 3,098,023 2,590,433 (2)% (3)% 16 - Junior lien 110,601 103,240 106,205 80,170 7 - 4 - 38 - Total 1-4 family 3,107,566 3,154,803 3,204,228 2,670,603 (1): (3): 16 - Multifamily residential 1,075,562 1,068,813 1,019,484 975,785 1 - 6 - 10 - Home equity lines of credit 1,089,052 1,081,438 1,076,201 1,048,595 1 - 1 - 4 - Other consumer 222,289 227,762 237,393 197,744 (2)% (6)% 12 - Total consumer 1,311,341 1,309,200 1,313,594 1,246,339 - - - - 5 - States and political subdivisions 950,829 945,587 964,591 973,145 1 - (1): (2): Other 178,847 174,174 177,375 188,743 3 - 1 - (5): Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 21,408,868 21,075,315 20,966,982 18,580,478 2 - 2 - 15 - Less loans held for sale 1 (45,145 - (41,652 - (39,186 - (47,738 - 8 - 15 - (5): Total loans receivable - 21,363,723 - 21,033,663 - 20,927,796 - 18,532,740 2 - 2 - 15 -

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Custom and owner occupied construction - 397 404 183 235 397 - - Pre-sold and spec construction - 889 919 2,806 - - - Total residential construction 397 1,293 1,102 3,041 397 - - Land development 1,022 866 898 885 865 157 - Consumer land or lots 248 17 79 460 15 233 - Developed lots for operative builders 113 567 456 531 - - 113 Commercial lots - - 556 47 - - - Other construction 500 580 129 - - - 500 Total land, lot and other construction 1,883 2,030 2,118 1,923 880 390 613 Owner occupied 5,174 4,254 3,969 4,412 4,102 1,072 - Non-owner occupied 24,176 18,423 7,606 1,206 21,115 3,061 - Total commercial real estate 29,350 22,677 11,575 5,618 25,217 4,133 - Commercial and Industrial 24,436 26,480 27,308 14,764 22,787 1,400 249 Agriculture 10,592 6,119 3,549 6,603 7,576 3,016 - First lien 16,733 14,231 15,816 10,549 11,712 4,627 394 Junior lien 2,302 1,276 1,776 533 1,629 673 - Total 1-4 family 19,035 15,507 17,592 11,082 13,341 5,300 394 Multifamily residential - 409 395 398 - - - Home equity lines of credit 4,932 3,746 3,968 4,016 3,561 1,160 211 Other consumer 1,071 1,151 1,229 921 682 315 74 Total consumer 6,003 4,897 5,197 4,937 4,243 1,475 285 Other 153 83 59 240 - 153 - Total - 91,849 79,495 68,895 48,606 74,441 15,867 1,541

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction - 2,277 - - - 533 - 385 n/m 327 - 491 - Pre-sold and spec construction 4,498 2,284 1,189 - 97 - 278 - n/m Total residential construction 6,775 2,284 1,722 385 197 - 293 - 1,660 - Land development 2,290 416 3,994 170 450 - (43)% 1,247 - Consumer land or lots 1,968 1,041 1,162 1,210 89 - 69 - 63 - Unimproved land 18 454 - 75 (96)% n/m (76)% Developed lots for operative builders - 5,218 2,300 - (100)% (100)% n/m Commercial lots 180 - 965 - n/m (81)% n/m Other construction - - 4,787 7,840 n/m (100)% (100)% Total land, lot and other construction 4,456 7,129 13,208 9,295 (37): (66): (52): Owner occupied 6,038 9,985 6,103 3,903 (40)% (1)% 55 - Non-owner occupied 18,064 21,459 15,388 13,806 (16)% 17 - 31 - Total commercial real estate 24,102 31,444 21,491 17,709 (23): 12 - 36 - Commercial and industrial 4,787 11,662 10,215 6,711 (59): (53): (29): Agriculture 6,537 4,424 2,390 8,243 48 - 174 - (21): First lien 7,292 19,407 19,699 3,583 (62)% (63)% 104 - Junior lien 1,279 2,576 20 - (50)% 6,295 - n/m Total 1-4 family 8,571 21,983 19,719 3,583 (61): (57): 139 - Multifamily Residential 278 869 150 - (68): 85 - n/m Home equity lines of credit 5,354 7,111 5,415 5,482 (25)% (1)% (2)% Other consumer 1,990 1,755 1,866 1,615 13 - 7 - 23 - Total consumer 7,344 8,866 7,281 7,097 (17): 1 - 3 - Other 2,633 3,099 2,650 1,380 (15): (1): 91 - Total - 65,483 - 91,760 - 78,826 - 54,403 (29)% (17)% 20 -

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Pre-sold and spec construction - - - - 50 - - Land development - - (358 - (341 - - - Consumer land or lots - - (5 - (3 - - - Developed lots for operative builders - - (8 - - - - Total land, lot and other construction - - (371 - (344 - - - Owner occupied 256 - (2 - (1 - 349 93 Non-owner occupied 308 - 2,232 (8 - 383 75 Total commercial real estate 564 - 2,230 (9 - 732 168 Commercial and industrial 2,298 576 2,104 26 2,598 300 Agriculture - (2 - (112 - (109 - 4 4 First lien 119 86 (182 - (79 - 187 68 Junior lien (22 - (19 - (38 - (137 - - 22 Total 1-4 family 97 67 (220 - (216 - 187 90 Multifamily residential 409 - - - 409 - Home equity lines of credit 78 82 43 (20 - 116 38 Other consumer 504 173 1,600 656 708 204 Total consumer 582 255 1,643 636 824 242 Other 4,983 2,166 7,448 3,406 6,808 1,825 Total - 8,933 3,062 12,722 3,440 11,562 2,629

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